Crusty White Person Jennifer Welch Says Crusty White People Need to Embrace Multiculturalism

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on November 05, 2025
Twitter

OK, we said the other day that we weren't going to give this Jennifer Welch person any more oxygen, but we lied. She's a charmer. She said on a podcast while talking about Riley Gaines, "You’re an insufferable t**t. Nobody likes you and no matter what you will always have been the dumb b***h that tied for 5th place."

Some guy on X going by the screen name Professional Zoomer claims that "people are underestimating just how much her endorsement in the 2028 primaries will matter," so we guess we'd better pay attention to her.

As we reported earlier, Columbia graduate student and Hamas cheerleader Mahmoud Khalil, who still hasn't been deported, was at Zohran Mamdani's victory party, along with fellow travelers like Mehdi Hasan and Anand Giridharadas. It says a lot, to us anyway, that these are the people out partying to celebrate Mamdani's win.

Someone was passing a microphone around, and it ended up in Jennifer Welch's hands. Maybe it was for Hasan's Zeteo news. Anyway, Welch told Hasan that crusty white people have to accept the fact that Americans have no culture but multiculturalism.

If those cringeworthy trans rabbis for Zohran weren't at the victory party, it wasn't truly multicultural.

'Repeal the 19th' Trends After Zohran Mamdani's Victory, Democrat Sweep
Brett T.
It really is a nightmare. 

***

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

