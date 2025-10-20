Police Chief Who Told Criminals to 'Learn How to Behave' Placed on Administrative Leave

Cincinnati Police Chief Terri Theetge made a minor splash last week on social media after two people were shot in Fountain Square downtown. Theetge told a local TV station that people need to "learn how to behave" in her city, especially downtown. Vice President J.D. Vance's half-brother, who is running for mayor, posted the clip.

Advertisement

Cincinnati Police Chief Theetge’s message after two shooting victims in Fountain Square on Monday night: “Learn how to behave in our city.”



No. City Hall needs to learn how to manage our city. pic.twitter.com/Jd4a7YXDhv — Cory Bowman (@corymbowman) October 14, 2025

That lady needs to resign. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 14, 2025

Stop putting people like this in charge of police departments. It’s embarrassing. https://t.co/YeEdqOzjOt — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 14, 2025

Where do they find these embarrassing women from? — JWF (@JammieWF) October 14, 2025

That's what will keep our city safe. A good scolding. — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) October 14, 2025

She's talking to violent criminals like she's a disappointed middle school assistant principal lecturing unruly 12 year olds https://t.co/7CQndOh71C — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 14, 2025

Now we're hearing from WLWT that Theetge has been placed on paid administrative leave.

JUST IN: Cincinnati Police Chief Terri Theetge has been placed on paid administrative leave, city officials confirmed.



What we know: https://t.co/fumZId85HG pic.twitter.com/g4k0zjDMS3 — WLWT (@WLWT) October 20, 2025

WLWT reports:

Cincinnati Police Chief Terri Theetge has been placed on paid administrative leave, city officials confirmed. Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long states the move comes "pending an internal investigation on the effectiveness of her leadership in the Cincinnati Police Department." Assistant Chief Adam Hennie has been named interim chief. “The City continues to face serious public safety challenges that underscore the need for stability at the command level. Therefore, I’ve named Assistant Chief Adam Hennie as Interim Police Chief. Our focus remains on maintaining stability within the department and ensuring the highest standards of service to our residents. I have full confidence in Interim Chief Hennie and the department’s command staff to continue their dedicated work at this time,” said City Manager Sheryl Long. … Theetge is the first woman to lead the Cincinnati Police Department and has been on the force for more than 30 years. The future of her position lies in the hands of the city manager.

As Townhall's Amy Curtis reported back in August:

At the end of July, an appalling video made the rounds on social media that showed two White people in Cincinnati being attacked and beaten by a mob after the city's jazz festival. The Left blamed the victims, with an assist from the media, of course. City officials also engaged in finger-pointing, with the police chief decrying social media and a member of the city council saying the victims were begging for that beatdown.

Advertisement

"With the police chief decrying social media."

pic.twitter.com/t9xQ4PQQKJ — Cincy Browncoat - You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) October 20, 2025

She didn't behave herself. She was naughty and put in timeout. — Elections Have Consequences (@PaulGaier1) October 20, 2025

Murdered someone? Ok kids, go sit in time out for an hour. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 14, 2025

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.