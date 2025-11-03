Rep. Ilhan Omar Attracts Dozens to Omar Fateh Rally

VIP
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on November 03, 2025
While all eyes are on New York City, Virginia, and New Jersey for Election Day on Tuesday, don't forget the race for mayor of Minneapolis. Omar Fateh is seen as Minneapolis' own version of Zohran Mamdani. Both are young, Muslim, and have called for the defunding of the police. Fateh, son of Somali immigrants, is a democratic socialist like Mamdani, and as we've shown, he likes to wave the Somali flag during campaign stops and pledge loyalty to Somalia.

Not surprisingly, Rep. Ilhan Omar, whose loyalty to her home country of Somalia is well-established, appeared with Fateh at a rally and managed to draw dozens of people.

That's after the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party revoked the local party’s endorsement.

They love their socialism.

One poster says this isn't your usual campaign rally, but a rally to fire up door-knockers for Fateh, and that's why turnout is so small. Even if true, it shows that sharing the stage with Ilhan Omar won't draw you a crowd..

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

