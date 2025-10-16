Trump Says ‘Great Progress’ Was Made in Phone Call With Putin, Meets With...
Federal FAFO: DOJ Levies First Domestic Terrorism Charges Against Antifa Attackers
Mamdani, AOC, and the Deadliest Trend in America.
The Indictment of John Bolton Will Rattle MORE Nerves (Here Are the Charges;...
'We've reached peak David Frenchism!' Will Chamberlain Mocks the Latest French Headline
MSNBC’s Galaxy Brain Take: Black People Dare to Golf and Ski, Defying Hobbies...
Dana Loesch Can't Help But Notice That Zohran Mamdani's Calls for Gun Bans...
HERETIC! Axios Reports That Democrats Will Attempt to Oust John Fetterman
Trump: Commander-in-Chief, Comedian-in-Chief, Too Busy Owning Libs to Lounge on the Beach...
Rep. Ted Lieu Is the Latest Dem to Hope Nobody Knows How the...
From Hyatt Heir to Vegas Hotshot: Governor Pritzker’s $1.4M Casino Cash Grab Smells...
Dems Revolt Against Chuck Schumer: His Career Might Be Toast
Sen. Mark Kelly Tried and FAILED to Convince CNBC's Joe Kernen the Shutdown...
Look on Tim Kaine's FACE As Even Jake Tapper Asks Him About Calling...

Bernie Sanders Credits Jeff Bezos Owning X for GOP Social Media Success

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on October 16, 2025
AngieArtist

We've had some fun with Sen. Bernie Sanders after he and his sister in socialism, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, participated in a CNN town hall on Wednesday night. As we reported, AOC and Sanders had a meltdown when CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked if Chuck Schumer should be worried about a primary challenge from AOC. Then, Sanders immediately regretted taking a question from a man who asked, "How do you think this shutdown reflects on Chuck Schumer's leadership?"

Advertisement

Here's a lighter moment from the town hall, where a young woman noted that Republicans are having great success on social media. Sanders told her it doesn't hurt that all of their friends own all the major social media platforms, including Jeff Bezos owning Twitter, or X.

Who owns Bluesky? The Democrats dominate over there in their own social media bubble. Remember the fuss when they all moved there after Bezos bought Twitter?

You'd think he could keep his billionaires straight since he's always blasting them on his "Fight the Oligarchy" tour.

Recommended

Federal FAFO: DOJ Levies First Domestic Terrorism Charges Against Antifa Attackers
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

He needs to step aside to make room for fresh blood, like Rep. Jasmin Crockett.

The Biden administration had its fingerprints all over Facebook and Twitter, telling them whom to censor over COVID-19 "misinformation."

That excuse didn't even work the first time.

We're sure it was just a simple slip-up that would have been in the headlines for a week had President Donald Trump said it.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ BERNIE SANDERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Federal FAFO: DOJ Levies First Domestic Terrorism Charges Against Antifa Attackers
Grateful Calvin
'We've reached peak David Frenchism!' Will Chamberlain Mocks the Latest French Headline
Grateful Calvin
The Indictment of John Bolton Will Rattle MORE Nerves (Here Are the Charges; Trump Responds)
Doug P.
MSNBC’s Galaxy Brain Take: Black People Dare to Golf and Ski, Defying Hobbies That Were White Folks Only
justmindy
HERETIC! Axios Reports That Democrats Will Attempt to Oust John Fetterman
Grateful Calvin
Trump Says ‘Great Progress’ Was Made in Phone Call With Putin, Meets With Zelensky Friday
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Federal FAFO: DOJ Levies First Domestic Terrorism Charges Against Antifa Attackers Grateful Calvin
Advertisement