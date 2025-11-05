'Repeal the 19th' Trends After Zohran Mamdani's Victory, Democrat Sweep

New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani left someone out of his victory speech Tuesday night:

Zohran: "This movement was made by Yemeni bodega owners, Mexica Abuelas, Senegalese taxi drivers, Uzbek nurses, Trinidadian line cooks, and Ethiopian aunties." pic.twitter.com/0Z4ESavqPD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 5, 2025

Notably absent: The word “Americans.” — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) November 5, 2025

Mamdani left out an important demographic, probably the most important: college-educated women under 30. As our own Just Mindy reported very early Wednesday morning, the story of Tuesday night was that young women really like commies … so much so that "Repeal the 19th" was trending on X on Wednesday afternoon.

84% of women aged 18-29 voted for Mamdani



🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tUgLyY7xzi — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 5, 2025

But that's not all.

So it appears college educated women under 30 who aren’t from New York got Mamdani over the line. pic.twitter.com/pp609UXHjP — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) November 5, 2025

A full 83 percent of Mamdani voters have lived in New York City for five years or less, most likely making them renters who were enticed by Mamdani's promise of rent freezes. When polled, those who were born in New York City voted for Andrew Cuomo over Mamdani by a margin of 45 percent to 34 percent.

The richest, whitest, most sheltered girl you know from wealthiest suburb in the country is posting a picture of Zohran Mamdani on her story right now captioned “power to the people!!!” from her Soho apartment that’s paid for by her wealthy conservative father — Brad Chadlington (@BradChadlington) November 5, 2025

Best tweet of the day — Scott Becker (@BKRBusinessMin) November 5, 2025

Young women cos-play strong & independent. They go from their parent's house, get a worthless liberal arts degree, flaunt not having a man... then vote for daddy government to coddle & care for them. https://t.co/kS0YfPvNAU — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) November 5, 2025

I don’t think we should repeal the 19th Amendment because I don’t love women.



I think we should repeal the 19th Amendment because I love America and American women and want to protect our nation from their suicidal empathy. https://t.co/sluaUsyFKz — Dale Partridge (@dalepartridge) November 5, 2025

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Women are the problem. pic.twitter.com/fuN4qfQMWH — Alison Steinberg (@alisonintheknow) November 5, 2025

Always have been. Just sayin'. The majority of elite, entitled, self-serving liberal white woke women are the issue. It never changes. — Stan ❤️🇺🇸 (@yesyoucan2025) November 5, 2025

I'm a woman and I said the same thing to my husband last night...but its only liberal woman. Also boomers in general — Welcomeback (@Welcome50230042) November 5, 2025

Repeal the 19th. I’ll give up my vote to regain some sanity. — Magic (@IslandOfOne27) November 5, 2025

Secretly, all liberal women want to be conservative men. — Sapiens Magnus (@sapiens_magnus) November 5, 2025

My wife agrees. — Kelly J Walker’s FreedomTalk (@RealFreedomTalk) November 5, 2025

Eventually, you’ll agree with us that it’s time to repeal the 19th Amendment, and it may be sooner rather than later. pic.twitter.com/ejOR1StXe5 — Defiant Baptist (@DefiantBaptist) November 5, 2025

Affluent, white female liberals weren't always the problem, but now they'll cosplay as handmaidens while casting a vote for a pro-Palestinian candidate.

