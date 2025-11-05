Bill Melugin Explains the Meaning of the Passage of California’s Prop 50

California Gov. Gavin Newsom must be having a great day. Not only did he see Democrats win in New York City, New Jersey, and Virginia, but he also saw the passage of California's Prop 50, which will redraw the state's legislative districts in favor of Democrats.

"It was not just a victory tonight for the Democratic Party. It was a victory for the United States of America, for the people of this country, the principles that our Founding Fathers lived and died for," Newsom said after the measure passed. "We're proud here in California to be a part of this narrative." They lived and died for gerrymandering?

Newsom ridiculed President Donald Trump for not getting involved in the issue, saying it proved he was weak, but as Justine Bateman observed, "You, on the other hand, had to bring out a past President, a past Vice President, a past Vice Presidential nominee, and three US Senators to try to convince voters of your poor idea."

Fox News' Bill Melugin explains what this means in practice.

As a result of Prop 50 passing in California last night, blood red Huntington Beach, which has all Republicans on its city council & is a MAGA stronghold, will be represented by progressive Democrat Congressman Robert Garcia as part of a newly gerrymandered District 42. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 5, 2025

Please explain. Votes will need to occur to change the current representation right? — Another Nobody With Opinions (@Tide2023) November 5, 2025

Correct, but the way they are being drawn makes certain races all but assured for Democrats, which was the entire point of Prop 50. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 5, 2025

There are no deep blue cities represented by a Republican Congressman. This wasn't retaliation, this was escalation. Cheating. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 5, 2025

Newsom tried to claim this was in retaliation for Texas voting to redistrict.

Just means GOP governors have to gerrymander at a rate that would make Newsom look like Fred Rogers but I have a better chance of being the starting center fielder for the Phillies next year. — Franc Marion (@FrancMarion0227) November 5, 2025

Let's not give up the fight until this goes through the courts... — BleedNRed (@BleedNRed1) November 5, 2025

I’ve been screaming to my county leadership to sue. Get all counties on board. My county is red and voted no. Leaderships attitude seems to be that we are good they need to take care of themselves. We cannot have that attitude any longer. — Jeffrey Finicle (@JeffFinicle) November 5, 2025

CA is taking a page out of MA playbook, with 40%+ republicans voters in the state and 0 representation. Red states need to wise up. — Noah Friedland (@NoahFriedland) November 5, 2025

It's not just Massachusetts — it's all of New England, not to mention Hawaii.

This should be unconstitutional ~where is the Supreme Court on this one!



Add California to this growing list ! pic.twitter.com/BgoRRaTHmv — TJ (@TerryJoslin2) November 5, 2025

The Democrat machine is insanely powerful. We have allowed tens of millions of grifters to create careers out of government, and government action, and they vote accordingly.



None of this is surprising. — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) November 5, 2025

As someone mentioned above, a lawsuit has been filed, so Tuesday's vote might not be the last word on the subject. Newsom was a classy as ever:

California Republicans sue to stop Newsom's redistricting scheme — he responds: 'Good luck, losers' https://t.co/HvcW3ASxMC pic.twitter.com/45mCY0fFbo — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 5, 2025





***

