VIP
Schumer Scraps the Democrat Party: Johnson Uncovers Back-Room Deal!

Trans Rabbis for Zohran: Jews for Radical and Economic Justice Shoot Cringe Ad for Mamdani

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on October 27, 2025
This editor isn't Jewish, but he finds it hard to believe that there are Jews out there who would vote for socialist Zohran Mamdani to be their next mayor. This is the guy whom even House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told to tone it down with his attempts to whitewash his embrace of "globalize the intifada" by telling The Bulwark that the phrase simply reflected the “desperate desire for equality and equal rights in standing up for Palestinian human rights.”

Still, it's not surprising to see Jews for Radical and Economic Justice putting together an ad featuring three female rabbis and one who thinks he passes as female, giving their full endorsement to Mamdani.

It's not even real. They're in front of a green screen. There's background music but absolutely no crowd or traffic noise.

And at least one is a member of Jewish Voice for Peace? No way!

They managed to do it.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

JUDAISM PRO-PALESTINIAN TRANSGENDER ZOHRAN MAMDANI

