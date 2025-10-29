IL National Guard Captain Has Security Clearance Yanked for Urging Military to Ignore...
Sen. Ted Cruz Has Some Choice Words After Chuck Grassley's Revelations About Him Being Spied On

Doug P. | 6:40 PM on October 29, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We've talked about the operation called "Arctic Frost" that took place while Joe Biden was in office. Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley started investigating the latest example of the Dems weaponizing the government during the previous administration, and the more we learn the worse it gets

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released on Wednesday 197 subpoenas that the Biden administration's FBI used to seek testimony and documents related to hundreds of Republicans and GOP entities as part of the bureau's Arctic Frost probe, the precursor to former special counsel Jack Smith's election investigation. 

"Arctic Frost was the vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and DOJ prosecutors could improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus," Grassley said at a press conference. "Contrary to what Smith has said publicly, this was clearly a fishing expedition." 

Standing alongside Grassley, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., called the subpoenas "nothing short of a Biden administration enemies list."

One Republican who the Biden DOJ targeted is Sen. Ted Cruz.

Today's press conference revealed more information that the MSM might deem quite damning if the parties were reversed. 

Cruz started this way: 

Biden and his DOJ claiming Trump and the Republicans would weaponize the justice system if they got back into power? Yeah, that was all projection as usual: 

The Dems were casting a wide net to gather anything and everything they could in desperate attempts to keep Trump from a second term. It all backfired. 

One could argue that what happened during the Biden years makes Watergate pale in comparison. 

To those Democrats, the ends do justify the means. 

Where will all this lead, if anywhere? Stay tuned. We're still awaiting accountability for a great number of people. 

*****

