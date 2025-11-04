Democrat Candidate Leaves Voicemail for Senator Wishing He Gets Cancer and Dies

The Left has been desperately hoping for some horrible act of right-wing violence after the assassination of Turning Point USA founder to prove that leftists aren't the violent ones. They needed something to happen to "both-sides" the issue of political violence. A month after Kirk's assassination, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace claimed that political violence is only committed by Republicans and by people who consume conservative media. CNN's Donie Sullivan had a good laugh with Taylor Lorenz about UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder after doing a search and finding that there was "no equivalent" on the Left to the political violence perpetrated by the Right.

And then we have Virginia attorney general candidate Jay "Two Bullets" Jones, whom Democrats refused to call to drop out of the race over his violent texts.

Here's Haley McKnight. She's running for the Helena City Commission and was smart enough to leave a voicemail on Montana Sen. Tim Sheehy's phone, wishing that he'd get pancreatic cancer and hoping he'd die in the street like a dog.

LISTEN: Audio of Helena City Commission Candidate Haley McKnight wishing cancer and death on Republican Senator @TimSheehyMT in an absolutely demented voicemail.



"I hope you die." pic.twitter.com/iXSfiNQetz — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) November 3, 2025

Can't ya' just feel the love? — K. A. Miller (@KaMiller1) November 3, 2025

That was one of the most disjointed rants ever recorded.



Scary thing is she probably thought it was epic. — Matthew Snyder (@Ribaldo59) November 4, 2025

Montana has dangerous pockets that are growing. — TinaToo1776 (@TinaToo1776) November 4, 2025

Something about temperament. — TexasBrad (@justbrad201) November 3, 2025

I feel sorry for this woman. Whatever life has thrown at her, she clearly wasn't capable of dealing with it. — Project Friday (@ProjectFridayFM) November 3, 2025

On Fox News site, she is quoted as calling the release of this audio a cheap shot and she has received threats as a result of Sheehy's actions. Libs always think it is someone else's fault. — Brad - Duke of Uncommon Sense (@bradthompsontx) November 4, 2025

Of course. She doesn't deny leaving it, but she calls its release a cheap shot.

McKnight says she regrets some of the language she used, but that she feels her anger over Sheehy’s actions in office was “justifiable rage.” She/They are a dangerous lunatic. — NMInfidel (@NMInfidel) November 4, 2025

For his part, Sheehy had a good-natured response:

In addition to cancer and death, she cursed me with infertility….good thing I already have four kids!! https://t.co/j2cqgd70Yk — Tim Sheehy (@TimSheehyMT) November 3, 2025

She probably thinks they're "little fascists."

***

