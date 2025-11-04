Rolling Stone Debunks the 'Tidal Wave of Hateful Misinformation' About Zohran Mamdani

This being Election Day, Rolling Stone is a little late to the party, but they wanted to clear up the "tidal wave of hateful misinformation" of socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. To be fair, this article is from July, but they wanted to repost it right before the election.

Advertisement

For example, Mamdani didn't call to "globalize the intifada." OK, yes, he said it, and even House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told him to cool it with the intifada talk. This came after Mamdani appeared on The Bulwark's podcast and tried to whitewash his use of the phrase, explaining that it simply reflected the “desperate desire for equality and equal rights in standing up for Palestinian human rights.”

• Mamdani is not in the country illegally



• Mamdani does not have any connection to 9/11 or jihadist terrorism



• Mamdani hasn’t said or done anything antisemitic



• Mamdani did not call to "globalize the intifada"



• Mamdani is not a communist



🔗 https://t.co/DwtpGZzptW pic.twitter.com/NiGWhB7JtK — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 4, 2025

Mamdani is not a communist. He's just a socialist who quotes Karl Mark in his X posts:

Each according to their need, each according to their ability — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) May 27, 2020

Rolling Stone:



The man who claimed the NYPD was controlled by the IDF has "never done anything antisemitic." — Peter Laffin (@petermlaffin) November 4, 2025

Mamdani has refused to condemn “Globalizing the Intifada” multiple times! Over 1,000 rabbis nationwide have made an unprecedented statement on the danger of Mamdani to the safety of NY Jews. You @RollingStone do not speak for us! And also this: pic.twitter.com/mRZGNvMK84 — Ellie Cohanim (@EllieCohanim) November 4, 2025

For a guy that's not not a communist or jihadist, he sure quotes communists and hangs out with jihadists a lot. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) November 4, 2025

Also you 2 months from now:



"Mamdani's policies resemble those of Stalin and here's why it's a good thing" — observer (@clwnwrldobsrvr) November 4, 2025

He is a communist. Everything he said, I had already heard when I was a child, and I was born and raised in the USSR. — TrueGrit (@NVTrueGrit) November 4, 2025

Everything will be free and paid for by the evil billionaires. So sayeth the Three Stooges. And when all the billionaires move to Florida, they will say it is Trump's fault. pic.twitter.com/5OcR4tFRmg — Mark Shelton (@MarkShelto62816) November 4, 2025

“Democratic Socialist” is just rebranding of Marxist communism.



If not, specify the exact differences between the two and provide links to Mamdani arguing his position on each point. — RawChickenBeast (@RawChickenBeast) November 4, 2025

He is a communist. He believes state power should take from producers to give to others — American Brushfire 🔥 (@AmBrushfire) November 4, 2025

He plans to open government-run grocery stores in New York City.

Attending an anti-Israel protest 10 days after October 7th tells me everything I need to know about this dude. — Ben Siskin (@HolaBenjito) November 4, 2025

Advertisement

Just 10 days after October 7, Mamdani was on the streets of New York, accusing Israel of genocide. Israel hadn't even entered Gaza yet.

Never seen you this pissed Rolling Stone. But it’s a good look on you. — Nash (@Nash) November 4, 2025

so why isn’t your final bullet point “Vote for Mamdani” — Marshall Boprey (@MarshallBoprey) November 4, 2025

It might as well be.

So he defends "globalize the intifada" and wants the government to seize the means of production, but he's not antisemitic or a communist. Got it.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.