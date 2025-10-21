Oregonian: Blind Protester Detained by Feds Because He Was the 'Weakest Person They Could Find'

One great aspect of this administration is that they're good at social media. Just a week ago, Sen. Bernie Sanders admitted that Republicans are so good on social media because their friend Jeff Bezos owns X. Sure, this administration does a little trolling. It also fights back against the media. The Department of Homeland Security account is particularly good at filling in the blanks in X posts and network news headlines.

For example, The Oregonian reported that federal agents detained a blind protester because he was "the weakest person they could find."

Blind protester dragged, detained by feds says agents picked ‘the weakest person they could find’ https://t.co/W3fY9YZLer — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) October 21, 2025

Shane Dixon Kavanaugh reports for The Oregonian:

Quinn Haberl believes his disability and diminutive stature are precisely why six federal agents descended upon him during a protest outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs and Enforcement facility in South Portland last weekend and dragged him into the building. “I think they wanted to make a point,” said Haberl, who is 4-foot-6 and legally blind. “So they picked the weakest person they could find and made a big show out of it.” It was also the second time in a single week that federal officers used physical force against Haberl while he was seated by himself on the sidewalk near the driveway of the ICE facility, a frequent flash point in the monthslong clash over President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. Still, the 36-year-old said he was undeterred and would soon return.

Here's DHS's response to The Oregonian:

This rioter obstructed law enforcement and blocked the driveway so vehicles could not enter or exit the ICE facility creating a public safety threat for our officers and detainees. He blatantly disobeyed law enforcement orders to remain off federal property.



Does the @Oregonian… https://t.co/OxvCXgrvLf pic.twitter.com/AkfrdxWsb4 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 21, 2025

The post continues:

… plan to also report on this individual yelling he “hopes somebody kills you guys and if they do, we should give them the medal of freedom” to our law enforcement?This violence against law enforcement must END. We will not be deterred by rioters. Law and order will prevail.

Why the hell is there a “blind” man lying in the freaking street outside the ICE facility in the first place?!



Here’s video of DHS very gently moving him out of the street.



He then repeatedly screams “I WILL KlLL YOU!” in agents’ faces.@Oregonian lies, as usual



🎥… pic.twitter.com/7jVQ3pmCjf — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 21, 2025

He also threatened ICE agents. But they’re not showing that, of course, in any of their little interviews. pic.twitter.com/I6OgBapQCp — Died Suddenly News (@DiedSuddenlyNws) October 21, 2025

The Oregonian and the TRUTH had a very acrimonious divorce. — Kazum Howell (@stefkule) October 21, 2025

Blind? He was just holding up a phone recording 🥴🤔

These people are lunatics! pic.twitter.com/YI7VR8fbi1 — Patriot (@_Patriot1776Q_) October 21, 2025

That's one angry little woodchuck. — Single Chirp 🐦 (@CardinalShadow) October 21, 2025

Here is his "Handler", they take special needs, addicts, homeless and get them to do erratic things for the camera...there are few of these "Chaos Content Managers" pic.twitter.com/yZca955JOO — Mikey Likes It! (@Morrissette603) October 21, 2025

I can’t stand how they think they can just block roads or entrances/access areas without consequences. They should have been arrested as soon as blocking began. All of them! — TruthIsEverything (@TruthNaMa) October 21, 2025

@Oregonian your propaganda victim guy used the hard R with the N word. It’s in the video that @DHSgov shared.



Will you disavow @Oregonian? — Thingsandstuff (@Thingsa66147723) October 21, 2025

I had a front-row seat to this madness! (White MAGA hat) pic.twitter.com/4IdDRSALU8 — Rhein Amacher (@RheinDAmacher) October 21, 2025

The last time I said what should happen to these people, X suspended me. — Eddie Mush (@MrEddieMush1) October 21, 2025

Good for DHS for calling out these fake news stories.

