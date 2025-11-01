More Details Released on Thwarted ’Pumpkin Day’ Terrorist Attack in Dearborn

As our own Doug Powers reported on Friday, FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X that "the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend." He said more details were to come, and now we have them.

Some more details emerging…



- The FBI raided multiple homes in Dearborn Michigan and a storage facility in Inkster.



- At least 2 suspects are in custody and 2 more people were taken in for questioning.



- There was some sort of chatroom where these suspects discussed… pic.twitter.com/07r5LUOH0V — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 31, 2025

The post continues:

… plotting an ISIS-inspired terror attack for “Pumpkin day.” The suspects also went to a shooting range to practice firing AK-47s and doing tactical high-speed reloads.

An ISIS-inspired terrorist attack in Dearborn, Michigan.

CNN reports:

An attorney who said he is representing one of the adults in custody urged people to wait for “verifiable facts” before jumping to conclusions. His client, a 20-year-old US citizen who has not been publicly identified, is cooperating with authorities and has not been formally charged, attorney Amir Makled said. “We are confident that, once the facts are reviewed objectively, it will be clear there was never any planned ‘mass-casualty’ event or coordinated terror plot of any kind,” Makled said in an email to CNN. “The reality here involves a small group … with a lawful interest in recreational firearms, not a terrorist cell or organized attack. All firearms were legally obtained and registered,” Makled said.

Funny we still don't have the names of those arrested.

***