Sen. Ted Cruz Has Some Choice Words After Chuck Grassley's Revelations About Him Being Spied On

We've talked about the operation called "Arctic Frost" that took place while Joe Biden was in office. Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley started investigating the latest example of the Dems weaponizing the government during the previous administration, and the more we learn the worse it gets:

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released on Wednesday 197 subpoenas that the Biden administration's FBI used to seek testimony and documents related to hundreds of Republicans and GOP entities as part of the bureau's Arctic Frost probe, the precursor to former special counsel Jack Smith's election investigation. "Arctic Frost was the vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors could improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus," Grassley said at a press conference. "Contrary to what Smith has said publicly, this was clearly a fishing expedition." Standing alongside Grassley, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., called the subpoenas "nothing short of a Biden administration enemies list."

One Republican who the Biden DOJ targeted is Sen. Ted Cruz.

Today's press conference revealed more information that the MSM might deem quite damning if the parties were reversed.

Cruz started this way:

Sen. Chuck Grassley just revealed that Jack Smith sent a subpoena to Verizon to tap my Senate office phone.



This comes after learning that nearly 20% of Senate Republicans’ cellphones, including mine, were also subpoenaed.



Arctic Frost is the Biden DOJ’s Watergate, and they… pic.twitter.com/qBR5lT9XIV — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 29, 2025

Biden and his DOJ claiming Trump and the Republicans would weaponize the justice system if they got back into power? Yeah, that was all projection as usual:

Biden’s DOJ never disclosed that they tapped my Senate office phone because Judge Boasberg signed an order that said I’d destroy evidence.



That is utterly without basis in fact. pic.twitter.com/BaGpoVV37V — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 29, 2025

The Dems were casting a wide net to gather anything and everything they could in desperate attempts to keep Trump from a second term. It all backfired.

Arctic Frost is Joe Biden’s Watergate.



Biden’s DOJ issued 197 subpoenas for 430 Republican entities and individuals.



This was a political enemies list from the beginning and an outrageous abuse of power. pic.twitter.com/ak2kktzPvg — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 29, 2025

One could argue that what happened during the Biden years makes Watergate pale in comparison.

20% of the Republicans in the Senate were the targets of the Biden DOJ’s Arctic Frost fishing expedition.



This was an executive who believed it was justified to spy on its opponents because it convinced itself that the ends justify the means. pic.twitter.com/S6tnVLaPsF — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 29, 2025

To those Democrats, the ends do justify the means.

I am, right now, calling on the House of Representatives to impeach Judge Boasberg.



Mark my words: there will be accountability for these partisan zealots who sought to corrupt the DOJ and judiciary to attack their enemies. pic.twitter.com/J8lkD1fvmL — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 29, 2025

Where will all this lead, if anywhere? Stay tuned. We're still awaiting accountability for a great number of people.

*****

