Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on October 22, 2025
Twitchy

Even Bernie Sanders has admitted that Republicans are beating Democrats at the social media game, although he credits that to the GOP's friends like Jeff Bezos owning X.

As this editor pointed out on Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security has been vigilant about responding to posts and headlines that mischaracterize what actually happened on the ground; for example, The Oregonian's post that a blind protester had been dragged and detained by federal agents who picked "the weakest person they could find."

A couple of days ago, it was reported that dozens of minors as young as five years old were zip-tied and detained by ICE during a raid at a family-oriented picnic in Idaho. Look, here's a video of children who escaped ICE and ran into the arms of their parents.

The post continues:

Agents chose to raid on "Family Night" at La Catedral Arena—a family-oriented picnic including children as young as 5 years old.

At one point, a crowd of people looking for their loved ones surged forward, and agents fired rubber bullets at them.

The joint FBI and ICE raid was allegedly looking for an illegal gambling operation in Wilder, Idaho. #DemsUnited

Are you sure they were rubber bullets and not earplugs? They've been confused before.

Scott Jennings Tells Lying Ana Navarro and CNN NewsNight Panel the Real Reason They Oppose ICE
Warren Squire
The post caught the attention of DHS:

The post continues:

… and Secretary Noem, we are dismantling criminal networks in the United States.

So, it was "Family Night" at the animal fighting ring?

Someone surely got video of the dozens of children zip-tied. Good for ICE for detaining 105 illegals.

Because their illegal alien babysitters had been deported.

Grok says there are "discrepancies" between DHS's story and that of "local media and advocacy groups." Why would an illegal alien advocacy group lie about something like this?

***

