Kiddie Educator Ms. Rachel Goes Full Pro-Hamas Dolores Umbridge With Dishonest Vid of Starving Gaza Girl

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on August 02, 2025
meme

This writer told you about the Left's efforts to smear Israel as starving children in Gaza by using children with medical conditions as 'proof' of starvation. The New York Times issued a correction on a story featuring one such 'starving' child. 

Now children's entertainer Ms. Rachel is joining the fray, in a video featuring a 'starving' Gazan child who also happens to star in a slew of cooking videos featuring lots of food.

WATCH:

Just incredible.

Yes, she is.

The last two times the media pushed this narrative, two Israeli embassy staffers -- Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim -- were shot and killed in D.C. and a group of protesters were firebombed by a pro-Palestinian terrorist in Colorado -- one of those women, Karen Diamond, later died from her injuries.

This sort of lying gets people killed.

So yes, they're monsters.

Palestinians.

That's who.

The caskets with the bodies of dead Jews.

They were all filmed around the time Ms. Rachel said there was a food blockade.

That's a lie.

Unless, of course, the people filming this girl take the food from her. Which wouldn't surprise us. Hamas are greedy.

Yes she is.

The perfect metaphor.

They have no shame.

