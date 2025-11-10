Project Lincoln Guy Assumes Breast Cancer Doesn’t Affect Trump Voters Due to Funding Cuts

Here's 60 Minutes again, the CBS News program that selectively edited Kamala Harris's interview so it seemed as though she were actually answering the questions put to her rather than serving up more word salad. Now they've found a Harvard researcher who says her work has the potential to prevent breast cancer … but then her federal funding was terminated.

Advertisement

Harvard researcher Joan Brugge says her work has the potential to prevent breast cancer, but she was notified last spring that her federal funding was terminated. “It was just like a gut punch. My knees buckled, and I had to sit down,” she says. pic.twitter.com/WrIzR5rRPI — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 10, 2025

Project Lincoln senior adviser Stuart Stevens assumes this funding cut means that Trump voters don't get breast cancer.

I assume breast cancer is a disease that does not affect Trump voters. https://t.co/B4VEEMikMF — Stuart Stevens (@stuartpstevens) November 10, 2025

This editor's sister-in-law just had a radical double mastectomy last week because she had breast cancer. We're both Trump voters.

If her work is that profound, why is Harvard funding it themselves? You know, for the greater good. — Nilzam (@Nilzam2000) November 10, 2025

What's Harvard's endowment? — Gigi Levangie (@GigiLevangie) November 10, 2025

Is Harvard’s endowment $60 billion yet? Or only $50 billion?



Let’s ask @grok — Joshua Lisec, The Ghostwriter (@JoshuaLisec) November 10, 2025

Harvard has a $53.2 billion endowment. If her work is that important let them fund it. — Chris 🇺🇸 (@Chris_1791) November 10, 2025

If her research is valid, then private backers will fund her. — Monte Takacs (@montetakacs) November 10, 2025

Her team is the Cleveland Browns of cancer research, it can be privately funded. — Joseph Janecka (@josephjanecka) November 10, 2025

The cure for cancer is always just a few million dollars more out of reach. — Kevin Klapak (@kmklapak) November 10, 2025

President Joe Biden announced in 2023 that under his administration, we'd ended cancer "as we know it" … two years before he was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer.

If Harvard thinks it is important, it is hard to think that it cannot spare a million or two to cover it. So Harvard agrees with Trump. — Biggus Dickus (@BobbyChhh) November 10, 2025

Nobody feels sorry for HARVARD not getting free money from the government — Your Data Sucks (@ProfKyleWelch) November 10, 2025

What's most amazing to me is that she has been researching a cure for breast cancer for all these years, and suddenly, just at the exact moment she was going to breakthrough to a cure... — MutedbyElonMusk (@MutedbyMusk) November 10, 2025

Harvard has more than $50 billion in its endowment, but can't find any money to fund this woman's research. The money has to come from the federal government, or the research doesn't work.

Advertisement

I am actually the lead and corresponding author on the most cited research paper of this person's career. Someone told me that today, and I verified it.



The claim that her work has had any substantial effect on breast cancer is a dramatic overstatement.



Like much of what’s… https://t.co/9AbQBuqBhl — Jason Locasale (@LocasaleLab) November 10, 2025

The post continues:

… being presented in this 60 Minutes segment, it’s a PR narrative designed to grab money. It’s dishonesty from these institutions about what technology from the life sciences can actually do—and it says more about the way universities grift the public for sympathy and funding than anything about science itself.

And 60 Minutes is in on the grift.

***

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.