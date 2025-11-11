VIP
Pre-K Math Genius Labeled Social Failure: Report Card Ignites Parenting War
Brian Stelter Defends ‘Vulnerable’ BBC After It Was Caught Pushing Deceptively-Edited Vide...
Stephen Miller's Urgent Warning: Nuke the Filibuster NOW—Or Democrats Will and Destroy Ame...
IL State Rep Says Calling Illegal Aliens ‘Illegal Aliens’ Is Like Calling Blacks...
Fannie Mae Yeets 620 Minimum Credit Score, Gifts America 2008 Subprime 2: Electric...
Oops: Obama's 'Deportation Record' Was Just U-turns for Illegals—Trump's Doing Actual Spr...
Haunted Harry: Prepubescent Sisson Is Still Fuming Over JD Vance’s Halloween Costume and...
Krystal Ball: Actual ICE Demons Dump Pepper Spray on a One-Year-Old Baby
Shutdown SOS: Dem Summer Lee Says Legacy Media Isn't Supporting Her Party, Laughably...
Jimmy Kimmel Told His Son That Yes, Trump Had Suspended His Show
Pete Buttigieg Will Deal With President Trump’s Assessment of His Work Later
‘Hey White Boy, You’re Bleeding’: Fight Breaks Out at Chaotic TPUSA Campus Event
US ‘Quietly Removes’ Memorial to Black WWII Veterans
Scott Jennings Just OWNS Ana Navarro for Claiming Democrats Are Too KIND to...

Ezra Klein Wonders Why Democrats Should Stop Now That They're on a Roll

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on November 11, 2025
Townhall Media

While it's true that Democrats cleaned up in last week's election in Virginia, New Jersey, and New York City, we wouldn't say that they were on a roll with the Schumer Shutdown. Recent pieces in The Atlantic, though, seem to posit that Democrats lost any momentum they may have gained by caving on the government shutdown. Check out these posts:

Advertisement

Jonathan Chait was in lockstep with all of the Democratic members of Congress who thought that withholding pay and SNAP benefits was the only "leverage" they had. They didn't care about people going hungry as long as President Trump took the blame.

If Democrats had the seemingly winning hand, it was an illusion propped up by the media and skewed polls:

Ezra Klein also writes in The Atlantic that Democrats were on a roll, and why should they stop now?

Recommended

John Fetterman Isn't ABOUT to Take Any Crap From Sunny Hostin for Opening the Gov, Shuts Her Down (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

That's why Democrats had to put out daily posts reminding the public that Republicans controlled the White House, the House of Representatives, and the Senate, so of course it was Republicans who kept the government closed. Never mind the 14 times Senate Democrats voted to block it.

Advertisement

The far-left socialist wing of the party is not happy with the Senate Democrats for caving. Expect a lot of primary challenges.

The Democrats had their backs up against the wall and used missed pay and SNAP benefits as "leverage" to gain nothing. We wouldn't say they were on a roll.

***

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN THE ATLANTIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Fetterman Isn't ABOUT to Take Any Crap From Sunny Hostin for Opening the Gov, Shuts Her Down (Watch)
Sam J.
Stephen Miller's Urgent Warning: Nuke the Filibuster NOW—Or Democrats Will and Destroy America Forever
justmindy
Krystal Ball: Actual ICE Demons Dump Pepper Spray on a One-Year-Old Baby
Brett T.
Pre-K Math Genius Labeled Social Failure: Report Card Ignites Parenting War
justmindy
Fannie Mae Yeets 620 Minimum Credit Score, Gifts America 2008 Subprime 2: Electric Boogaloo
justmindy
IL State Rep Says Calling Illegal Aliens ‘Illegal Aliens’ Is Like Calling Blacks ‘Slaves’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

John Fetterman Isn't ABOUT to Take Any Crap From Sunny Hostin for Opening the Gov, Shuts Her Down (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement