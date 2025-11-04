LIVE Election Results --> Buckle UP Folks! Today Is Election Day in Virginia,...
Mehdi Hasan First Out of the Gate to Dance on Dick Cheney's Grave...

Mike Davis Says Evidence to Dismiss James Comey’s Indictment Includes a Damning Bombshell

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on November 04, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

As Twitchy reported last September, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the indictment of seashell-foramtion enthusiast and former FBI Director James Comey on two counts of false statements and obstruction of justice. Just a couple of weeks ago, our own Just Mindy reported that Comey had filed a motion to dismiss the charges because, in so many words, President Donald Trump didn't like him.

Attorney Mike Davis, former law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, notes that Comey has filed a motion to dismiss his indictment for vindictive prosecution. The judge has publicly responded, releasing several exhibits that Davis calls damning for Comey.

"… will be very grateful for (though that wasn't why I did it)."

And in conclusion …

"Comey is cooked."

(Apologies for that image.)

I would mark the first time one of these conspirators was held accountable. Let's see it happen. LOCK THEM UP.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

