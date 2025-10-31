Kash Patel: FBI Has Thwarted a Planned Terrorist Attack Over Halloween Weekend in MI, Arrests Made

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X this morning that a planned attack in Michigan on or in the days after Halloween has been foiled and arrests have been made. More on where those arrests reportedly took place after what Patel had to say about it:

This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come. Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 31, 2025

Arrests reportedly took place in the city of Dearborn this morning:

Police in Dearborn, Michigan, a city outside Detroit, said the FBI carried out an operation there Friday morning — although the bureau has not confirmed this was linked to the arrests. “The Dearborn Police Department has been made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the City of Dearborn earlier this morning," the force said on its Facebook page, before adding that there was no threat to the public.

Well done, FBI.

We’re incredibly grateful for the excellent work the @FBI conducted in thwarting this plot and protecting Michiganders.



Our federal law enforcement officers continue to protect our communities, and we are immensely thankful that those men and women put themselves in harm’s way… https://t.co/4lHyT6BXpx — Rep. Tim Walberg (@RepWalberg) October 31, 2025

We'll update this story when more information is released.

