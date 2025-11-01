NBC News Speaks With 18 SNAP Recipients Contemplating 'Unthinkable Tradeoffs'

Obama Preaches Against Demonizing Political Opponents as He Stumps in VA for Spanberger...
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on November 01, 2025
AP Photo/George Walker IV

NBC News should be reporting on Senate Democrats voting 13 times to keep the government closed, but instead, they went with the personal touch, speaking to 18 SNAP recipients about the "unthinkable tradeoffs" they're going to have to make if they don't get government assistance. We're guessing they weren't hard to find, as more than 40 million people in the U.S. are receiving SNAP benefits.

Aria Bendix, Shannon Pettypiece, and Bracey Harris report for NBC News:

In Wisconsin, Carmen Hernandez told her four children that they may need to get by on just beans and tortillas. In Mississippi, Valerie Buck collected donations from a food pantry to feed her family of 10. In Indiana, Matthew Corbett, who has $1.04 left in his SNAP account, was prepared to sell his TV for food money.

“Why do I have to pick between paying for day care or paying for a meal for my daughter?” said Lucia Graves, a single mother in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

In Lolita Arnold’s pantry, the main contents are a can of beef, one package of stew, a box of Corn Flakes cereal, a bag of dried lentils and some grapes. That was the result of an hourslong food pantry line at a church in Huntington, West Virginia, earlier this week.

Breakfast on Thursday for Arnold, 60, was a cup of coffee and a banana, dinner was mashed potatoes with canned gravy.

“That’s going to have to hold me until the next day, then I’ll go from there,” she said.

Good news … word on the street is that Democrats are waiting to cave until after the election on Tuesday.

Maybe they should all call Sen. Chuck Schumer's office and tell him to reopen the government.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

'I Am Going to Abhor Evil': Nick Freitas Drops Biblical FIRE on the Left's 'I'm Offended' Arguments Grateful Calvin
