Young Women Go Full Orwell: Majority Vote for the Commie in NYC, Because Feelings Over Freedom Every Time

The story of last night was young women really like Commies.
Young women are the story of tonight.— Rachel Janfaza (@racheljanfaza) November 5, 2025
81% for Mamdani in NYC
80% for Sherrill in NJ
78% for Spanberger in VA
per NBC's exit polls.
Dems do seem to be doing better with young men. But the gender gap is still pronounced.— Rachel Janfaza (@racheljanfaza) November 5, 2025
64% for Mamdani in NYC
56% for Spanberger in VA
54% for Sherrill in NJ
per NBC's exit polls.
Maybe that whole women's suffrage thing was a bad idea. Sigh.
“It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers-out of unorthodoxy”— Jeff I (@The_Gooseinator) November 5, 2025
- George Orwell, 1984
Their old wine Moms and Grandmothers are a close second.
This is the most important, most dire, most dangerous thing in the country right now.— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) November 5, 2025
To ignore this, is to ignore all future election outcomes.
Suicidal empathy of young women, whose emotions are preyed upon by the Democratic Party is what is causing this.
Open. Your. Eyes.
Society teaches women to be loving, caring and empathetic and terrible people will exploit that.
November 5, 2025
He Knows. @JesseKellyDC pic.twitter.com/VymUVyHXK4— Amalia Kuebbing (@mindzartist) November 5, 2025
Mean girls is a thing for a reason.
Women always are the victims of scams: astrology, tarot, medium, yoga, etc. Now socialism can be added to the list.— Phaethon's Chariot Mechanic (@Panagio3309288) November 5, 2025
Add overpriced coffees and Labubus clipped to their purses to the list.
Democrat women voted for girls to be sexually assaulted in school bathrooms and republicans children to be murdered.— Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@billysandytodd) November 5, 2025
They did this to show the world how kind and compassionate they are.
There's their 'radical empathy' for you.
Suicidal empathy.— Dei Civitas (@bill_c10) November 5, 2025
A whole generation brought up to believe their feelings are more real than the facts.
Yes, wealthy white women will vote for policies that will never effect their privilege so they can feel morally superior, while the middle class gets wiped out in the US. Hope their kids enjoy the 3rd world country their parents are ushering in...— TweetyBurg (@nivratsmom) November 5, 2025
That's the infuriating part. Their wealth will keep them insulated from the results of their voting.
as women are increasingly seduced by the poisoned embrace of communism, men need to realize that this isn't the time to be "reasonable"— H.E. MIC (🤖,🤖) ⚔️ (@MIC_btc) November 5, 2025
you need to go much harder right than you ever imagined, or we all, women included, will lose everything pic.twitter.com/fX0Bv6EY8G
Young women vote for FAFO. pic.twitter.com/CS6KulFHg3— Phil Anthropy (@philantopical) November 5, 2025
So what you're saying is young women are stupid.— Redhead Ranting™ (@redheadranting) November 5, 2025
To be fair, just most of them.
I hope they get what they voted for... pic.twitter.com/Ir2Q43bjAW— Ghost In The Machine (@xGhostCodex) November 5, 2025
Of course they won't.
Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member