MSNBC’s Ken Dilanian Has Something ‘Worth Remembering’ About Kash Patel in Wake of...
Babylon Bee Needs Only 5 Words to Perfectly Frame the Dems' Shooting Reaction
ABC News: Trump Did Not Acknowledge Threats Against and Killings of Democrats
'I Have Two Words': Ben Shapiro Sends a Strong Message to Those Who...
San Fran. Chronicle’s Political Writer Blames the Right’s Fury for Escalating Tensions Aft...
Liberty University Shows the World How It's Done After Horrific Murder of Charlie...
Matthew Dowd's Girlfriend Tries Exploiting Charlie Kirk's Murder to Push for Gun Control...
Ex NBC Legal Analyst Tells Jim Acosta ANOTHER Reason Political Rhetoric Won't Cool...
Scott Jennings Has Some BRUTAL Advice for Dem Seth Moulton Who Blamed Right-Wing...
Biden Camp Throws Epic Tantrum Over Kamala’s Tell-All: Ineptitude, Whining, and Backstabbi...
Tool Who Monitors Threats to Democracy Says It's MAGA That's Escalating Violent Rhetoric...
VP JD Vance’s Heartfelt Honor: Escorting Charlie Kirk Home One Last Time With...
Stephen Colbert Breaks from Violent Rhetoric to Mourn the Murder of ‘Right-Wing’ Activist...
FBI Releases Pics of 'Person of Interest' Connected to Charlie Kirk Assassination; Updated

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: Only People Who Consume Conservative Media Say Political Violence Is OK

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on September 11, 2025
MSNBC

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace is the worst … almost as bad as Joy Reid was. After Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Democrats and the media are trying to "both sides" the issue of political violence. Well, not all of them, and certainly not Wallace, who points to polls that say people who consume conservative media say that if necessary, violence is OK. "You've only got the conduct on one of the two sides," she says.

Advertisement

So, is Wallace suggesting, as her MSNBC colleagues did, that Kirk was shot by one of his own supporters in "celebratory gunfire"?

Recommended

'I Have Two Words': Ben Shapiro Sends a Strong Message to Those Who Use Violence to Silence Us
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

She is evil. Just watch the look on her face as she spews this garbage. 

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'I Have Two Words': Ben Shapiro Sends a Strong Message to Those Who Use Violence to Silence Us
Grateful Calvin
Babylon Bee Needs Only 5 Words to Perfectly Frame the Dems' Shooting Reaction
Doug P.
MSNBC’s Ken Dilanian Has Something ‘Worth Remembering’ About Kash Patel in Wake of Shooting
Brett T.
ABC News: Trump Did Not Acknowledge Threats Against and Killings of Democrats
Brett T.
Scott Jennings Has Some BRUTAL Advice for Dem Seth Moulton Who Blamed Right-Wing Extremists for Violence
Sam J.
Liberty University Shows the World How It's Done After Horrific Murder of Charlie Kirk (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'I Have Two Words': Ben Shapiro Sends a Strong Message to Those Who Use Violence to Silence Us Grateful Calvin
Advertisement