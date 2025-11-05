'Repeal the 19th' Trends After Zohran Mamdani's Victory, Democrat Sweep

Cutting EBT Is 'Violence,' Says Woman Who Blames Friend's Death on Food Stamp...
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on November 05, 2025
Imgflip

New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani left someone out of his victory speech Tuesday night:

Mamdani left out an important demographic, probably the most important: college-educated women under 30. As our own Just Mindy reported very early Wednesday morning, the story of Tuesday night was that young women really like commies … so much so that "Repeal the 19th" was trending on X on Wednesday afternoon.

But that's not all.

A full 83 percent of Mamdani voters have lived in New York City for five years or less, most likely making them renters who were enticed by Mamdani's promise of rent freezes. When polled, those who were born in New York City voted for Andrew Cuomo over Mamdani by a margin of 45 percent to 34 percent.

Affluent, white female liberals weren't always the problem, but now they'll cosplay as handmaidens while casting a vote for a pro-Palestinian candidate.

***

