Zohran Mamdani Confirms His 'Aunt' Afraid to Ride the Subway Is a Deceased Distant Cousin

As our own Just Mindy reported Monday morning, internet detectives tracked down the aunt whom New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani tearfully recalled was afraid of riding the subway in her hijab after 9/11, and discovered photos of her not wearing a hijab. Not only that — there was doubt that she was even in America on 9/11, but rather in Tanzania.

X went to work putting together memes of first responders on 9/11 standing in the rubble and asking if Mamdani's aunt was OK.

Now, The New York Post is reporting that Mamdani clarified his story on Monday, revealing that his "aunt" was really a deceased distant cousin.

The “aunt” who Zohran Mamdani said was too afraid to wear her hijab on the subways after 9/11 is actually a deceased distant cousin, he clarified Monday.



Via @HannahFNYP and @Matt_Fischetti https://t.co/jzDZctCy1y — Craig McCarthy (@createcraig) October 27, 2025

Matthew Fischetti and Hannah Fierick report:

The “aunt” who Zohran Mamdani said was too afraid to wear her hijab on the subways after 9/11 is actually his dad’s cousin. The socialist mayoral front-runner made the revelation during a press conference Monday after critics seized on his story, sharing photos on social media of a woman they identified as his aunt, who was pictured without a hijab. “I was speaking about Zehra fuhi, my father’s cousin, who passed away a few years ago,” Mamdani told reporters about the relative, whom he said he affectionately called his aunt.

Seriously, New York … you're going to vote for this guy for your next mayor? It's bad enough that he's a socialist who's called to globalize the intifada; he also lies.

Habeas corpus -> @ZohranKMamdani

What's her name, in which borough did she live, what subway line did she take, was she wearing her "Death to America" hijab?



What are the odds this "distant aunt" is still as phony as his African American college apps? — Asymmetrical Information (@convexity888) October 27, 2025

A communist lied? No way — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 27, 2025

The old deceased distant cousin routine🤣🤣🤣 — Janet Garts (@janet_gart87502) October 27, 2025

Does his ex-girlfriend live in Niagara Falls too? — Dewey Finn (@therightreader) October 27, 2025

A lie so blatantly obvious about something so sacred to anyone who experienced that day.



He basically shat on all of the fallen FDNY NYPD heroes — BlockMe (@Billyismyboss) October 27, 2025

I served on a jury once where this was the defendant's alibi - a dead family relation.



Nobody believed him.



We convicted. — KWDonovan (@KDonW) October 27, 2025

Sure is convenient she is deceased. — Great Deal of Ruin (@GreatDealOfRuin) October 27, 2025

We're assuming she was beaten to death for wearing a hijab on the subway.

Making it his aunt made it a better story. When media couldn't find an aunt matching the story, he changed it to an distant cousin, who conveniently can't be found to ask about it.



99.44% chance he made the whole thing up. — Gary in DFW (@LakerGMC_) October 27, 2025

So he just says whatever, changes it, acts like he didn't, and is never held accountable? NYC voters are signing up for bad times. — Smudgey (@Smudgey7) October 27, 2025

He's a serial liar. — ((MRW))🇺🇸#🟦🇮🇱 (@marcyrw) October 27, 2025

New York is going to get the mayor it asks for, just like every other failed blue city.

***

