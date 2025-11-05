Young Women Go Full Orwell: Majority Vote for the Commie in NYC, Because Feelings Over Freedom Every Time

The story of last night was young women really like Commies.

Young women are the story of tonight.



81% for Mamdani in NYC

80% for Sherrill in NJ

78% for Spanberger in VA

per NBC's exit polls. — Rachel Janfaza (@racheljanfaza) November 5, 2025

Dems do seem to be doing better with young men. But the gender gap is still pronounced.



64% for Mamdani in NYC

56% for Spanberger in VA

54% for Sherrill in NJ

per NBC's exit polls. — Rachel Janfaza (@racheljanfaza) November 5, 2025

Maybe that whole women's suffrage thing was a bad idea. Sigh.

“It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers-out of unorthodoxy”



- George Orwell, 1984 — Jeff I (@The_Gooseinator) November 5, 2025

Their old wine Moms and Grandmothers are a close second.

This is the most important, most dire, most dangerous thing in the country right now.



To ignore this, is to ignore all future election outcomes.



Suicidal empathy of young women, whose emotions are preyed upon by the Democratic Party is what is causing this.



Open. Your. Eyes. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) November 5, 2025

Society teaches women to be loving, caring and empathetic and terrible people will exploit that.

Mean girls is a thing for a reason.

Women always are the victims of scams: astrology, tarot, medium, yoga, etc. Now socialism can be added to the list. — Phaethon's Chariot Mechanic (@Panagio3309288) November 5, 2025

Add overpriced coffees and Labubus clipped to their purses to the list.

Democrat women voted for girls to be sexually assaulted in school bathrooms and republicans children to be murdered.

They did this to show the world how kind and compassionate they are. — Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@billysandytodd) November 5, 2025

There's their 'radical empathy' for you.

Suicidal empathy.



A whole generation brought up to believe their feelings are more real than the facts. — Dei Civitas (@bill_c10) November 5, 2025

Yes, wealthy white women will vote for policies that will never effect their privilege so they can feel morally superior, while the middle class gets wiped out in the US. Hope their kids enjoy the 3rd world country their parents are ushering in... — TweetyBurg (@nivratsmom) November 5, 2025

That's the infuriating part. Their wealth will keep them insulated from the results of their voting.

as women are increasingly seduced by the poisoned embrace of communism, men need to realize that this isn't the time to be "reasonable"



you need to go much harder right than you ever imagined, or we all, women included, will lose everything pic.twitter.com/fX0Bv6EY8G — H.E. MIC (🤖,🤖) ⚔️ (@MIC_btc) November 5, 2025

Young women vote for FAFO. pic.twitter.com/CS6KulFHg3 — Phil Anthropy (@philantopical) November 5, 2025

So what you're saying is young women are stupid. — Redhead Ranting™ (@redheadranting) November 5, 2025

To be fair, just most of them.

I hope they get what they voted for... pic.twitter.com/Ir2Q43bjAW — Ghost In The Machine (@xGhostCodex) November 5, 2025

Of course they won't.

