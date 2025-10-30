Senatorial Smackdown: John Thune SNAPS on Dems Refusing to Open the Government
Spot the Subtle Difference Between Ex WH Spox's Testimony About Biden vs. What...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
THIS Is Abi Spanberger's Party: Virginia House Speaker SILENCES Delegate Speaking Against...
VP Vance Opens Up on Mixed-Faith Marriage: Raising Christian Kids and Praying for...
Aussie Anchor Roasts Kamala: 'World-Class Pivot' Flop Exposes Biden Cover-Up—While U.S. Me...
JD Vance Reminds America What It Feels Like to Have a REAL Vice...
Ratings Rant? Scott Jennings Explains Why MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Had a JDS Psychotic...
Dems Push ‘Weaponizing Hunger’ Talking Point to Blame Trump for Their Schumer Shutdown...
My Hero! Gavin Newsom Says Biden Is One of the Most Successful Presidents...
VIP
Migrant Sex Offender in UK Released in 'Blunder' That 'Should Never Have Happened'
Pete Hegseth's Post and Video Will Trigger Dems Demanding an End to Vaporizing...
London Police Urge Citizens Not to Spread Disinformation After Triple Stabbing by Afghan...

Revelations About the Biden Admin's Arctic Frost Operation Aren't Exactly Front Page Lib Media News

Doug P. | 10:57 AM on October 30, 2025
Screen shot

The weaponization of the justice system during the Biden years just keeps getting worse, and we're now just at the top of the iceberg about an operation called Arctic Frost

Advertisement

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released on Wednesday 197 subpoenas that the Biden administration's FBI used to seek testimony and documents related to hundreds of Republicans and GOP entities as part of the bureau's Arctic Frost probe, the precursor to former special counsel Jack Smith's election investigation. 

"Arctic Frost was the vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors could improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus," Grassley said at a press conference. "Contrary to what Smith has said publicly, this was clearly a fishing expedition." 

Standing alongside Grassley, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., called the subpoenas "nothing short of a Biden administration enemies list."

Among Republicans who were reportedly spied on was Sen. Ted Cruz:

This is a big story, right?

Well, unless you're at a lib media outlet, in which case there's apparently a lot of yawning going on over this particular bombshell:

Recommended

THIS Is Abi Spanberger's Party: Virginia House Speaker SILENCES Delegate Speaking Against Violence
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We couldn't be less surprised.

But wait, there are more: 

Now imagine those front pages and newscasts if the Trump DOJ was caught basically spying on many, many Democrat members of Congress. 

Watergate is nothing compared to some of the stuff we saw from the previous administration and the level of disinterest from the Woodward & Bernstein newspaper and many other outlets is palpable. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS Is Abi Spanberger's Party: Virginia House Speaker SILENCES Delegate Speaking Against Violence
Grateful Calvin
Senatorial Smackdown: John Thune SNAPS on Dems Refusing to Open the Government
Eric V.
Ratings Rant? Scott Jennings Explains Why MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Had a JDS Psychotic Break On-Air
Warren Squire
Spot the Subtle Difference Between Ex WH Spox's Testimony About Biden vs. What He Told the Media
Doug P.
JD Vance Reminds America What It Feels Like to Have a REAL Vice President With TPUSA Q and A
Grateful Calvin
Aussie Anchor Roasts Kamala: 'World-Class Pivot' Flop Exposes Biden Cover-Up—While U.S. Media Snoozes
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

THIS Is Abi Spanberger's Party: Virginia House Speaker SILENCES Delegate Speaking Against Violence Grateful Calvin
Advertisement