Queen Sydney Sweeney Blows Off Interviewer's Question About ‘Controversial’ Good Jeans Ad

It was back in July when progressives lost their minds over American Eagle Outfitters' new ad campaign featuring actress Sydney Sweeney. That tag line was, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans." The play on words between "jeans" and "genes" lit up a month-long meltdown on the Left about eugenics and white supremacy. They considered the tag line a "Nazi dog whistle," and outlets like MSNBC published a piece arguing that the ad reflected an "unbridled cultural shift toward whiteness, conservatism, and capitalist exploitation." Marc Lamont Hill said the ads pushed the idea that non-whites are "less human."

Advertisement

The New York Times wrote a piece claiming there was no organic backlash to the ad until GOP influencers started hammering it. David Weigel congratulated The Times on the piece, saying it was "just a handful of online weirdos who you would not otherwise use as the basis for a story."

Sydney herself kept her mouth shut until now, when an interviewer asked her if she had anything to say about the "controversy."

Sydney Sweeney refuses to apologize for ad about "good genes"



pic.twitter.com/kcfS9Q4ac4 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 6, 2025

Correct answer.

Sydney is the most boss, badass woman right now. — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) November 6, 2025

Interviewers are in a competition to reach the pinnacle of self embarrassment and this lady just made a giant stride in that direction. — Mark Taylor Expert Turkey Fryer Dude (@Mtaylorcrew) November 6, 2025

That interviewer is GQ features director Katherine Stoeffel.

It’s a contrast in seeing a white person that has been shamed into disdaining her immutable qualities, versus one who couldn’t GAF less and is just living her life 😎 — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) November 6, 2025

Why would she apologize for being who she is?



She has excellent genes which allow her to look great in a great pair of jeans. — Alasdair Forrestal™ (@BoredJamesBored) November 6, 2025

She refused to take a knee to that irrational BS, unlike 98% of the elected GOP. She's got stones to go with those good "genes". — RedRooster (@RedRooster1776) November 6, 2025

Notice the lib sheepishly asking and expecting an apology and Sydney is just staring a hole through her soul? — Chip Abernathy (@cdabernathy) November 6, 2025

When you thought she couldn't get any sexier you find out she eats trashy interviewers for breakfast — somebody (@somebodytweetz) November 6, 2025

The absolute queen of take no shits, give no fucks. https://t.co/AKb9TKirne — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2025

“Give you the opportunity”



For what? — Chief Noticer of Things (@laightrepublic) November 6, 2025

The fake perma-smile typical of the left is getting quite a run these days. — Brett McS (@Brett_McS) November 6, 2025

It’s presented as a spontaneous question when in fact it’s incredibly loaded, she wants Sydney to apologize or accidentally incriminate herself, — Moonbase Alpha (@AlphaMoonb60367) November 6, 2025

Advertisement

"I'm graciously giving you this opportunity to denounce white supremacy."

If the "good jeans" ad was, as The New York Times said, not a controversy until right-wingers brought it up, then why is this interviewer still asking her about it?

Exceptional answer.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.