Mary Katharine Ham Goes After Children's YouTuber Ms. Rachel for Criticizing the Cutting of SNAP

We certainly are plagued with Rachels: Rachel Maddow, Rachel Bitecofer, Rachel Zegler, and children's YouTuber Ms. Rachel, who, as we just reported, was named by Glamour as one of its women of the year. This editor admits that he's only seen very short clips of Ms. Rachel, as that's all he could stand. Ms. Rachel, despite having an audience of children, often dips into adult subjects, like politics. As we told you in August, Ms. Rachel presented a video featuring a "starving" Gaza child who also happens to star in a slew of cooking videos featuring lots of food.

Speaking of food, now Ms. Rachel is educating the children about the slashing of SNAP benefits because of the Schumer shutdown.

Ms. Rachel criticized the government for cutting SNAP food aid. pic.twitter.com/aI6uu07MSL — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) October 30, 2025

Ms. Rachel has nearly 17 million YouTube subscribers.

Mary Katharine Ham wasn't having it.

Another dumbass talking point I don’t need Miss Rachel to teach my toddlers in her baby voice. https://t.co/O6U4ygEXCX — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 31, 2025

We have never let our toddler near this woman. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) October 31, 2025

Just one of MANY reasons she's never been played on our TV. — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) October 31, 2025

What is she going to do next, ask toddlers to call their senator? 😄 — Bluff (@AP_Bluff) October 31, 2025

It’s amusing they seem to think it’s impossible to feed the hungry without government. Charity is individual, not “blindly forcibly give money to the government and then forget about it.” — Elaine L. York (@AELeighton2) October 31, 2025

She said she idolizes Mister Rogers, but she could never dream to have the same impact he had. The man was a pure light in the world. As far as I know he never made political statements. He just cared about people. — Peter Garrett (@TheUnrealPeterG) October 31, 2025

Such a stunning and brave thing to say — Charles Pressley (@BlazeMcStevens) October 31, 2025

Another example of why we stopped playing her content for our kids. — Jess Woodard (@trueJessWoodard) October 31, 2025

I can’t stand this woman. Her voice gives me anxiety, 🤣 — Stephanie (@Yonasmom) October 31, 2025

Do Democrat senators watch Ms. Rachel? Because they're the ones using SNAP benefits as "leverage."

Vote for the clean CR--turns out, you can just do things. — One Thousand Basis Points Of Light (@belize042) October 31, 2025

And now the government is Jesus.



What happened to these people as children? Do I even want to know? — Carlita RT 👑 (@CarlitaRt1) November 1, 2025

She's no Mr. Rogers.

