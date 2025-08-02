Kiddie Educator Ms. Rachel Goes Full Pro-Hamas Dolores Umbridge With Dishonest Vid of Starving Gaza Girl

This writer told you about the Left's efforts to smear Israel as starving children in Gaza by using children with medical conditions as 'proof' of starvation. The New York Times issued a correction on a story featuring one such 'starving' child.

Now children's entertainer Ms. Rachel is joining the fray, in a video featuring a 'starving' Gazan child who also happens to star in a slew of cooking videos featuring lots of food.

WATCH:

Ms. Rachel introduces a Gazan girl she says is starving.



The same girl features in dozens of videos at the time, proudly sharing recipes, dishes, and baked treats. pic.twitter.com/i1n0B5nbd8 — GAZAWOOD - the PALLYWOOD saga (@GAZAWOOD1) August 1, 2025

Just incredible.

Mrs Rachel is evil — Ben 🇮🇱 (@journo_ben) August 1, 2025

Yes, she is.

The fact that it's so obvious this "Ms. Rachel" is lying, makes this video extremely sickening.

These people are monsters — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) August 1, 2025

The last two times the media pushed this narrative, two Israeli embassy staffers -- Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim -- were shot and killed in D.C. and a group of protesters were firebombed by a pro-Palestinian terrorist in Colorado -- one of those women, Karen Diamond, later died from her injuries.

This sort of lying gets people killed.

So yes, they're monsters.

Who teaches their child to lie and say she’s starving? — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) August 1, 2025

Palestinians.

That's who.

Is there anything on the Hamas/Palestinian side which is not fake/propaganda? — JW (@C130GuyBNA) August 2, 2025

The caskets with the bodies of dead Jews.

The funny thing is, given this girl's young age, there is little argument for how old the food videos are. — jason kilanski (@jasonkilanski) August 1, 2025

They were all filmed around the time Ms. Rachel said there was a food blockade.

That's a lie.

Unless, of course, the people filming this girl take the food from her. Which wouldn't surprise us. Hamas are greedy.

I am forever grateful to Ms. Rachel for literally helping me raise my children, but she is very naive when it comes to global affairs. https://t.co/EdouWYFcNy — Ethical Hustler (@SaveTheLibs) August 2, 2025

Yes she is.

Ms. Rachel is the new Dolores Umbridge, down to the pink outfits and sweet voice. Seemingly pleasant, she's either a useful idiot or a Hamas sympathizer. https://t.co/UbLInFLlkR pic.twitter.com/ddnBp150Mh — Aragorn Aragon (@RXCafeTX) August 1, 2025

The perfect metaphor.

Watch Ms. Rachel base her anti-Israel campaign on a little she says is starving when the same girl at the same time showcases in scores of videos how much food she has. https://t.co/JQPa6jXzi7 — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) August 2, 2025

They have no shame.

