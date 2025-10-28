Rep. Dan Goldman Calls Canal Street Raid ‘Lawless Terror to Try to Incite Violence’

As our own Just Mindy reported last week, the Department of Homeland Security announced that it had arrested nine illegal aliens on New York City's famous Canal Street, with "violent rap sheets including robbery, burglary, domestic violence, assaulting law enforcement, counterfeiting, drug trafficking, drug possession, and forgery."

Advertisement

Lamenting that people are selling less stolen, counterfeit goods on open streets is peak AWFL.



It gets no more AWFL than this. https://t.co/3wNdu4Yu4X — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 23, 2025

Rep. Dan Goldman held a press conference to say that this wasn't immigration enforcement, but "lawless terror designed to incite violence" to give President Donald Trump an excuse to send the National Guard into New York City.

Last week, ICE detained 4 US citizens during a military-style raid on Canal St.



After my office intervened, they were released without charges.



I’m demanding a full accounting of this abuse and will work to ensure all New Yorkers are protected from Trump's masked ICE agents. pic.twitter.com/Lz5X53ajyk — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) October 27, 2025

Citing the DHS website, someone suggested this Community Note:

The ICE raid resulted in 9 illegal aliens being arrested for a long list of past crimes. The 4 U.S. citizens mentioned were detained for assault on law enforcement, and another for obstruction. They were blocking vehicles during the arrests.

Notice how Goldman called it a "military-style raid" to make it scary, like calling an AR-15 a military-style rifle.

Start with demanding a full accounting of why the borders were WIDE OPEN for 4 years. — Sean 🇺🇸 Repeal the 17th 🇺🇸 NE3RD (@_sean_mcadam) October 28, 2025

Great job ICE — 🌎Phil Kammer 🇺🇸 (@phil_kammer) October 28, 2025

What does detained mean? It means they weren’t arrested. — Shadow Banned (@ttstrac) October 28, 2025

They were detained. So what. — Motorheadmadness (@BiggDaddy_76) October 28, 2025

I agree. I demand they be charged. — Yanny (@yanikmtandere) October 28, 2025

They were detained due to their assaulting officers and interfering with legal Fed LE ops.



Why do you lie so readily? — War for the West (@War4theWest) October 28, 2025

I'm sure that while they were detained all the best treatment was offered to them. — Fatesblind (@Fatesblind) October 27, 2025

I hate it when an American citizen puts their hands on a federal agent and then gets detained. I say charge them with assault. — Chose Wisely (@Chased0419) October 28, 2025

So... you walked in and intervened on behalf of 4 criminals who obstructed law enforcement and assaulted law officers during the course of their duties. Nice to know where your loyalty lies. Get out of my government. You've disqualified yourself. — Michael Kline Jr (@MichaelKlineJr) October 28, 2025

Advertisement

Were they interfering in the arrest of illegal immigrants?



Probably.



You do know what obstruction of justice is right? — Matthew Kobilan (@MatthewKobilan) October 28, 2025

Mention the nine criminals they arrested, champ. — Syb (@sybaris_rex) October 27, 2025

It's funny how they and their rap sheets don't even get a passing mention. If Goldman were serious, he'd be demanding they all be released back onto the streets as well.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.