Bernie Sanders Credits Jeff Bezos Owning X for GOP Social Media Success

We've had some fun with Sen. Bernie Sanders after he and his sister in socialism, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, participated in a CNN town hall on Wednesday night. As we reported, AOC and Sanders had a meltdown when CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked if Chuck Schumer should be worried about a primary challenge from AOC. Then, Sanders immediately regretted taking a question from a man who asked, "How do you think this shutdown reflects on Chuck Schumer's leadership?"

Here's a lighter moment from the town hall, where a young woman noted that Republicans are having great success on social media. Sanders told her it doesn't hurt that all of their friends own all the major social media platforms, including Jeff Bezos owning Twitter, or X.

Bernie Sanders just said that Republicans are good at social media because Jeff Bezos owns X.



Biden 2.0? pic.twitter.com/ao8aTODvRu — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 16, 2025

Who owns Bluesky? The Democrats dominate over there in their own social media bubble. Remember the fuss when they all moved there after Bezos bought Twitter?

Weekend with Bernie 2. — Ben Graber..Politician, Physician and Author, (@bengraber) October 16, 2025

I can't get over this image of a young woman wondering how Republicans are communicating effectively on social media while an 84 year old Bernie Sanders holds his hand up to his ear. https://t.co/ipthwcT1q2 pic.twitter.com/ZKkHkyD0yB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 16, 2025

Real mystery that one. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 16, 2025

He's old. Really old. — MarkWhittington (@MarkWhittington) October 16, 2025

He uses a Jitterbug phone pic.twitter.com/paYeLe11nV — That Guy You Like 🇺🇸🇪🇸 (@craigtherandall) October 16, 2025

You'd think he could keep his billionaires straight since he's always blasting them on his "Fight the Oligarchy" tour.

The leader of the Democratic Party — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) October 16, 2025

He needs to step aside to make room for fresh blood, like Rep. Jasmin Crockett.

Facebook, Microsoft and Google were all backing Biden. — Undercurrent (@VincentFathom) October 16, 2025

Famous “Republicans” Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) October 16, 2025

Zuck did whatever the Dems asked him to do for the last 12 years. Same as Twitter previous owner, Jack. These people just chat shit — Xauman Zachs (@XauDigger) October 16, 2025

The Biden administration had its fingerprints all over Facebook and Twitter, telling them whom to censor over COVID-19 "misinformation."

Bernie had a cold... And jet lag! 😂 — bird cheat (@birdcheat) October 16, 2025

That excuse didn't even work the first time.

Oh goodness... This is just what we needed right now amidst all this ruckus. Another man who has no idea where he is in politics. — Faded Daystar (@faded_daystar) October 16, 2025

We're sure it was just a simple slip-up that would have been in the headlines for a week had President Donald Trump said it.

