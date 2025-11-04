Rolling Stone Debunks the 'Tidal Wave of Hateful Misinformation' About Zohran Mamdani

Dick Cheney’s Death Sparks a Stunning Truth About American Longevity
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on November 04, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Drew

This being Election Day, Rolling Stone is a little late to the party, but they wanted to clear up the "tidal wave of hateful misinformation" of socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. To be fair, this article is from July, but they wanted to repost it right before the election. 

For example, Mamdani didn't call to "globalize the intifada." OK, yes, he said it, and even House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told him to cool it with the intifada talk. This came after Mamdani appeared on The Bulwark's podcast and tried to whitewash his use of the phrase, explaining that it simply reflected the “desperate desire for equality and equal rights in standing up for Palestinian human rights.”

Mamdani is not a communist. He's just a socialist who quotes Karl Mark in his X posts:

He plans to open government-run grocery stores in New York City. 

Just 10 days after October 7, Mamdani was on the streets of New York, accusing Israel of genocide. Israel hadn't even entered Gaza yet.

It might as well be.

So he defends "globalize the intifada" and wants the government to seize the means of production, but he's not antisemitic or a communist. Got it.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

