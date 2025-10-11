TIME: Trump Loses Peace Prize He 'Shamelessly Campaigned For'; Newsom Points and Laughs
Trump Says He and Pete Hegseth Have Identified Funds to Pay the Troops During Shutdown

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on October 11, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats have been using the military as hostages during the Schumer Shutdown. Most Americans haven't noticed any difference with the government shutdown, but they are concerned about our troops being paid. For example, here's a Scripps News piece on military families lining up at food banks.

Spencer Hakimian earned himself some proposed Community Notes with his post that military members didn't receive a paycheck this week. This story was posted on Friday, and the troops are paid on October 1st and the 15th, so of course, they didn't receive a paycheck this week. And President Trump posted to Truth Social on Saturday that troops will indeed receive a paycheck on the 15th.

The cut-off text reads:

The Radical Left Democrats should OPEN THE GOVERNMENT, and then we can work together to address Healthcare, and many other things that they want to destroy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

The Associated Press reports:

Recommended

TIME: Trump Loses Peace Prize He 'Shamelessly Campaigned For'; Newsom Points and Laughs
Brett T.
President Donald Trump said Saturday that he has directed the Defense Department to use “all available funds” to ensure U.S. troops are paid Wednesday despite the government shutdown.

Trump said in a social media post that he was acting because “our Brave Troops will miss the paychecks they are rightfully due on October 15th.”

The Republican president’s action removes one of the pressure points that could have forced Congress into action, likely ensuring that the shutdown — now in its 11th day and counting — extends into a third week and possibly beyond.

Trump did not say where he’s getting the money from but it likely will be funded by the billions of dollars that were pumped into the Defense Department under Trump’s big tax and spending cut bill that he signed in the summer. The Congressional Budget Office said such a move was possible.

Awesome.

This takes the "troops are not getting paid" card out of the Senate Democrats' deck. Trump has released the hostages, at least through the next pay period.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

