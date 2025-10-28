George Conway’s Lawfare Threat: Targeting the GOP with Vengeance
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!

Hot Take: If a Private Donor Is Paying the Troops, They’re Not America’s Troops

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on October 28, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Back on October 11, President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon to use "all available funds" to ensure U.S. troops were paid on schedule, despite the government shutdown, thereby robbing the Democrats of some of their leverage in the shutdown. Then, just over a week ago, Trump announced that an anonymous donor had pledged $130 million to cover the shortfall in military pay.

The Atlantic's Anne Applebaum figures that if a billionaire donor is paying the troops, then they're no longer America's troops. That donor didn't stay anonymous for long and was outed as Tim Mellon, who immediately became the object of a smear job by Glenn Thrush, who posted that Mellon "has a history of negative comments about black people."

So, we guess that for $130 million, the troops are now Mellon's troops. We wonder what he's going to do with them.

Exactly. They hate Trump, and they hate Mellon because he supports Trump. They don't care about the troops.

Seriously, does she now think that our armed forces now take orders from Mellon because he wrote a check for $130 million to the government?

***

