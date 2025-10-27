Trans Rabbis for Zohran: Jews for Radical and Economic Justice Shoot Cringe Ad for Mamdani

This editor isn't Jewish, but he finds it hard to believe that there are Jews out there who would vote for socialist Zohran Mamdani to be their next mayor. This is the guy whom even House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told to tone it down with his attempts to whitewash his embrace of "globalize the intifada" by telling The Bulwark that the phrase simply reflected the “desperate desire for equality and equal rights in standing up for Palestinian human rights.”

Still, it's not surprising to see Jews for Radical and Economic Justice putting together an ad featuring three female rabbis and one who thinks he passes as female, giving their full endorsement to Mamdani.

I was thinking this can't possibly get worse — wait for the surprise pic.twitter.com/DmHnDqNIP3 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 27, 2025

"Transgender rabbis for Zohran" should be a Saturday Night Live sketch, but somehow, it's a real part of his political campaign. Prayers up for New York City. https://t.co/2C9cf6UsRz pic.twitter.com/R9pup09pl1 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 27, 2025

Wait how is this real — Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) October 27, 2025

It's not even real. They're in front of a green screen. There's background music but absolutely no crowd or traffic noise.

If these ladies are rabbis, I am the Pope. — Determined Canuck (@frenchlefty26) October 27, 2025

I'll bet they couldn't tell you what Parsha we are on this week without checking their phones first. — Seth Shore (@sethshore) October 27, 2025

Even atheists are saying God help NYC. — Steve McRae 😈A-Holy Pope of Agnosticism😇🇺🇸 (@SteveMcRae_) October 27, 2025

Too many Jews are in abusive relationships with their Synagogues and “Rabbis.” — Daniel S. Loeb (@DanielSLoeb1) October 27, 2025

I must have missed the surprise. Or perhaps I just saw it coming. — George Pepper (@Pope_Inclement) October 27, 2025

Nobody in this ad will ever need childcare — Jason Napa (@jasonnap) October 27, 2025

“As Jews” is just plural for “As a Jew.”



Whenever you hear this, it’s safe to assume the next words will be VERY stupid and NOT beneficial to members of the Jewish community.



Expectations met. 🙏 — Crypto_Jesus 🙏 (@verifiedjeff) October 27, 2025

Three women, one man and all fake. — Primo Sabatini (@primos63) October 27, 2025

And at least one is a member of Jewish Voice for Peace? No way!

That’s Abby Stein, from JVP who attended a meeting with the the Islamic Republic of Iran last year. A week later, the regime launched ~200 missiles at Israel. https://t.co/2WY6K94Ogn — Claire (@Claire_V0ltaire) October 27, 2025

Things can and will worsen exponentially when white liberal women get involved. — Kate 🇺🇸🐊 (@KateW1970) October 27, 2025

I didn't think it was possible to fit this much cringe in one video. — TTL Inc (@TTL_inc) October 27, 2025

They managed to do it.

***

