Senate Dems' Knees Turn to Jelly: Reports They Are Set to Cave on Shutdown After Election Day

justmindy | 7:30 AM on October 31, 2025
Imgflip

Apparently, the Senate Democrats plan to stop being massive jerks next week after Election Day. 

What a concept!

Yes, that whole 'lever' speech. 

Let's hope people in New Jersey and Virginia remember the way the Democrats have behaved and decide they don't deserve their votes.

When the Democrats have lost the unions ...

The Democrats will have gotten what they wanted with inspiring their Far Left base to vote and now they'll be willing to stop the suffering. 

Perhaps we all should be. 

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
