MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: Only People Who Consume Conservative Media Say Political Violence Is OK

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace is the worst … almost as bad as Joy Reid was. After Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Democrats and the media are trying to "both sides" the issue of political violence. Well, not all of them, and certainly not Wallace, who points to polls that say people who consume conservative media say that if necessary, violence is OK. "You've only got the conduct on one of the two sides," she says.

Nicolle Wallace: Political violence is only committed by Republicans and by people who consume conservative media. pic.twitter.com/BJRRLHdK87 — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 10, 2025

🤡🤡🤡 — E Minor (@flatsgene) September 11, 2025

I wonder if she truly believes what she is spewing. — Carol M. Swain, PhD (@carolmswain) September 10, 2025

She believes in the paycheck she gets to spew it. — Marta Bulaich (@martahari) September 11, 2025

So, is Wallace suggesting, as her MSNBC colleagues did, that Kirk was shot by one of his own supporters in "celebratory gunfire"?

Failing voice on failing channel. — TXIND1836⭐️ (@txind1836) September 11, 2025

So how does she explain two attempts on President Trump's life and the assassination of Charlie Kirk? — Ed Kalski (@EKalski78299) September 10, 2025

She has to know she was lying even before she said it. — @CharlesleeTX1911 (@Charles07788205) September 10, 2025

She should be fired. She needs to hide for the rest of her life. — Comfortably Sane (@Chris481808) September 10, 2025

Dear @MSNBC, you did the right thing by firing @TheRealMattDowd. I now call your attention to these egregiously offensive and slanderous comments by @NicolleDWallace. You know what you need to do. — Ron Henzel, Emotional Support Calvinist ☕ (@ronhenzel) September 11, 2025

Nicole Wallace is one of the most shamelessly evil people with a microphone. — Debagain (@DeborahGinn10) September 11, 2025

Evil is the only word that adequately describes these people. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2025

She is evil. Just watch the look on her face as she spews this garbage.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

