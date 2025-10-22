Canal Street's Knockoff Kingdom Crashed: 9 Violent Illegals Busted, Biden's Border Blunder

If you have ever visited New York and purchased a fake Louis Vuitton on Canal Street, this bust may hurt your heart just a bit. Snicker.

🚨NEW YORK’S CANAL STREET IS SAFER: 9 illegal aliens arrested have violent rap sheets including robbery, burglary, domestic violence, assaulting law enforcement, counterfeiting, drug trafficking, drug possession, and forgery.



Under President Trump and @Sec_Noem, criminal illegal… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 22, 2025

It does seem some of these counterfeit sellers were doing way more than selling fake purses and cheap watches. Selling fake luxury goods pays well, but apparently so does crime.

DHS says the majority of the African illegal aliens they arrested on NYC’s Canal Street yesterday crossed the US border in 2023 & were released into the U.S. by the Biden admin.



This is what it was like in Lukeville, AZ in December 2023, every morning. Majority were African men. https://t.co/rbBq1YRz1q — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 22, 2025

5 of the 9 criminals arrested on New York City’s Canal Street entered illegally & were released into the country by the Biden Administration. https://t.co/mdNaLjtR5K pic.twitter.com/zO1QZxeXCK — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) October 22, 2025

Thanks, Joe Biden!

Mamadou Ndoye, a criminal illegal alien from Mali, issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge in 2008 was previously arrested for crimes including assault, recklessly endangering, counterfeiting third degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal sale of… pic.twitter.com/vJCQYFkQez — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 22, 2025

Muhammad Ndiaye, a criminal illegal alien from Senegal, with previous arrests for domestic violence, robbery, receiving stolen property, burglary, fraudulent accosting. forgery, counterfeiting, sale of a controlled substance, obstruction, and disorderly conduct. He entered the… pic.twitter.com/lssssjGRNL — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 22, 2025

Aboubakar Diakite, a criminal illegal alien, with previous arrests for counterfeiting. pic.twitter.com/2FSU7f2aVt — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 22, 2025

Apparently, these men are doing the crimes Americans wouldn't commit or something.

Sergigne Diop, a criminal illegal alien from Senegal who entered the U.S. in April 2024 at the southwest border, was previously released into the U.S. by the Biden administration. pic.twitter.com/ImyB05Hi9u — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 22, 2025

Alioune Sy, an illegal alien from Senegal entered the U.S. in May 2023 and failed to depart after his tourist visa expired. pic.twitter.com/C4Pv5RX4mw — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 22, 2025

Amadou Diallo, a criminal illegal alien from Guinea who entered the U.S. November 2021 at the southwest border and was released by the Biden administration into the interior of the country. pic.twitter.com/gXJsUlYsvK — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 22, 2025

Idy Sarr, a criminal illegal alien from Senegal, issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge in 2010 and previously arrested for obstruction, possession of forged instrument, counterfeiting, failure to disclose origin of recording, drug possession and criminal… pic.twitter.com/PZGSkYTOFl — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 22, 2025

Bokar Soko, a criminal illegal alien from Mauritania, previously arrested for counterfeiting second degree THREE times. He entered the U.S. illegally on May 24, 2023, in a caravan of 26 people was released by the Biden administration into the interior of the country. pic.twitter.com/UDNVko4EOb — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 22, 2025

Modou Mboup, a criminal illegal alien from Senegal, previously assaulted Mexican law enforcement, and he entered the U.S. in September 2023 in a caravan of 140 people at the southwest border and was released by the Biden administration into the country. pic.twitter.com/U5xB5UeIfC — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 22, 2025

This is such a huge loss to America. How will we ever recover?

These are the type of people that @GovKathyHochul, @ZohranKMamdani, @SenSchumer, @aoc are trying to protect and value over American citizens. — Jason Sesler (@jmsesler) October 22, 2025

Don't forget it.

