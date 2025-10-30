MSNBC’s Ken Dilanian Claims Chuck Grassley Has No Evidence Biden’s DOJ Was Weaponized

As Twitchy reported earlier on Thursday, Sen. Chuck Grassley's revelations about the scope of the Biden FBI's Operation: Arctic Frost aren't exactly making the news.

As RealClear Politics' Tom Bevan pointed out, Grassley's release on Wednesday of 197 subpoenas that Biden's FBI used to seek testimony and documents related to hundreds of Republicans and GOP entities failed to make The New York Times, The Washington Post, ABC News, CBS News, and NBC News.

Sen. Ted Cruz had some choice words for Special Counsel Jack Smith, who'd sent a subpoena to Verizon to tap his Senate office phone. "This comes after learning that nearly 20 percent of Senate Republicans’ cellphones, including mine, were also subpoenaed," Cruz added.

BREAKING: New Arctic Frost whistleblower documents show that the corrupt Biden FBI subpoenaed the bank records, donor lists, and emails of nearly every major conservative organization and leader in the country, including Donald Trump’s campaign, the RNC, Conservative Partnership… pic.twitter.com/EK01dfvilh — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 29, 2025

… Institute, Save America PAC, America First Policy Institute, and even MyPillow.

Well, we can't say MSNBC completely overlooked the story. MSNBC justice correspondent "Fusion" Ken Dilanian did post on X that Grassley hadn't produced any evidence that the Biden Justice Department was weaponized "in investigating a plot among Trump supporters to overturn a fair and free election," nor that President Joe Biden even knew about it (we can believe that part).

He has yet to produce evidence “the Biden DOJ” did anything improper in investigating a plot among Trump supporters to overturn a fair and free election—or that Biden had anything to do with the investigation. https://t.co/3ORW77SbCi — Ken Dilanian (@DilanianMSNBC) October 29, 2025

As usual, Ken's default response is to open his throat wider to take the Democrat's d*ck further down his throat. — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) October 30, 2025

Look, look, Fusion Ken doesn’t know what EVIDENCE is. — GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) October 30, 2025

Baghdad Bob lives! — RogueAgent (@theonlybower) October 30, 2025

At least two of the orgs that were subpoenaed as part of Arctic Frost didn’t even exist on Jan 6 2021. Maybe try thinking critically for once. — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) October 30, 2025

@America1stLegal had its bank and payroll records subpoenaed, and they weren't even in existence on January 6! — Tony (@justtjb) October 30, 2025

As Grassley said, "Contrary to what Smith has said publicly, this was clearly a fishing expedition."

Bookmarking this gem. — American Roulette (@RoulletteTravis) October 30, 2025

Ken:



Serious Question:



What was the predicate crime?



Some bogus, pre-textual forgery theory?



It's not illegal to object to a presidential election.



That's allowed by the Electoral Count Act of 1887.



And the First Amendment.



That's why Democrats didn't go to jail for… https://t.co/7swf5Z5Uxr — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) October 30, 2025

… objecting to GOP wins in 1968, 2000, 2004, and 2016. Was it the January 6th Capitol Riot? What probable cause did the Biden Justice Department have that any of those subjected to the hundreds of subpoenas had anything to do with inciting the riot?

There is no proper predicate for the investigation. That is improper. Follow me and I will continue your education. — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) October 30, 2025

It’s important to remember that after four years of the communists doing every imaginable evil deed with the power they had, they don’t think they did anything wrong.



And if this country ever gives them power again, they’ll do even worse. https://t.co/hvmj1do559 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 30, 2025

Yes, other than having absolutely no basis whatsoever for it, there was nothing wrong. 🙄 — Aaron Gogley (@AaronGogley) October 30, 2025

You know you have to open your eyes to see it. — Jane (@DebrasLilSis) October 29, 2025

As we've said before, Grassley doesn't get nearly enough credit for the work he puts in for the Senate Judiciary Committee. He drops more than a thousand pages of evidence, and the media completely ignores it, except for Dilanian, who says it doesn't prove anything.

