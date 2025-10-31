Miller’s Mastermind Ages Gracefully; Little’s Delusional Mullet Screams Desperate Waterbed...
Kash Patel: FBI Has Thwarted a Planned Terrorist Attack Over Halloween Weekend in MI, Arrests Made

Doug P. | 9:42 AM on October 31, 2025
AP Photo/John McDonnell

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X this morning that a planned attack in Michigan on or in the days after Halloween has been foiled and arrests have been made. More on where those arrests reportedly took place after what Patel had to say about it: 

Arrests reportedly took place in the city of Dearborn this morning: 

Police in Dearborn, Michigan, a city outside Detroit, said the FBI carried out an operation there Friday morning — although the bureau has not confirmed this was linked to the arrests.

“The Dearborn Police Department has been made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the City of Dearborn earlier this morning," the force said on its Facebook page, before adding that there was no threat to the public.

Well done, FBI.

We'll update this story when more information is released. 

*****

