Ezra Klein Wonders Why Democrats Should Stop Now That They're on a Roll

While it's true that Democrats cleaned up in last week's election in Virginia, New Jersey, and New York City, we wouldn't say that they were on a roll with the Schumer Shutdown. Recent pieces in The Atlantic, though, seem to posit that Democrats lost any momentum they may have gained by caving on the government shutdown. Check out these posts:

"Democrats could have held the line on the shutdown, and spent weeks watching Trump’s approval ratings fall," writes @jonathanchait. Instead, he argues, they're making a mistake by giving in: https://t.co/vNDPBI0OEc — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) November 10, 2025

Jonathan Chait was in lockstep with all of the Democratic members of Congress who thought that withholding pay and SNAP benefits was the only "leverage" they had. They didn't care about people going hungry as long as President Trump took the blame.

Critics couldn’t fathom why Democrats would abandon a seemingly winning hand in the government shutdown, but “this is how the government shutdown was always going to end,” Russell Berman and Jonathan Lemire report. https://t.co/WF1NsYMyB7 pic.twitter.com/rlqaA7ohXC — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) November 11, 2025

If Democrats had the seemingly winning hand, it was an illusion propped up by the media and skewed polls:

🚨 NEW STUDY: 87% of government shutdown coverage on ABC, CBS, and NBC favored Democrats.



This isn't journalism it's propaganda. https://t.co/gR5sTzibzy — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) November 5, 2025

Ezra Klein also writes in The Atlantic that Democrats were on a roll, and why should they stop now?

Guys, people were starving and didn't have healthcare.



Also, Ezra Klein: pic.twitter.com/AJOE4YYpvO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 10, 2025

Winning off year elections in blue states is not "a roll". — Erik (@winefishdawg) November 10, 2025

Gee. I’m beginning to think one of two things might be true. Either:

1. People weren’t really “starving” after all? Or;

2. The Democrat Party just didn’t care either way, because they’re trying to claw their way back to power.



Shocker. — pipermcq (@pipermcq) November 10, 2025

They were on a roll? 🤣🤣🤣 Sure. pic.twitter.com/39AXwxhGEY — Patriot Erin (@PatriotErin) November 10, 2025

On a roll over a cliff. — Eddie (@EPR755) November 11, 2025

People can't eat.



Dems: "Yeah but what about the vibes?" — .💀.Badaisè (@_A_Badaise) November 10, 2025

Their crap used to work when they had a monopoly on information dissemination. People see bullshit for what it is now. — AmericanIPA8 (@AmericanIpa8) November 10, 2025

That's why Democrats had to put out daily posts reminding the public that Republicans controlled the White House, the House of Representatives, and the Senate, so of course it was Republicans who kept the government closed. Never mind the 14 times Senate Democrats voted to block it.

Schumer had to cave because his staff could no longer afford to work without pay and Chuck had no one to hold up his socks. — Churlish Will (@ChurlishWill) November 11, 2025

Love how the lying a-holes pull the mask off as soon as things don’t go their way. — Atlas Dawn (@covfefe2500) November 10, 2025

It took them a week to ruin whatever momentum they had from the elections in New Jersey and Virginia. They successfully wee weed up their voters and got the result they wanted. What they didn’t bargain for reopening the government is the reaction of the fanatics. — Frankie Boy (@frankieboy1) November 11, 2025

The far-left socialist wing of the party is not happy with the Senate Democrats for caving. Expect a lot of primary challenges.

Whether they are doing the right thing never enters the equation for Democrats. Their only concern is whether or not they are "winning." — illeagle (@ChrisNotes2024) November 10, 2025

Like the Pod Bros, Ezra is now functionally a weathervane and just hopes he gets eaten last. — Mobes (@JoeMobes90) November 10, 2025

They had an abundance of hostages as leverage and just gave it away... — Jake (@crazypills3) November 10, 2025

Abundance! — Aaron Jay (@AaronJay954127) November 10, 2025

But destroying the US economy and welfare was totally rallying their base!



Now they'll go back to trying to organize riots. — jecksluv (@ppointtee) November 10, 2025

The Democrats had their backs up against the wall and used missed pay and SNAP benefits as "leverage" to gain nothing. We wouldn't say they were on a roll.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

