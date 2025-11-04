Mike Davis Says Evidence to Dismiss James Comey’s Indictment Includes a Damning Bombshell

As Twitchy reported last September, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the indictment of seashell-foramtion enthusiast and former FBI Director James Comey on two counts of false statements and obstruction of justice. Just a couple of weeks ago, our own Just Mindy reported that Comey had filed a motion to dismiss the charges because, in so many words, President Donald Trump didn't like him.

Attorney Mike Davis, former law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, notes that Comey has filed a motion to dismiss his indictment for vindictive prosecution. The judge has publicly responded, releasing several exhibits that Davis calls damning for Comey.

🚨



Trump U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan files public response to James Comey's motion to dismiss his indictment for vindictive prosecution.



Exhibit 13 includes bombshell, damning evidence of then-FBI Director Comey's handwritten note--on FBI director letterhead--evidencing… pic.twitter.com/IsRwSZDg7P — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 3, 2025

Exhibit 5 gets worse.



James Comey, from his burner gmail with his alias Reinhold Niebuhr, states:



to me



No need. At this point it would shouting into the wind. Some day they will figure it out. And as Jack and Ben point out, my decision will be one a president elect Clinton… pic.twitter.com/8tdx74YoHo — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 3, 2025

"… will be very grateful for (though that wasn't why I did it)."

In Exhibit 7, in response to planting a New York Times election-eve hit piece against Trump, then-FBI Director James Comey tells FBI special government employee Daniel Richman:



"Well done my friend. Who knew this would. E so uh fun." pic.twitter.com/brdgQEyywf — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 3, 2025

Exhibit 10 shows FBI special government employee Daniel Richman (aka "Michael Garcia") is leaking--as an anonymous source--to New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt on behalf of then-FBI Director James Comey.



Comey testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee he never did this. pic.twitter.com/zSkOrEPLwq — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 3, 2025

And in conclusion …

Dear @Comey:



Lawyer up, motherfucker.



Justice is definitely coming.



Nobody is above the law. https://t.co/rHGB2AJpo2 — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 3, 2025

NEW: James Comey tried to get his indictment thrown out, only for prosecutors to drop even more explosive evidence.



A handwritten note from Comey himself reveals he knew all about the scheme behind the Russia collusion hoax.



“HRC plan to tie Trump”



HRC = Hillary Rodham… pic.twitter.com/aQV4ihe3Vv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 4, 2025

"Comey is cooked."

I think his cooks HRC too. — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) November 4, 2025

Rewatch his interviews on Colbert, knowing he knew what he knew. It's chilling. — m (@bamboo_master_m) November 4, 2025

Comey’s own hand just nailed him to the lie.

Years of corruption finally drag Clinton’s machine into the light. — Dan Holbrook (@DanHolbrook) November 4, 2025

Lock him up — Clyde (@wrathaway88) November 4, 2025

HRC needs to go to prison too. — GolliAir (@GolliAir) November 4, 2025

Comey's cooked.



And Hillary Rodham Clinton is even more cooked. pic.twitter.com/H7wQn2Thc0 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 4, 2025

The notes are so damming. He’s part of the planning — Hawaiian twin 2 (@2Hawaiialoha) November 4, 2025

What does HRC health mean? — Warshington ⚔️ ⚔️ (@kacycouture) November 4, 2025

The democrats have a history of hiding the health of their candidates.



Right underneath that it says HRC health.



"She was thrown in the van like a side of beef."



Not taken to the hospital, but to an old apartment of Chelsea's that used to be a medical facility. — salty🧂 (@saltinesnack) November 4, 2025

It's pretty hard to ignore the fact that Comey was the Director of the FBI when he wrote this.



Think about that for a second. It's pretty serious stuff. It's not just schoolyard political roughhousing. — Bob Dog (@BobDog19006) November 4, 2025

I'll believe anyone will be held accountable AFTER he has finished serving his sentence. — The Wasatchquatch (@waschatchsquach) November 4, 2025

I would mark the first time one of these conspirators was held accountable. Let's see it happen. LOCK THEM UP.

