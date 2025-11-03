Jesse Watters Asks Democrat John Fetterman If He’ll Switch Teams As His Party...


Lawyer Says Halloween Terror Plot Described by Kash Patel 'Never Existed'

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on November 03, 2025
As FBI Director Kash Patel revealed on Friday, the FBI had carried out an operation that morning in Dearborn, Michigan, and arrested multiple subjects who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. We soon learned more about the operation. There was some sort of chatroom where these suspects discussed plotting an ISIS-inspired terror attack for “Pumpkin Day.” The suspects also went to a shooting range to practice firing AK-47s and doing tactical high-speed reloads.

In a post this editor published earlier on Monday, he warned to take any headline with the words "lawyer says" with a huge grain of salt. AG Hamilton points out that the AP, CBS, and USA Today all ran stories based on claims by the suspects' lawyer that there was no plot and these were just gamers.

The post continues:

… practiced for an attack at firing ranges, and then scouted targets around Ferndale Michigan. 

Their co-conspirators planned to travel to Syria to join ISIS but the main defendants would stay back to do an attack here.

The AP's headline: "Michigan lawyer says a Halloween terror plot that FBI Director Kash Patel described never existed." USA Today: "'These kids are gamers.' Halloween terror suspect's lawyer said FBI 'jumped the gun'". CBS News: "Attorney of Michigan man arrested in 'potential terrorist attack' says plot never existed."

Oh, the suspect's lawyer says the plot never existed and they were just gamers? Never mind, then.

We'd be interested to see a transcript of some of their typical online gamer chat and how ISIS came up.

