Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic

Even Bernie Sanders has admitted that Republicans are beating Democrats at the social media game, although he credits that to the GOP's friends like Jeff Bezos owning X.

As this editor pointed out on Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security has been vigilant about responding to posts and headlines that mischaracterize what actually happened on the ground; for example, The Oregonian's post that a blind protester had been dragged and detained by federal agents who picked "the weakest person they could find."

A couple of days ago, it was reported that dozens of minors as young as five years old were zip-tied and detained by ICE during a raid at a family-oriented picnic in Idaho. Look, here's a video of children who escaped ICE and ran into the arms of their parents.

3 small children run to escape ICE raid in Idaho—manage to find family.



"I didn’t get caught," boy says. "Nobody got some handcuffs on me."



Dozens of minors were among hundreds detained—zip tied and separated from parents.



Agents chose to raid on "Family Night" at La Catedral… pic.twitter.com/mKCuazKLL5 — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) October 21, 2025

The post continues:

Agents chose to raid on "Family Night" at La Catedral Arena—a family-oriented picnic including children as young as 5 years old. At one point, a crowd of people looking for their loved ones surged forward, and agents fired rubber bullets at them. The joint FBI and ICE raid was allegedly looking for an illegal gambling operation in Wilder, Idaho. #DemsUnited

Are you sure they were rubber bullets and not earplugs? They've been confused before.

Lying for social media engagement. Pretty despicable. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 22, 2025

More lies from the people who have nothing but lies left. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) October 21, 2025

It wasn’t a friggin picnic you liar. It was an illegal horse racing site. Nice try tho! pic.twitter.com/7C0qxNWIoF — Erika Ann Christensen (@PatriotNews76_) October 21, 2025

The post caught the attention of DHS:

FALSE. No children were zip tied, arrested, or restrained by ICE.



ICE dismantled an illegal horse-racing, animal fighting, and a gambling enterprise operation out of a property known as La Cathedral Arena in Wilder, Idaho. ICE arrested 105 illegal aliens.



Under President Trump… https://t.co/8CUxiRNuAd — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 22, 2025

The post continues:

… and Secretary Noem, we are dismantling criminal networks in the United States.

So, it was "Family Night" at the animal fighting ring?

Been saying this here locally. They have been screaming that "kids" being ziptied but yet have ZERO proof of this. Even on @acluidaho own fb post. Where are the photos? Why is the camera perfectly rolling with the script from the kids saying such a thing!! 🤷 CC: @DHSgov — Reckless (@Recklesscbr) October 22, 2025

Look at that cinematography. The first boy almost goes right past his mother and the kid who gets lifted up "I didn't get caught" infers that he had adult knowledge of what was happening but they weren't out of breath, all smiles and no fear. Giving it a C-. — Hugh R Fay-Canoes (@12986Fay) October 22, 2025

And.....action! 🎥 So fake it's funny. — DireWolf224🇺🇲 (@DireWolf224) October 22, 2025

Someone surely got video of the dozens of children zip-tied. Good for ICE for detaining 105 illegals.

Its like they have kids staged and ready for their lies 🤣 — Malietoa Elryth 🇺🇲 (@Hamotex) October 22, 2025

If this video were true, why are the parents down the road without their children and also why did parents bring their children to this illegal gambling place? — Gayle (@gizmoala) October 22, 2025

Because their illegal alien babysitters had been deported.

No moral outrage directed at the irresponsible parents that would expose their children to the horrific scenes associated with animal fighting! Anyone who possesses critical thinking skills knows who the bad guys are and it’s definitely not ICE! — Surfwolf (@Surfwolf1185223) October 22, 2025

Pump those numbers up. — Mello Yello (@Mello_Yellotmb) October 22, 2025

Grok says there are "discrepancies" between DHS's story and that of "local media and advocacy groups." Why would an illegal alien advocacy group lie about something like this?

