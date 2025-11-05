Crusty White Person Jennifer Welch Says Crusty White People Need to Embrace Multiculturalism

OK, we said the other day that we weren't going to give this Jennifer Welch person any more oxygen, but we lied. She's a charmer. She said on a podcast while talking about Riley Gaines, "You’re an insufferable t**t. Nobody likes you and no matter what you will always have been the dumb b***h that tied for 5th place."

Advertisement

Some guy on X going by the screen name Professional Zoomer claims that "people are underestimating just how much her endorsement in the 2028 primaries will matter," so we guess we'd better pay attention to her.

As we reported earlier, Columbia graduate student and Hamas cheerleader Mahmoud Khalil, who still hasn't been deported, was at Zohran Mamdani's victory party, along with fellow travelers like Mehdi Hasan and Anand Giridharadas. It says a lot, to us anyway, that these are the people out partying to celebrate Mamdani's win.

Someone was passing a microphone around, and it ended up in Jennifer Welch's hands. Maybe it was for Hasan's Zeteo news. Anyway, Welch told Hasan that crusty white people have to accept the fact that Americans have no culture but multiculturalism.

Jennifer Welch to Mehdi Hasan at Zohran's victory party:



"Americans have no culture except for multiculturalism... Crusty white people need to learn how to embrace it." pic.twitter.com/eguyoOPk8l — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 5, 2025

If those cringeworthy trans rabbis for Zohran weren't at the victory party, it wasn't truly multicultural.

Speaking of crusty white people…. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) November 5, 2025

What a cesspool. — JimmyB 🇺🇸 (@MOTT7) November 5, 2025

She’s such a miserable person — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) November 5, 2025

Shes trying to be some sort shock jock Rogan character for the left and she just comes off as the dumb crass riri she is. — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) November 5, 2025

Welch really is a miserable person. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 5, 2025

Look how multicultural she is 😂 — Lisa (@politeracy) November 5, 2025

Imagine having to live in that skin she's condemning her own race to get in with the In crowd apparently. — Jeffrey P Jordan (@jeffpjordan) November 5, 2025

Odd that America has no culture, but that its culture has spread so widely around the world and that so many countries, including my own, seek protection from it. — RGarson (@rongarson1) November 6, 2025

"Multiculturalism" is a European manipulation of our "Pluralistic" society.



Our culture was built by one stable set of secular beliefs, derived from Christianity, that if applied to society would net peace between unlike peoples.



It was *not* a call for multiple cultures. — Ross Davidson (@RossDavidson7) November 5, 2025

This victory party is a collection of some of the most insufferable people on Earth. I wouldn't be surprised if Taylor Lorenz or Ana Kasparian was back there. — Eldee Stephens (@eldeestephens) November 5, 2025

It really is a nightmare.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.