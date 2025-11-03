Lawyer Says Halloween Terror Plot Described by Kash Patel 'Never Existed'

As FBI Director Kash Patel revealed on Friday, the FBI had carried out an operation that morning in Dearborn, Michigan, and arrested multiple subjects who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. We soon learned more about the operation. There was some sort of chatroom where these suspects discussed plotting an ISIS-inspired terror attack for “Pumpkin Day.” The suspects also went to a shooting range to practice firing AK-47s and doing tactical high-speed reloads.

In a post this editor published earlier on Monday, he warned to take any headline with the words "lawyer says" with a huge grain of salt. AG Hamilton points out that the AP, CBS, and USA Today all ran stories based on claims by the suspects' lawyer that there was no plot and these were just gamers.

The complaint in this case is now public.



The government is charging two Dearborn residents, a juvenile and Mohmed Ali, for planning an attack on behalf of ISIS.



They are also charging Majed Mahmoud as a co-conspirator.



They are alleged to have bought significant weapons,… https://t.co/P2kmNebyzh — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 3, 2025

The post continues:

… practiced for an attack at firing ranges, and then scouted targets around Ferndale Michigan. Their co-conspirators planned to travel to Syria to join ISIS but the main defendants would stay back to do an attack here.

Yesterday the AP, CBS News and several other news organizations ran stories claiming there was no plot and these were just gamers based on the word of the activist lawyer representing the alleged would-be terrorists.



If you read the complaint, it’s obvious this was false. https://t.co/BnA3bjxPp7 pic.twitter.com/bKQZFBErew — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 3, 2025

The AP's headline: "Michigan lawyer says a Halloween terror plot that FBI Director Kash Patel described never existed." USA Today: "'These kids are gamers.' Halloween terror suspect's lawyer said FBI 'jumped the gun'". CBS News: "Attorney of Michigan man arrested in 'potential terrorist attack' says plot never existed."

Oh, the suspect's lawyer says the plot never existed and they were just gamers? Never mind, then.

You'll love this, @AGHamilton29:



CNN stealth-edited the entire piece out of existencehttps://t.co/P6qbyrXIzl — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) November 3, 2025

In shocking news, defense lawyer states charges are bogus. Defendants are fine, upstanding citizens he says. — Jeff 🦅 (@MiddleClassJeff) November 3, 2025

I'm shocked, shocked I say — Callan Winters (@CallanWinters) November 3, 2025

I just checked and the NYT has zero coverage of this story. — Welp! (@kkvolt) November 3, 2025

Media knows. They don’t care because the media must protect its narrative, even at the expense of the actual facts of a situation. — KnightRider (@fdknight) November 3, 2025

Meanwhile, the FBI plot to kidnap Whitmer is still brought up every freakin week as an example of MAGA violence. — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) November 3, 2025

Yeah. We're going to believe the scumbag lawyer. Or the scumbag mainstream media for that matter. — JMG (@JMark5977) November 3, 2025

EVERYONE knew exactly what they would turn out to be as soon as they heard the words "Michigan" and "terrorism" in the same sentence.



Many just chose to intentionally lie about it to themselves and to everyone else. — Senator John Blutarsky (@dumbestic) November 3, 2025

We'd be interested to see a transcript of some of their typical online gamer chat and how ISIS came up.

🚨 Suspects identified in alleged Dearborn, Michigan, terror plot; Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud accused of stockpiling weapons for ISIS-inspired attack, according to FBI affidavit - Fox News pic.twitter.com/vp8vi81yXA — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) November 3, 2025

