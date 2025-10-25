State Sen. Scott Wiener Urges San Franciscans to Call the Rapid Response Network on ICE

We feel like we need a shower after every post about California State Senator Scott Wiener. Here, he's not bragging about his legislation on sex offender registration or knowingly passing along HIV, but rather his law that forbids federal agents from wearing masks. ICE has been terrorizing the immigrant community in Wiener's district, and he wants you to know to call San Francisco's Rapid Response Network if anyone you know is detained by ICE.

Advertisement

I wrote California's law banning ICE agents from wearing masks (SB 627) because no one should have to live in fear of secret police tactics.



If someone you know gets detained by ICE, call San Francisco’s Rapid Response Network at 415-200-1548. pic.twitter.com/vPDcYLk45T — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 23, 2025

Didn’t you also ban boys under 18 from wearing pants? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 23, 2025

It's kind of wild that you embrace lawlessness. — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) October 24, 2025

Guess what? It’s not worth the paper you wrote it on. You can’t regulate feds. Have fun trying. — 🇺🇸Miz BetteJo🇺🇸 (@nickname_beej) October 24, 2025

That's the message Wiener received from Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli:

State law does not apply to federal agents. If someone you know impedes a federal agent, report them at 1-800-CALL-FBI. https://t.co/RSAZ57MDnw — Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) October 24, 2025

Good burn by Bill. ❤️🇺🇸 — Karla Scherer Samoyed Mom (@scherer_karla) October 24, 2025

Self important people are sometimes amusing and always irritating. — Canieatthat Donut (@CanieatthatD) October 24, 2025

Please arrest Scott Weiner. You know why. — Fridge Intern (@fridgeintern) October 24, 2025

Sorry that your law is unenforceable, Wiener.

Your law is shit. — John Hamblin (@JohnDHamblin) October 23, 2025

Write all the bills you want but they don't supersede federal law. — Phil (Dude/Bro) (@phildudebro) October 23, 2025

Just a few years ago you were arresting people for NOT wearing masks. — Vox Corvorum (@VoxCorvorum) October 24, 2025

California doesn’t have any jurisdiction over federal law enforcement. Your bill is meaningless. — Auntie Gigi (@ItsAuntGigi) October 23, 2025

It's entirely performative, and he knows it.

We checked out the Rapid Response Network, and it asks callers to do the following:

Be the primary witness Provide specific location Take a picture of ICE and text (415) 200-1548 Identify behavior of ICE Describe what ICE officers are wearing

"Our vision for the network is for the San Francisco community to be empowered and prepared with information as well as resources to face the attacks that threaten the lives of immigrants every day."

Attacks that threaten the lives of immigrants every day? C'mon, man.

***