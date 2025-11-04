LIVE Election Results --> Buckle UP Folks! Today Is Election Day in Virginia,...
Mehdi Hasan First Out of the Gate to Dance on Dick Cheney's Grave...

Democrat Candidate Leaves Voicemail for Senator Wishing He Gets Cancer and Dies

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on November 04, 2025
Meme

The Left has been desperately hoping for some horrible act of right-wing violence after the assassination of Turning Point USA founder to prove that leftists aren't the violent ones. They needed something to happen to "both-sides" the issue of political violence. A month after Kirk's assassination, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace claimed that political violence is only committed by Republicans and by people who consume conservative media. CNN's Donie Sullivan had a good laugh with Taylor Lorenz about UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder after doing a search and finding that there was "no equivalent" on the Left to the political violence perpetrated by the Right.

Advertisement

And then we have Virginia attorney general candidate Jay "Two Bullets" Jones, whom Democrats refused to call to drop out of the race over his violent texts.

Here's Haley McKnight. She's running for the Helena City Commission and was smart enough to leave a voicemail on Montana Sen. Tim Sheehy's phone, wishing that he'd get pancreatic cancer and hoping he'd die in the street like a dog.

Mike Davis Says Evidence to Dismiss James Comey's Indictment Includes a Damning Bombshell
Brett T.
Of course. She doesn't deny leaving it, but she calls its release a cheap shot.

For his part, Sheehy had a good-natured response:

She probably thinks they're "little fascists."

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Mike Davis Says Evidence to Dismiss James Comey's Indictment Includes a Damning Bombshell
Brett T.
Sen. Dick Blumenthal Says New Secret Donors to the East Wing Ballroom Have Been Revealed
Brett T.
Dem David Hogg Lectures Scott Jennings for Wearing a Rolex Watch Despite His Heroes Sporting Them, Too
Warren Squire
Olivia Julianna's Attempt to Blame Republicans for Obamacare Increases By Showing What SHE Pays BACKFIRES
Sam J.
Rolling Stone Debunks the 'Tidal Wave of Hateful Misinformation' About Zohran Mamdani
Brett T.
Oh, the Irony! Ex-WaPo Reporter Complains That Merrick Garland Didn't Weaponize the DOJ ENOUGH
Grateful Calvin

Advertisement

Advertisement

