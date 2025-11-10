Project Lincoln Guy Assumes Breast Cancer Doesn’t Affect Trump Voters Due to Funding Cuts

VIP
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on November 10, 2025
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File

Here's 60 Minutes again, the CBS News program that selectively edited Kamala Harris's interview so it seemed as though she were actually answering the questions put to her rather than serving up more word salad. Now they've found a Harvard researcher who says her work has the potential to prevent breast cancer … but then her federal funding was terminated.

Project Lincoln senior adviser Stuart Stevens assumes this funding cut means that Trump voters don't get breast cancer.

This editor's sister-in-law just had a radical double mastectomy last week because she had breast cancer. We're both Trump voters.

President Joe Biden announced in 2023 that under his administration, we'd ended cancer "as we know it" … two years before he was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer.

Harvard has more than $50 billion in its endowment, but can't find any money to fund this woman's research. The money has to come from the federal government, or the research doesn't work.

The post continues:

… being presented in this 60 Minutes segment, it’s a PR narrative designed to grab money.  It’s dishonesty from these institutions about what technology from the life sciences can actually do—and it says more about the way universities grift the public for sympathy and funding than anything about science itself.

And 60 Minutes is in on the grift.

***

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

