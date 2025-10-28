Jason Rantz: Seattle Democrats Have Been Hiring Illegals as Corrections Officers
Gov. Gavin Newsom Desperately Wants to Be Invited on Joe Rogan’s Podcast
Republican August Pfluger Suggests Democrats Staged the Schumer Shutdown to Campaign for Z...
Chuck Schumer Is Still Pushing the 'Ballroom Is Trump's Main Priority' Hoax, Now...
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Surprisingly Calls Out Dem Jasmine Crockett for Spreading ‘Ballroom...
Jessica Tarlov Should Take a LONG Look in the Mirror If She Wants...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
Democrats Abandon Schumer, Demand Shutdown Ends Now
VIP
Speaker Mike Johnson Reminds America Why the Democrats Continue to Prolong the Schumer...
We Got Nothin': WACKO Resister Claims White People Created White Racism to Benefit...
Democrats Just Voted to Starve Hungry Children So They Can Give Illegals Healthcare...
Research Fellow Shares DATA-Filled Thread Telling Democrats How to WIN Again and LOL,...
Joey Jones Uses His Own 'Friendly Reminder' to DROP Mazie Hirono for Blaming...
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Shaming Repubs for Not Showing Up to Work FROM HER...

Rep. Dan Goldman Calls Canal Street Raid ‘Lawless Terror to Try to Incite Violence’

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on October 28, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

As our own Just Mindy reported last week, the Department of Homeland Security announced that it had arrested nine illegal aliens on New York City's famous Canal Street, with "violent rap sheets including robbery, burglary, domestic violence, assaulting law enforcement, counterfeiting, drug trafficking, drug possession, and forgery."

Advertisement

Rep. Dan Goldman held a press conference to say that this wasn't immigration enforcement, but "lawless terror designed to incite violence" to give President Donald Trump an excuse to send the National Guard into New York City.

Citing the DHS website, someone suggested this Community Note:

The ICE raid resulted in 9 illegal aliens being arrested for a long list of past crimes. The 4 U.S. citizens mentioned were detained for assault on law enforcement, and another for obstruction. They were blocking vehicles during the arrests.

Recommended

Gov. Gavin Newsom Desperately Wants to Be Invited on Joe Rogan’s Podcast
Brett T.
Advertisement

Notice how Goldman called it a "military-style raid" to make it scary, like calling an AR-15 a military-style rifle.

Advertisement

It's funny how they and their rap sheets don't even get a passing mention. If Goldman were serious, he'd be demanding they all be released back onto the streets as well.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DHS ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gov. Gavin Newsom Desperately Wants to Be Invited on Joe Rogan’s Podcast
Brett T.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Surprisingly Calls Out Dem Jasmine Crockett for Spreading ‘Ballroom Priority’ Lie
Warren Squire
Research Fellow Shares DATA-Filled Thread Telling Democrats How to WIN Again and LOL, Lefties CANNOT DEAL
Sam J.
Jessica Tarlov Should Take a LONG Look in the Mirror If She Wants to Keep Making Digs Like THIS at Repubs
Sam J.
'Funny How That S**t Works': Black Man DROPS NAACP for Endorsing a White Woman Over Winsome Sears (Watch)
Sam J.
Republican August Pfluger Suggests Democrats Staged the Schumer Shutdown to Campaign for Zohran Mamdani
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Gov. Gavin Newsom Desperately Wants to Be Invited on Joe Rogan’s Podcast Brett T.
Advertisement