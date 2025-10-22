Senate Candidate Covers Nazi-Linked With Another Tattoo and It’s a Mess
What the Chuck? Schumer Says It Should 'Frighten Every American' That the Press...
Politico Does Heavy Lifting to Help Forward Dems' Fake Outrage at Trump's WH...
Sunny Hostin's Neighborly Nightmares: Everyone's a Racist Except Her Mansion's Mirror
Cut the Ads: Dem Katherine Clark Says Her Party Is Leveraging Families’ Suffering...
Looks Like We Can Add 'Renovated Part of the East Wing' to the...
Democrats Planning to Add 'Master' ICE Tracker to Their Website
Dem JB Pritzker Continues to Incite Violence Against ICE, Saying ‘Nazi’ Trump Is...
Neera Tanden Genuinely Thinks Images of Trump's WH East Wing Renovation Will Swing...
VIP
Klobuchar’s Push for Early Retirees’ Healthcare Subsidies Faces Fierce Criticism Over Taxp...
Scott Jennings Tells Lying Ana Navarro and CNN NewsNight Panel the Real Reason...
Karoline Leavitt Catches a House Dem Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud About...
Trump, Johnson Rip Schumer's Back-Room Deal to Shreds!
VIP
Here's a Wider View of the WH East Wing Remodel the Dems and...

Canal Street's Knockoff Kingdom Crashed: 9 Violent Illegals Busted, Biden's Border Blunder

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on October 22, 2025

If you have ever visited New York and purchased a fake Louis Vuitton on Canal Street, this bust may hurt your heart just a bit. Snicker.

Advertisement

It does seem some of these counterfeit sellers were doing way more than selling fake purses and cheap watches. Selling fake luxury goods pays well, but apparently so does crime.

Thanks, Joe Biden!

Recommended

Scott Jennings Tells Lying Ana Navarro and CNN NewsNight Panel the Real Reason They Oppose ICE
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Apparently, these men are doing the crimes Americans wouldn't commit or something. 

Advertisement

This is such a huge loss to America. How will we ever recover?

Don't forget it.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

CRIME ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Tells Lying Ana Navarro and CNN NewsNight Panel the Real Reason They Oppose ICE
Warren Squire
Senate Candidate Covers Nazi-Linked With Another Tattoo and It’s a Mess
Brett T.
What the Chuck? Schumer Says It Should 'Frighten Every American' That the Press Is Shielding Trump
Warren Squire
Sunny Hostin's Neighborly Nightmares: Everyone's a Racist Except Her Mansion's Mirror
justmindy
Looks Like We Can Add 'Renovated Part of the East Wing' to the List of Trump Impeachment Charges IF...
Doug P.
Cut the Ads: Dem Katherine Clark Says Her Party Is Leveraging Families’ Suffering in Schumer Shutdown
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Tells Lying Ana Navarro and CNN NewsNight Panel the Real Reason They Oppose ICE Warren Squire
Advertisement