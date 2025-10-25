Mehdi Hasan's Identity Politics Obsession: JD Vance's Family Reduced to a Race Checklist
Tater Assaults to Staffer Abuse: Katie Porter's Ex Spills the Beans on Her...
ABC News Shares 'Over a Century' of Historic Moments Associated With the East...
June Lockhart Star of Lassie and Lost in Space Dies at 100 Years...
VIP
Guilt-Tripping Voters: Using 'Islamophobia' Narratives to Push Identity Politics in Campai...
MSNBC: Trump’s Strikes on Drug Boats Are a Warm-Up for Deploying the Military...
President Trump Takes Out 'Sacred' Trees for New White House Ballroom, Hysterical Media...
CNN: Pentagon Confirms Trump Is Possibly Illegally ’Funneling’ Donor’s Aid to Military
Calla Walsh: From Cozying Up to Warren and Markey to Simping for Hamas...
NY Times Publishes an Obituary of Sorts for the WH East Wing (When...
Kamala Harris Teases Presidential Run in BBC Interview
ABC News' Post About What Trump 'Will Likely Name His New $300 Million...
Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Gambit: Vote for Me, Bigots, or Wear the Islamophobe...
DHS Just Referred What Dems Called a FEMA 'Conspiracy Theory' to the DOJ...

State Sen. Scott Wiener Urges San Franciscans to Call the Rapid Response Network on ICE

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on October 25, 2025
Twitter

We feel like we need a shower after every post about California State Senator Scott Wiener. Here, he's not bragging about his legislation on sex offender registration or knowingly passing along HIV, but rather his law that forbids federal agents from wearing masks. ICE has been terrorizing the immigrant community in Wiener's district, and he wants you to know to call San Francisco's Rapid Response Network if anyone you know is detained by ICE.

Advertisement

That's the message Wiener received from Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli:

Sorry that your law is unenforceable, Wiener.

Recommended

Tater Assaults to Staffer Abuse: Katie Porter's Ex Spills the Beans on Her 'Master Manipulator' Meltdowns
justmindy
Advertisement

It's entirely performative, and he knows it.

We checked out the Rapid Response Network, and it asks callers to do the following:

  1. Be the primary witness
  2. Provide specific location
  3. Take a picture of ICE and text (415) 200-1548
  4. Identify behavior of ICE
  5. Describe what ICE officers are wearing

"Our vision for the network is for the San Francisco community to be empowered and prepared with information as well as resources to face the attacks that threaten the lives of immigrants every day."

Attacks that threaten the lives of immigrants every day? C'mon, man.

***

Tags:

CALIFORNIA ICE SANCTUARY CITIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tater Assaults to Staffer Abuse: Katie Porter's Ex Spills the Beans on Her 'Master Manipulator' Meltdowns
justmindy
ABC News Shares 'Over a Century' of Historic Moments Associated With the East Wing
Brett T.
President Trump Takes Out 'Sacred' Trees for New White House Ballroom, Hysterical Media Loses Its Mind
justmindy
CNN: Pentagon Confirms Trump Is Possibly Illegally ’Funneling’ Donor’s Aid to Military
Brett T.
MSNBC: Trump’s Strikes on Drug Boats Are a Warm-Up for Deploying the Military Against Americans
Brett T.
DHS Just Referred What Dems Called a FEMA 'Conspiracy Theory' to the DOJ for Possible Prosecutions
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tater Assaults to Staffer Abuse: Katie Porter's Ex Spills the Beans on Her 'Master Manipulator' Meltdowns justmindy
Advertisement