Queen Sydney Sweeney Blows Off Interviewer's Question About ‘Controversial’ Good Jeans Ad

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on November 06, 2025
GQ

It was back in July when progressives lost their minds over American Eagle Outfitters' new ad campaign featuring actress Sydney Sweeney. That tag line was, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans." The play on words between "jeans" and "genes" lit up a month-long meltdown on the Left about eugenics and white supremacy. They considered the tag line a "Nazi dog whistle," and outlets like MSNBC published a piece arguing that the ad reflected an "unbridled cultural shift toward whiteness, conservatism, and capitalist exploitation." Marc Lamont Hill said the ads pushed the idea that non-whites are "less human."

The New York Times wrote a piece claiming there was no organic backlash to the ad until GOP influencers started hammering it. David Weigel congratulated The Times on the piece, saying it was "just a handful of online weirdos who you would not otherwise use as the basis for a story."

Sydney herself kept her mouth shut until now, when an interviewer asked her if she had anything to say about the "controversy."

Correct answer.

That interviewer is GQ features director Katherine Stoeffel.

"I'm graciously giving you this opportunity to denounce white supremacy."

If the "good jeans" ad was, as The New York Times said, not a controversy until right-wingers brought it up, then why is this interviewer still asking her about it?

Exceptional answer.

***

