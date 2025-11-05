Young Women Go Full Orwell: Majority Vote for the Commie in NYC, Because Feelings Over Freedom Every Time

Zohran Mamdani Just Delivered One of the Most Horrifying Quotes Ever From a...
justmindy
justmindy | 11:40 AM on November 05, 2025
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, Yuki Iwamura and Matt Rourke

The story of last night was young women really like Commies.

Maybe that whole women's suffrage thing was a bad idea. Sigh.

Their old wine Moms and Grandmothers are a close second.

Society teaches women to be loving, caring and empathetic and terrible people will exploit that. 

Mean girls is a thing for a reason.

Add overpriced coffees and Labubus clipped to their purses to the list.

There's their 'radical empathy' for you.

That's the infuriating part. Their wealth will keep them insulated from the results of their voting. 

To be fair, just most of them.

Of course they won't. 

