Welsh Schoolgirls Encouraged to Wear a Hijab to Experience What Other Communities Go Through

We're not sure who this woman is, but we gather that she's asking Wales to expand a program from the Ethnic Youth Support Team that encourages Welsh schoolgirls to wear a hijab for a day so they can get an idea of what other communities are experiencing. Since there are so many more native Welsh (for now), maybe Muslim girls should not wear a hijab for a day to better understand the country they're living in.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Meanwhile in Wales



“If we get them to wear it at a young age - those potential problems are alleviated”



The Labour Lunatics in Governement - how want to make Welsh Chidlren wear Hijabs so they can experience what other ‘Communities’ have to go through.



These people are… pic.twitter.com/TN6yWk7zcZ

"… legit criminally insane."

Will they also ask the muslim children to go walk down the street wearing religious clothing from other religions?

That's what we asked.

In a British country, I think the boot should be on the other foot. Have the little Muslim girls attend school WITHOUT a hijab so that not wearing one or being asked to remove one won't be a problem. I think that's fair.

This should be archived for future generations under "how the West destroyed itself"

The AWFL is a global phenomenon.

Toxic tolerance, suicidal empathy, virtue signaling, and self-hatred will be the end of the UK (Great Britain at least) and signify the new, modern 4 Horsemen of the Western Apocalypse.

Careful … "anti-migrant sentiment" on social media could get you arrested.

They can all dress up as the opposite sex to experience the suffering of being transgender.

Are they wanting to get the children prepared for what seems like an inevitable takeover ?

Seems that way.

What they have to go through? Forced on them by men from those cultures? The men you're mass importing? For all their apparent fear of A Handmaid's Tale UK, they sure are trying to make one.

For liberal women to be so against "patriarchy", they sure are bending over for this crap way too easily. pic.twitter.com/n8OT4lq4d3

Another woman with suicidal empathy

We reported a while ago on some inconvenient intersectionality for the liberals in the U.K. A British school that is now majority Muslim revolted against the white principal's plans to introduce LGBTQ into the curriculum starting in elementary school. The Muslims won out on that one.

***