DC Mayor Imposes Limited Juvenile Curfew After Navy Yard Chaos on Halloween
Mary Katharine Ham Goes After Children's YouTuber Ms. Rachel for Criticizing the Cutting...
President Trump: The US May Very Well Go Into Nigeria 'Guns-a-Blazing' to Stop...
'I Am Going to Abhor Evil': Nick Freitas Drops Biblical FIRE on the...
Candidate in Columbus, Ohio, Declares, ' We Believe in Somalia' at Campaign Rally
‘Mayor’ Zohran Mamdani Says If Trump Goes After Illegal Aliens in NYC He’ll...
Jon Stewart Laments How We Got to the Point of Not Seeing Conservatives...
Jasmine Crockett: Republicans 'Harm' Illegal Aliens Because of Skin Color and They Don’t...
Governor Newsom Press Office Posts Self-Own in Responding to JD Vance's Halloween Meme
Democrats Keep Government Shut Down as Tension Arise
From Scary to Mariah Carey: The Festive and Merry Christmas Season Is Here...
The Empathy of the Left: Kyle Kulinski Celebrates Halloween by Attacking a Widow
'Just STUPID'! John Stossel Explains Why the Utopian Socialist Policies Mamdani Wants ALWA...
'Problem Solved': Vail School District Teachers Mock Charlie Kirk's Death With Graphic T-S...

Bill Melugin Schools News Anchor About ICE Detainees Without Criminal Convictions

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on November 01, 2025
Twitchy

When Tom Homan was named the Trump administration's border czar, he promised that ICE would first go after "the worst of the worst." We've reported on some of the worst who've been detained by ICE: murderers, child rapists, and fentanyl dealers, to name a few. These are the people Democrats are fighting to keep in this country with their sanctuary city policies. They don't want anyone deported, regardless of criminal history.

Advertisement

Ben Bradley is an investigative reporter for WGN News in Chicago:

Fox News' Bill Melugin schooled Bradley:

Recommended

'I Am Going to Abhor Evil': Nick Freitas Drops Biblical FIRE on the Left's 'I'm Offended' Arguments
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement
Advertisement

Americans voted last November for mass deportations. If you're here illegally, you're a criminal. And yes, if sanctuary cities would cooperate with ICE and hand over illegal aliens in jail, that number would probably spike.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CRIME ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'I Am Going to Abhor Evil': Nick Freitas Drops Biblical FIRE on the Left's 'I'm Offended' Arguments
Grateful Calvin
Mary Katharine Ham Goes After Children's YouTuber Ms. Rachel for Criticizing the Cutting of SNAP
Brett T.
DC Mayor Imposes Limited Juvenile Curfew After Navy Yard Chaos on Halloween
Grateful Calvin
Nancy Pelosi Flips in Interview and Then Trump Shows Up on the Screen to Complete the Meltdown
Doug P.
'Just STUPID'! John Stossel Explains Why the Utopian Socialist Policies Mamdani Wants ALWAYS Backfire
Doug P.
Jon Stewart Laments How We Got to the Point of Not Seeing Conservatives as Human Beings
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'I Am Going to Abhor Evil': Nick Freitas Drops Biblical FIRE on the Left's 'I'm Offended' Arguments Grateful Calvin
Advertisement