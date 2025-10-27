Glamour’s ‘Women of the Year’: Rachels Win for Perfecting the Art of Israel-Hating

Apparently being a Rachel and an Anti-Semite is all it takes to win awards these days.

Anti-Israel actress Rachel Zegler and YouTuber Ms. Rachel named Glamour magazine’s ‘Women of the Year’ https://t.co/RuXuBVzLPP pic.twitter.com/sqHX5stMzC — New York Post (@nypost) October 27, 2025

Women who love Israel need not apply.

Glamour magazine’s latest “Women of the Year” include a pair of Rachels — both of them with a trail of controversies over the Israel-Hamas war. Actress Rachel Zegler and children’s YouTuber Ms. Rachel were added to the magazine’s annual list of high-achieving women Monday, joining actress Demi Moore and singer Tyla for this year’s awards so far. Both had explosive years, with 24-year-old Zegler becoming a household name after spouting off a string of tone-deaf hot takes while promoting the release of Disney’s live-action theatrical bomb “Snow White,” and then going on to star in the hit musical “Evita.”

Ms. Rachel — a 42-year-old mom whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso — meanwhile, continued to amass a commanding following on YouTube, where her educational children’s videos have been watched more than 10 billion times. But the pair have also been dogged by controversy in the last year after both became outspoken about the Israel-Hamas war. Zegler infamously caused chaos for Disney after she posted “and always remember, free Palestine” shortly after the Snow White trailer first dropped. Later reports claimed that she and her Israeli co-star, Gal Gadot, were butting heads over the conflict.

Both had a platform to talk about peace, but instead they used them to hate Jews, @glamourmag https://t.co/0Ub1RTH0QY — Ariella 💛🤘 (@ariellakimmel) October 27, 2025

Imagine that.

Just like to once again take credit for predicting nothing would happen to Zegler. She would never be allowed to fail. https://t.co/QL0YAK4IkI — Sasha Stone (@realsashastone) October 27, 2025

She supports the Leftist agenda. They'll protect her at all costs.

This is the legacy media after the death of expertise. It’s a bunch of miserable millennials and zoomers who reward ideology over humanity.



María Corina Machado was right there. https://t.co/HBGtPFC25q — Eliyahu the Don Bacon Lib🎗️🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@CrazyNormie) October 27, 2025

I can’t die yet, this is not a world for my kids to be Jewish in. How did we get here yet again? https://t.co/xFoxEzEzh3 — Dixie Flatline (@LeanHugeGraves) October 27, 2025

It's truly terrifying.

It's not surprising. Ever since Obama was given the Nobel Prize without any merit whatsoever, this has become the norm for the club. https://t.co/O2YBT2o4In — Edith F. de Weyand (@Ediwey) October 27, 2025

Being aligned with Democrats means failing upwards.

Did Hamas give this award? https://t.co/dXp8Q1G8JS — Sarah Johnson (@SarahJohnsonPR) October 27, 2025

Anti-semetism runs deep in the woke circle https://t.co/AaKfro3aHq — JustALittleWeirdo92 (@JWeirdo92) October 27, 2025

It's so obvious.

Vile Jew hate is now not only condoned, but rewarded. @glamourmag should be ashamed. Everyone else should be disgusted with them. — (((Jonathan Rosen✡️))) 🟦 (@houseofrosen) October 27, 2025

Well said.

