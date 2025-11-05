Cutting EBT Is 'Violence,' Says Woman Who Blames Friend's Death on Food Stamp...
Bill Melugin Explains the Meaning of the Passage of California’s Prop 50

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on November 05, 2025
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

California Gov. Gavin Newsom must be having a great day. Not only did he see Democrats win in New York City, New Jersey, and Virginia, but he also saw the passage of California's Prop 50, which will redraw the state's legislative districts in favor of Democrats.

"It was not just a victory tonight for the Democratic Party. It was a victory for the United States of America, for the people of this country, the principles that our Founding Fathers lived and died for," Newsom said after the measure passed. "We're proud here in California to be a part of this narrative." They lived and died for gerrymandering?

Newsom ridiculed President Donald Trump for not getting involved in the issue, saying it proved he was weak, but as Justine Bateman observed, "You, on the other hand, had to bring out a past President, a past Vice President, a past Vice Presidential nominee, and three US Senators to try to convince voters of your poor idea."

Fox News' Bill Melugin explains what this means in practice.

Newsom tried to claim this was in retaliation for Texas voting to redistrict.

It's not just Massachusetts — it's all of New England, not to mention Hawaii.

As someone mentioned above, a lawsuit has been filed, so Tuesday's vote might not be the last word on the subject. Newsom was a classy as ever:


