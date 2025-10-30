Wrong Bill de Blasio Pranks Times of London With Fake Endorsement via Ring...
His Journey to the Dark Side is Complete: Bill Kristol Endorses Commie Mamdani...
Victor Shi: All of The New York Times’ Warnings About a Second Trump...
Trump Predicts TDS Media's Health Spin While Taking Qs Aboard a Turbulent Air...
'They INVERTED Animal Farm': Walter Kirn Calls Out Hollywood's (and Wikipedia's) Orwell Re...
Minneapolis Mayoral Candidate Pledges Loyalty to the Country (Just Not THIS Country)
Illegals on SNAP (While Dems Swore They Weren't) Now Mad It's Cut Permanently—Cry...
NRA Announces Restructuring, Delivers Balanced Budget
Democrat Rep. Bynum Blames Republican 'Poison Pill' in CR, Can't Name It—Votes for...
VIP
Obama Touts ‘New Forms of Journalism’ Which Sounds Like a Return to Democrat-Controlled...
MAZE Cues Up Reminders That Gavin Newsom Is REALLY Into Recycling (This Anti-Trump...
Johnson, Thune Shatter Schumer's Coalition: Dems Cracking?
Cracker Barrel Weighs in on the WH East Wing Remodel With the Self-Deprecating...
VIP
It's Been Noticed That for SOME Reason Alvin Bragg Isn't Mentioning His Best...

MSNBC’s Ken Dilanian Claims Chuck Grassley Has No Evidence Biden’s DOJ Was Weaponized

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on October 30, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier on Thursday, Sen. Chuck Grassley's revelations about the scope of the Biden FBI's Operation: Arctic Frost aren't exactly making the news

Advertisement

As RealClear Politics' Tom Bevan pointed out, Grassley's release on Wednesday of 197 subpoenas that Biden's FBI used to seek testimony and documents related to hundreds of Republicans and GOP entities failed to make The New York Times, The Washington Post, ABC News, CBS News, and NBC News.

Sen. Ted Cruz had some choice words for Special Counsel Jack Smith, who'd sent a subpoena to Verizon to tap his Senate office phone. "This comes after learning that nearly 20 percent of Senate Republicans’ cellphones, including mine, were also subpoenaed," Cruz added.

The post continues:

… Institute, Save America PAC, America First Policy Institute, and even MyPillow.

Well, we can't say MSNBC completely overlooked the story. MSNBC justice correspondent "Fusion" Ken Dilanian did post on X that Grassley hadn't produced any evidence that the Biden Justice Department was weaponized "in investigating a plot among Trump supporters to overturn a fair and free election," nor that President Joe Biden even knew about it (we can believe that part).

Recommended

'They INVERTED Animal Farm': Walter Kirn Calls Out Hollywood's (and Wikipedia's) Orwell Revisionism
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

As Grassley said, "Contrary to what Smith has said publicly, this was clearly a fishing expedition."

The post continues:

… objecting to GOP wins in 1968, 2000, 2004, and 2016.

Was it the January 6th Capitol Riot?

What probable cause did the Biden Justice Department have that any of those subjected to the hundreds of subpoenas had anything to do with inciting the riot?

Advertisement

As we've said before, Grassley doesn't get nearly enough credit for the work he puts in for the Senate Judiciary Committee. He drops more than a thousand pages of evidence, and the media completely ignores it, except for Dilanian, who says it doesn't prove anything.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHUCK GRASSLEY DOJ FBI JANUARY 6 KEN DILANIAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'They INVERTED Animal Farm': Walter Kirn Calls Out Hollywood's (and Wikipedia's) Orwell Revisionism
Grateful Calvin
His Journey to the Dark Side is Complete: Bill Kristol Endorses Commie Mamdani for NYC Mayor
Eric V.
Illegals on SNAP (While Dems Swore They Weren't) Now Mad It's Cut Permanently—Cry Harder, Lib Liars
justmindy
Victor Shi: All of The New York Times’ Warnings About a Second Trump Term Have Come True
Brett T.
Wrong Bill de Blasio Pranks Times of London With Fake Endorsement via Ring Doorbell—Real Bill seethes
justmindy
Trump Predicts TDS Media's Health Spin While Taking Qs Aboard a Turbulent Air Force One Flight
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'They INVERTED Animal Farm': Walter Kirn Calls Out Hollywood's (and Wikipedia's) Orwell Revisionism Grateful Calvin
Advertisement