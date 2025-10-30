Revelations About the Biden Admin's Arctic Frost Operation Aren't Exactly Front Page Lib Media News

The weaponization of the justice system during the Biden years just keeps getting worse, and we're now just at the top of the iceberg about an operation called Arctic Frost:

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released on Wednesday 197 subpoenas that the Biden administration's FBI used to seek testimony and documents related to hundreds of Republicans and GOP entities as part of the bureau's Arctic Frost probe, the precursor to former special counsel Jack Smith's election investigation. "Arctic Frost was the vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors could improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus," Grassley said at a press conference. "Contrary to what Smith has said publicly, this was clearly a fishing expedition." Standing alongside Grassley, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., called the subpoenas "nothing short of a Biden administration enemies list."

Among Republicans who were reportedly spied on was Sen. Ted Cruz:

Sen. Chuck Grassley just revealed that Jack Smith sent a subpoena to Verizon to tap my Senate office phone.



This comes after learning that nearly 20% of Senate Republicans’ cellphones, including mine, were also subpoenaed.



Arctic Frost is the Biden DOJ’s Watergate, and they… pic.twitter.com/qBR5lT9XIV — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 29, 2025

This is a big story, right?

Well, unless you're at a lib media outlet, in which case there's apparently a lot of yawning going on over this particular bombshell:

No mention of Arctic Frost in the NY Times or the Washington Post. These are not "news" organizations any more. cc: @JeffBezos pic.twitter.com/CbAH6bDqPb — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 30, 2025

We couldn't be less surprised.

But wait, there are more:

Same on CNN, ABC News, CBS News (cc:@bariweiss), and NBC News. Not. One. Story. pic.twitter.com/aDliSqFltj — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 30, 2025

Now imagine those front pages and newscasts if the Trump DOJ was caught basically spying on many, many Democrat members of Congress.

Trump was indicted multiple times & FOX covered it. Some doubted the veracity of the charges, but they covered it. The other networks prevent half the country from learning about what actually occurred. Not only is that not journalism, it is actually censorship. — Dave Kurlan (@KurlanAssoc) October 30, 2025

Arctic Frost is beyond what Watergate was in damage to American civics. Not a word from the mouthpieces of liberalism. Embarrassing and damaging. https://t.co/hQorolxKVu — Josh Slayton (@jrslayton) October 30, 2025

Watergate is nothing compared to some of the stuff we saw from the previous administration and the level of disinterest from the Woodward & Bernstein newspaper and many other outlets is palpable.

