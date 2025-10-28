Jason Rantz: Seattle Democrats Have Been Hiring Illegals as Corrections Officers

Nearly Naked Trucker Quizzed on Ability to Read Basic Traffic Signs, Fails
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on October 28, 2025
AP Photo/Thomas Padilla

We were assured by Democrats that all of the illegal aliens surging across the Southern border were coming here to pick vegetables that would otherwise rot on the vine. And yet, they keep popping up in other vocations. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a law in 2023 that allowed non-citizens to become armed police officers. Illegals aren't allowed to carry guns — it's a felony. But Illinois simply overlooked that.

Jason Rantz of KTTH talk radio in Seattle reported to Fox Business that a King County jail had hired 38 illegals as corrections officers.

The post continues:

“Have the illegals been fired?”

“No. In fact, they are actively saying they're not going to fire them.”

“I just want everyone to note the irony of a jail that has bad guys in those cells for breaking laws. Meanwhile, the actual King County Jail is saying, oh no, we're knowingly breaking state law. We're gonna do it anyway, 'cause we don't like the law. What message does that send?”

Remember when Democrats and the media claimed for years and years and years that illegals weren’t being hired

What message does that send? As Stuart Varney said, "the authorities can't stand Trump, they can't stand anything he does."

Rantz reports for Seattle Red:

In a major escalation of the scandal reported exclusively by The Jason Rantz Show on Seattle Red 770 AM, the King County Department of Adult & Juvenile Detention (DAJD) has publicly acknowledged that at least 38 of its corrections officers were hired and certified despite failing to meet the immigration-eligibility requirement under state law. And the county is continuing to employ most of them in the positions they were illegally hired to.

The revelation comes after a whistleblower filed a complaint alleging the questionable hires may top 100, raising urgent questions about DAJD’s hiring practices, leadership oversight, and potential public-safety consequences.

Under Revised Code of Washington 43.101.095 (RCW 43.101.095), the state may not certify a corrections officer unless they are U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or individuals covered under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Rather than simply admit error and fix the hiring and vetting process, the DAJD is reportedly planning to challenge the state law, arguing that they should be able to hire Corrections Officers with work visas.

So we have illegal aliens (legally) working as police officers and (illegally) working as corrections officers. What about the vegetables?

Illegal aliens are watching over criminals. No one in Seattle seems to consider being here illegally a crime. Fire all of the guards and then fire the people who hired them.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

