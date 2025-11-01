NBC News Speaks With 18 SNAP Recipients Contemplating 'Unthinkable Tradeoffs'

NBC News should be reporting on Senate Democrats voting 13 times to keep the government closed, but instead, they went with the personal touch, speaking to 18 SNAP recipients about the "unthinkable tradeoffs" they're going to have to make if they don't get government assistance. We're guessing they weren't hard to find, as more than 40 million people in the U.S. are receiving SNAP benefits.

NBC News spoke with 18 SNAP recipients who spent the week contemplating once unthinkable tradeoffs to put food on their tables. https://t.co/t0NzrmqW5D — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 1, 2025

Aria Bendix, Shannon Pettypiece, and Bracey Harris report for NBC News:

In Wisconsin, Carmen Hernandez told her four children that they may need to get by on just beans and tortillas. In Mississippi, Valerie Buck collected donations from a food pantry to feed her family of 10. In Indiana, Matthew Corbett, who has $1.04 left in his SNAP account, was prepared to sell his TV for food money. “Why do I have to pick between paying for day care or paying for a meal for my daughter?” said Lucia Graves, a single mother in Lebanon, New Hampshire. … In Lolita Arnold’s pantry, the main contents are a can of beef, one package of stew, a box of Corn Flakes cereal, a bag of dried lentils and some grapes. That was the result of an hourslong food pantry line at a church in Huntington, West Virginia, earlier this week. Breakfast on Thursday for Arnold, 60, was a cup of coffee and a banana, dinner was mashed potatoes with canned gravy. “That’s going to have to hold me until the next day, then I’ll go from there,” she said.

Good news … word on the street is that Democrats are waiting to cave until after the election on Tuesday.

Is one of those unthinkable tradeoffs getting a job? — Anonymous (@Exekute) November 1, 2025

Great news, thanks for the update — MAGAKingReturns (@nation_based) November 1, 2025

Do a story on the illegals on SNAP. — Ranse213 (@odannyt) November 1, 2025

How many are obese? On my dime… — Dad Knows Best (@dadfocused) November 1, 2025

Has money for tons of tattoos. Does not have money for food.



Many such cases https://t.co/wBaIcqsOiM pic.twitter.com/6tr9EndEEY — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 1, 2025

If you are able bodied and have no kids, you should be given a weekly ration of MREs. Want to eat better go get a job. — Penguin Wrangler (@PenWrangler) November 1, 2025

Interesting article. Aren’t many of us not on food stamps trying to feed our family, and get second job to do so? — Yulia Goldshteyn (@GoldshteynYulia) November 1, 2025

Having 10 kids and expecting the government to pay for them is wild. — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) November 1, 2025

The drama. — Ann Dagonowski (@AnnDagonowski) November 1, 2025

Has nine kids. Works part time at McDonalds.



Expects everyone else to pay for the mistakes that were made. — John Adams (@JhnAdmz) November 1, 2025

Expecting her ninth child? — SCA (@redfoliot) November 1, 2025

They really need to find better spokespeople for snap sympathy than these overweight women. — The Alchemist (@a1ch3mista) November 1, 2025

Maybe they should all call Sen. Chuck Schumer's office and tell him to reopen the government.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

