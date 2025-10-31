Senate Dems' Knees Turn to Jelly: Reports They Are Set to Cave on Shutdown After Election Day

Apparently, the Senate Democrats plan to stop being massive jerks next week after Election Day.

NEWS — There's a sense within the Senate Democratic caucus that next week will bring significant movement toward ending the government shutdown, multiple sources told Axios.



Likely after election day on Tuesday. Lawmakers have made progress on talks around packaging approps… — Stephen Neukam (@stephen_neukam) October 31, 2025

They should just pass the bill they all voted in favor up 6 months ago. — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) October 31, 2025

What a concept!

Because nobody but their base believes it’s republican shut down. A few have been caught on camera admitting they are making people suffer because its the only thing they can control. — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) October 31, 2025

Yes, that whole 'lever' speech.

They should pass the clean CR. Come on Dems! — Joanne (@Ocuroj) October 31, 2025

Optics. They did it for their radical leftist base. I pray they get trounced in NJ and everywhere else across this land until they take accountability for the errors in their ways. Probably wishful thinking, but one can dream! 😁 — Mazman (@Mazman76474449) October 31, 2025

Let's hope people in New Jersey and Virginia remember the way the Democrats have behaved and decide they don't deserve their votes.

Find someone who loves illegal immigrants as much a Democrat.

The funding for services provided to illegal immigrants (often called "undocumented migrants" or "noncitizens" in official docs) who entered the U.S. during Joe Biden's presidency primarily comes from U.S. taxpayers… — Politicized Agendas (@Gandersonstake) October 31, 2025

When all the airline CEOs lined up today to go against Democrats, the writing was on the wall.



This only gets worse for them the longer it goes on. https://t.co/g7bbcETERB — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 31, 2025

When the Democrats have lost the unions ...

My prediction on @2waytvapp with @MarkHalperin tonight was we’ll have a deal to end this shutdown by Wednesday.



And I think one of the biggest drivers will be media turning on Democrats over SNAP and their terrible message and strategy https://t.co/PXVUNo4opb — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 31, 2025

So, we can expect the govt to reopen after next Tuesday, Election Day?! I wonder why 🤔 https://t.co/t5RUlAwqcz — ShayFabs (@ShayFabs) October 31, 2025

The Democrats will have gotten what they wanted with inspiring their Far Left base to vote and now they'll be willing to stop the suffering.

All you Democrats out there:



The shutdown was all about the elections.



After next Tuesday, your boys are going to cave. https://t.co/T61RbszV99 — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) October 31, 2025

Even Im not this cynical lol https://t.co/92vxzVCG1a — Kevin Tierney (@CatholicSmark) October 31, 2025

Perhaps we all should be.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



