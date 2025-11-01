Mary Katharine Ham Goes After Children's YouTuber Ms. Rachel for Criticizing the Cutting of SNAP

DC Mayor Imposes Limited Juvenile Curfew After Navy Yard Chaos on Halloween
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on November 01, 2025
CNN

We certainly are plagued with Rachels: Rachel Maddow, Rachel Bitecofer, Rachel Zegler, and children's YouTuber Ms. Rachel, who, as we just reported, was named by Glamour as one of its women of the year. This editor admits that he's only seen very short clips of Ms. Rachel, as that's all he could stand. Ms. Rachel, despite having an audience of children, often dips into adult subjects, like politics. As we told you in August, Ms. Rachel presented a video featuring a "starving" Gaza child who also happens to star in a slew of cooking videos featuring lots of food.

Speaking of food, now Ms. Rachel is educating the children about the slashing of SNAP benefits because of the Schumer shutdown.

Ms. Rachel has nearly 17 million YouTube subscribers.

Mary Katharine Ham wasn't having it.

Do Democrat senators watch Ms. Rachel? Because they're the ones using SNAP benefits as "leverage."

She's no Mr. Rogers.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

