Mike Davis Says Evidence to Dismiss James Comey’s Indictment Includes a Damning Bombshell

As Twitchy reported last September, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the indictment of seashell-foramtion enthusiast and former FBI Director James Comey on two counts of false statements and obstruction of justice. Just a couple of weeks ago, our own Just Mindy reported that Comey had filed a motion to dismiss the charges because, in so many words, President Donald Trump didn't like him.
Attorney Mike Davis, former law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, notes that Comey has filed a motion to dismiss his indictment for vindictive prosecution. The judge has publicly responded, releasing several exhibits that Davis calls damning for Comey.
🚨— 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 3, 2025
Trump U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan files public response to James Comey's motion to dismiss his indictment for vindictive prosecution.
Exhibit 13 includes bombshell, damning evidence of then-FBI Director Comey's handwritten note--on FBI director letterhead--evidencing… pic.twitter.com/IsRwSZDg7P
Exhibit 5 gets worse.— 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 3, 2025
James Comey, from his burner gmail with his alias Reinhold Niebuhr, states:
to me
No need. At this point it would shouting into the wind. Some day they will figure it out. And as Jack and Ben point out, my decision will be one a president elect Clinton… pic.twitter.com/8tdx74YoHo
"… will be very grateful for (though that wasn't why I did it)."
In Exhibit 7, in response to planting a New York Times election-eve hit piece against Trump, then-FBI Director James Comey tells FBI special government employee Daniel Richman:— 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 3, 2025
"Well done my friend. Who knew this would. E so uh fun." pic.twitter.com/brdgQEyywf
Exhibit 10 shows FBI special government employee Daniel Richman (aka "Michael Garcia") is leaking--as an anonymous source--to New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt on behalf of then-FBI Director James Comey.— 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 3, 2025
Comey testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee he never did this. pic.twitter.com/zSkOrEPLwq
Recommended
And in conclusion …
Dear @Comey:— 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 3, 2025
Lawyer up, motherfucker.
Justice is definitely coming.
Nobody is above the law. https://t.co/rHGB2AJpo2
NEW: James Comey tried to get his indictment thrown out, only for prosecutors to drop even more explosive evidence.— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 4, 2025
A handwritten note from Comey himself reveals he knew all about the scheme behind the Russia collusion hoax.
“HRC plan to tie Trump”
HRC = Hillary Rodham… pic.twitter.com/aQV4ihe3Vv
"Comey is cooked."
I think his cooks HRC too.— Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) November 4, 2025
Rewatch his interviews on Colbert, knowing he knew what he knew. It's chilling.— m (@bamboo_master_m) November 4, 2025
Comey’s own hand just nailed him to the lie.— Dan Holbrook (@DanHolbrook) November 4, 2025
Years of corruption finally drag Clinton’s machine into the light.
Lock him up— Clyde (@wrathaway88) November 4, 2025
HRC needs to go to prison too.— GolliAir (@GolliAir) November 4, 2025
Comey's cooked.— The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 4, 2025
And Hillary Rodham Clinton is even more cooked. pic.twitter.com/H7wQn2Thc0
(Apologies for that image.)
The notes are so damming. He’s part of the planning— Hawaiian twin 2 (@2Hawaiialoha) November 4, 2025
What does HRC health mean?— Warshington ⚔️ ⚔️ (@kacycouture) November 4, 2025
The democrats have a history of hiding the health of their candidates.— salty🧂 (@saltinesnack) November 4, 2025
Right underneath that it says HRC health.
"She was thrown in the van like a side of beef."
Not taken to the hospital, but to an old apartment of Chelsea's that used to be a medical facility.
It's pretty hard to ignore the fact that Comey was the Director of the FBI when he wrote this.— Bob Dog (@BobDog19006) November 4, 2025
Think about that for a second. It's pretty serious stuff. It's not just schoolyard political roughhousing.
I'll believe anyone will be held accountable AFTER he has finished serving his sentence.— The Wasatchquatch (@waschatchsquach) November 4, 2025
I would mark the first time one of these conspirators was held accountable. Let's see it happen. LOCK THEM UP.
Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member