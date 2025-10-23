Welsh Schoolgirls Encouraged to Wear a Hijab to Experience What Other Communities Go Through

VIP
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on October 23, 2025
Meme

We're not sure who this woman is, but we gather that she's asking Wales to expand a program from the Ethnic Youth Support Team that encourages Welsh schoolgirls to wear a hijab for a day so they can get an idea of what other communities are experiencing. Since there are so many more native Welsh (for now), maybe Muslim girls should not wear a hijab for a day to better understand the country they're living in.

"… legit criminally insane."

That's what we asked. 

The AWFL is a global phenomenon.

Careful … "anti-migrant sentiment" on social media could get you arrested.

Seems that way.

We reported a while ago on some inconvenient intersectionality for the liberals in the U.K. A British school that is now majority Muslim revolted against the white principal's plans to introduce LGBTQ into the curriculum starting in elementary school. The Muslims won out on that one.

Tags:

EDUCATION ISLAM DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

