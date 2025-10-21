Obama Library Features a Massive Wall of Text That’s an Unintentional Tribute to...
Harry Sisson Dares Piers Morgan's Panel to Name One Democrat Who's Compared Trump...
VIP
The Decline of Decency: How COVID Cracked Courtesy and Sparked Vigilante Etiquette Justice
MSNBC's Jen Psaki Thinks JD Vance Is Scarier Than Trump, Worried for His...
Maria Shriver’s WH Remodel Hissy Schooled by Salena Zito: Aunt Jackie’s Redo Was...
Scott Jennings Has Perfect Defense of Trump’s Poop Pilot Video That Poked Fun...
Undocumented Duo’s $420K Debt Spree: Shakira, Soccer, and Tax-Free Cash While Americans Fo...
Joe Scarborough Warns Against Justice for Dems Who Targeted Trump Because It’ll Make...
Trump's $100K H-1B Fee Strikes Gold: Walmart Pauses Foreign Hires, Proving Americans Were...
Here Are More Signs From David French’s ‘Huge, Peaceful’ No Kings Protest
Stop Snorting the Parmesan: Hunter Biden Claims Trump Is 'Painting a Bullseye' on...
Klobuchar’s Pity Party Flop: Posts Sob Story About Early Retirees Big Bills, Gets...
Rick Wilson Hates Trump With the Fire of a Billion Suns Because of...
London Police Ban 'Far-Right' Protest Calling for Mass Deportations

Oregonian: Blind Protester Detained by Feds Because He Was the 'Weakest Person They Could Find'

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on October 21, 2025
imgflip

One great aspect of this administration is that they're good at social media. Just a week ago, Sen. Bernie Sanders admitted that Republicans are so good on social media because their friend Jeff Bezos owns X. Sure, this administration does a little trolling. It also fights back against the media. The Department of Homeland Security account is particularly good at filling in the blanks in X posts and network news headlines.

Advertisement

For example, The Oregonian reported that federal agents detained a blind protester because he was "the weakest person they could find."

Shane Dixon Kavanaugh reports for The Oregonian:

Quinn Haberl believes his disability and diminutive stature are precisely why six federal agents descended upon him during a protest outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs and Enforcement facility in South Portland last weekend and dragged him into the building.

“I think they wanted to make a point,” said Haberl, who is 4-foot-6 and legally blind. “So they picked the weakest person they could find and made a big show out of it.”

It was also the second time in a single week that federal officers used physical force against Haberl while he was seated by himself on the sidewalk near the driveway of the ICE facility, a frequent flash point in the monthslong clash over President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Still, the 36-year-old said he was undeterred and would soon return.

Here's DHS's response to The Oregonian:

Recommended

Harry Sisson Dares Piers Morgan's Panel to Name One Democrat Who's Compared Trump to Hitler
Brett T.
Advertisement

The post continues:

… plan to also report on this individual yelling he “hopes somebody kills you guys and if they do, we should give them the medal of freedom” to our law enforcement?This violence against law enforcement must END. We will not be deterred by rioters. Law and order will prevail.

Advertisement

Good for DHS for calling out these fake news stories. 

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DHS ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harry Sisson Dares Piers Morgan's Panel to Name One Democrat Who's Compared Trump to Hitler
Brett T.
Maria Shriver’s WH Remodel Hissy Schooled by Salena Zito: Aunt Jackie’s Redo Was Emmy-Worthy, Hypocrite
justmindy
Obama Library Features a Massive Wall of Text That’s an Unintentional Tribute to ‘The Left Can’t Meme'
Warren Squire
Undocumented Duo’s $420K Debt Spree: Shakira, Soccer, and Tax-Free Cash While Americans Foot the Bill
justmindy
Scott Jennings Has Perfect Defense of Trump’s Poop Pilot Video That Poked Fun at ‘No Kings’ Rallies
Warren Squire
Klobuchar’s Pity Party Flop: Posts Sob Story About Early Retirees Big Bills, Gets Roasted Instead
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Harry Sisson Dares Piers Morgan's Panel to Name One Democrat Who's Compared Trump to Hitler Brett T.
Advertisement