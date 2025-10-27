Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Quickly ‘Moves On’ From Question About Sexual Assault by...
Schumer Scraps the Democrat Party: Johnson Uncovers Back-Room Deal!

Judge Presses DOJ to Justify Deporting Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on October 27, 2025
How is it we can't get rid of this guy? As we reported earlier this month, an immigration judge had denied a motion to reopen the immigration case filed by attorneys for "Maryland man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Last month, it was decided that Garcia would be deported to the African nation of Eswatini, after Garcia said he was “fearful” of persecution in Uganda and 20 other countries.

Now, we're learning that an immigration judge is pressing the Justice Department to justify deporting Garcia to … Liberia. The only reason Garcia is a household name is that the Trump administration "mistakenly" deported him to his home country of El Salvador, which was on his no-go list. Garcia became the poster boy of the Democrats, with a handful of them flying to El Salvador to try to meet with him and ensure his well-being.

Laura Romero reports:

The federal judge overseeing Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Maryland immigration case pressed Justice Department attorneys at a hearing Monday to justify their decision to designate the West African nation of Liberia as the country of removal for the wrongfully deported Salvadoran native, when Abrego Garcia's lawyers have said there is a "clear pathway" for his removal to Costa Rico.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a court notice on Friday that Liberia had agreed to accept Abrego Garcia, after the agency previously indicated it was planning to deport him to Eswatini or Uganda.

"Is there any insight you could shed as to why we are proceeding towards Liberia as the final third country, instead of Costa Rica?" U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis asked the DOJ attorneys at Monday's hearing.

DOJ attorneys did not explain why the government was not pursuing removal to Costa Rica, which Abrego Garcia's lawyers have said is his preferred country of removal should he be deported, and instead stated that they were prepared to deport Abrego Garcia to Liberia as early as Friday.

Abrego Garcia's deportation is currently blocked by Judge Xinis pending the resolution of the habeas case challenging his removal.

Did we read that correctly? An illegal alien, with a list of more than 20 countries he can't be deported to, gets to pick "his preferred country of removal should he be deported."

The Trump administration says Garcia will be deported by this Friday. We'll believe it when we see it.

Just get rid of the guy already. He and Sen. Chris Van Hollen can still exchange letters.

***

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

