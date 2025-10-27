Zohran Mamdani Confirms His 'Aunt' Afraid to Ride the Subway Is a Deceased Distant Cousin

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and JB Pritzker Claim Democrats Have Never Implied That Trump...
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on October 27, 2025
Twitter

As our own Just Mindy reported Monday morning, internet detectives tracked down the aunt whom New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani tearfully recalled was afraid of riding the subway in her hijab after 9/11, and discovered photos of her not wearing a hijab. Not only that — there was doubt that she was even in America on 9/11, but rather in Tanzania.

X went to work putting together memes of first responders on 9/11 standing in the rubble and asking if Mamdani's aunt was OK.

Now, The New York Post is reporting that Mamdani clarified his story on Monday, revealing that his "aunt" was really a deceased distant cousin.

Matthew Fischetti and Hannah Fierick report:

The “aunt” who Zohran Mamdani said was too afraid to wear her hijab on the subways after 9/11 is actually his dad’s cousin.

The socialist mayoral front-runner made the revelation during a press conference Monday after critics seized on his story, sharing photos on social media of a woman they identified as his aunt, who was pictured without a hijab. 

“I was speaking about Zehra fuhi, my father’s cousin, who passed away a few years ago,” Mamdani told reporters about the relative, whom he said he affectionately called his aunt.

Seriously, New York … you're going to vote for this guy for your next mayor? It's bad enough that he's a socialist who's called to globalize the intifada; he also lies.

We're assuming she was beaten to death for wearing a hijab on the subway.

New York is going to get the mayor it asks for, just like every other failed blue city.

***

