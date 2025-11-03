Rep. Ilhan Omar Attracts Dozens to Omar Fateh Rally

While all eyes are on New York City, Virginia, and New Jersey for Election Day on Tuesday, don't forget the race for mayor of Minneapolis. Omar Fateh is seen as Minneapolis' own version of Zohran Mamdani. Both are young, Muslim, and have called for the defunding of the police. Fateh, son of Somali immigrants, is a democratic socialist like Mamdani, and as we've shown, he likes to wave the Somali flag during campaign stops and pledge loyalty to Somalia.

Not surprisingly, Rep. Ilhan Omar, whose loyalty to her home country of Somalia is well-established, appeared with Fateh at a rally and managed to draw dozens of people.

Ilhan Omar only got 50 people to show up for her Somalian friend running for mayor of Minneapolis..



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Cw6YuujuPs — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) November 3, 2025

That’s all they could afford! — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan64) November 3, 2025

Those 50 were probably paid somehow — Shatze (@Shatze1339261) November 3, 2025

All paid from dwindling Soros USAID funds. — maxwell (@Maxmename) November 3, 2025

He will still win because they will massively cheat. — SCinPL (@SCinPL) November 3, 2025

That's ok, she's got a trunk load of ballots all ready to drop off. — Redhead Ranting™ (@redheadranting) November 3, 2025

Fifty people? Sis…that’s not a rally, that’s a parent-teacher conference turnout. — Salt T (@Salt_T1) November 3, 2025

This is what happens when you support radical socialism, want to defund the police, and hate our country!



SAD! https://t.co/dgrUvKImoC — Tom Emmer (@tomemmer) November 3, 2025

It will be of no surprise when he’s elected. — Save the Manuals 🇺🇸 (@3pedals5speeds) November 3, 2025

That's after the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party revoked the local party’s endorsement.

Look at who the crowd is. — NoMoreDeceit (@nomoredeceit21) November 3, 2025

All those virtue signaling dumb white liberals 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Jim Bobolinc (@JamesTh52767215) November 3, 2025

They love their socialism.

The crowd is all white leftists liberal democrats cheering as their city will collapse as soon as this Muslim is elected — Paul Dunc (@paldunc) November 3, 2025

And predictable crowd 🙄: pic.twitter.com/S9t1A03X0g — Trump and Vance (@Trump_Vance) November 3, 2025

Well depending on how many times each one votes, that may be enough 😐…. — whatsanameanyway (@slowlycountto3) November 3, 2025

One poster says this isn't your usual campaign rally, but a rally to fire up door-knockers for Fateh, and that's why turnout is so small. Even if true, it shows that sharing the stage with Ilhan Omar won't draw you a crowd..

The absolute ROT from within the state of Minnesota right there — Doug Schmidt (@Shawl65) November 3, 2025

