Bill Melugin Schools News Anchor About ICE Detainees Without Criminal Convictions

When Tom Homan was named the Trump administration's border czar, he promised that ICE would first go after "the worst of the worst." We've reported on some of the worst who've been detained by ICE: murderers, child rapists, and fentanyl dealers, to name a few. These are the people Democrats are fighting to keep in this country with their sanctuary city policies. They don't want anyone deported, regardless of criminal history.

Ben Bradley is an investigative reporter for WGN News in Chicago:

Despite promises to focus on "worst of the worst," data show 71% of those in ICE custody don't have criminal convictions.



Sec. Noem was just asked how many arrested in Chicago have been charged w/violent crimes: "I'm not sure we have that statistic." https://t.co/Mqdq6ab6Iz — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) October 30, 2025

Let us limit it to “convictions” so that we might have a more manageable number pic.twitter.com/dGYcmMQZvq — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) October 30, 2025

Fox News' Bill Melugin schooled Bradley:

1) This data doesn’t include those w/*pending* charges/cases. Convictions only.



2) Laken Riley & Jocelyn Nungaray’s illegal alien killers didn’t have convictions in the US beforehand.



3) Is ICE supposed to wait until someone commits a serious crime before enforcing the law? https://t.co/QqhtOsKBB8 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 30, 2025

Correct. They all must go, and as fast as possible. It will save many American lives — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) October 30, 2025

Appreciate you pointing that out. Transparency is important. I would be curious how many of them were charged with crimes that were subsequently dropped in blue cities as well. — Always Looking for the Truth (@lehmanlaw) October 30, 2025

I always thought focusing on criminal illegal aliens was not sufficient. The focus should be on all unvetted illegal aliens, but the vetted ones have to be removed eventually. This is the law. — Jodi (@Jodi54075383) October 30, 2025

Cmon @BenBradleyTV convictions only here!

If ICE had removed the killers of Laken Riley & Jocelyn Nungaray before their murders, 2 beautiful young Americans would still be living! — Jim McGrew (@mysports1) October 30, 2025

Also they refuse to acknowledge that sanctuary cities and states actually frustrate ICE’s ability to focus on criminals by shielding them from arrest. Then they say they aren’t arresting criminals. — Jared (@Jar3d__) October 30, 2025

...even when they commit serious crimes the judges release them against ICE detainers. They put rapists out on the streets. — MAGAvolt⚡👷 (@jcvolt) October 30, 2025

NO ONE ever said the focus would be on illegal aliens with criminal CONVICTIONS. — Jeff Agnew⚡️🇺🇲⚡️ (@Jeff_Cal_Exile) October 30, 2025

Thank you Bill Melugin. The “legacy journalists” in Chicago are essentially a PR agency for the Democrats. — Laura Lynn (@LauraLynn209) October 30, 2025

And yet, many illegal aliens have committed only the crime of illegal entry, or committing fraud to gain entry, or failing to leave when their visas expire. They still need to be arrested, brought to immigration court, ordered deported, & removed. — jgo (@jgoCyberMan) October 30, 2025

Since some of these states don't verify immigration status and don't know who they're actually booking they miss a lot of numbers. Like murder convictions back in home country. I've seen it happen. — BJ Dubuque (@ICU00007) October 30, 2025

Which is why I can’t take this admin seriously when they say “criminal illegal aliens.” If you came here illegally you are a criminal. — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) October 30, 2025

Americans voted last November for mass deportations. If you're here illegally, you're a criminal. And yes, if sanctuary cities would cooperate with ICE and hand over illegal aliens in jail, that number would probably spike.

