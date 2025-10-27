TV Pundit Jessica Tarlov’s X-istential Crisis: Clueless About Congress, Yet Still on Air
Glamour’s ‘Women of the Year’: Rachels Win for Perfecting the Art of Israel-Hating

justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on October 27, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Apparently being a Rachel and an Anti-Semite is all it takes to win awards these days.

Women who love Israel need not apply.

Glamour magazine’s latest “Women of the Year” include a pair of Rachels — both of them with a trail of controversies over the Israel-Hamas war.

Actress Rachel Zegler and children’s YouTuber Ms. Rachel were added to the magazine’s annual list of high-achieving women Monday, joining actress Demi Moore and singer Tyla for this year’s awards so far. 

Both had explosive years, with 24-year-old Zegler becoming a household name after spouting off a string of tone-deaf hot takes while promoting the release of Disney’s live-action theatrical bomb “Snow White,” and then going on to star in the hit musical “Evita.”


Ms. Rachel — a 42-year-old mom whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso — meanwhile, continued to amass a commanding following on YouTube, where her educational children’s videos have been watched more than 10 billion times. 

But the pair have also been dogged by controversy in the last year after both became outspoken about the Israel-Hamas war.

Zegler infamously caused chaos for Disney after she posted “and always remember, free Palestine” shortly after the Snow White trailer first dropped. Later reports claimed that she and her Israeli co-star, Gal Gadot, were butting heads over the conflict.

Imagine that.

She supports the Leftist agenda. They'll protect her at all costs. 

It's truly terrifying.

Being aligned with Democrats means failing upwards. 

It's so obvious. 

Well said.

