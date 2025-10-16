VIP
Zohran Mamdani Says Eliminating Bus Fare Will Reduce Assaults on Drivers

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on October 16, 2025
Socialist Zohran Mamdani, likely the next mayor of New York City, admitted late last month that his proposal to offer "free" bus service to all New Yorkers would cost somewhere between $600 and $700 million a year. Still, he'd make up the difference by making the rich pay their fair share. Somehow, $700 million in taxpayer dollars so that vagrants can set up shelter in city buses is considered "free."

Asked this week by Fox News' Martha McCallum if Hamas should give up its weapons, Mamdani answered, "I believe that a future here in New York City is affordable for all." OK, then.

Mamdani was asked again about his free bus policy and explained that, most of all, it would reduce assaults against drivers.

Maybe more police could help with that. Back during the 2020 George Floyd riots, Mamdani advocated for slashing the NYPD budget by $1 billion annually, but he's since turned around on that issue, even apologizing for his past remarks about police, saying that you can't have justice without safety for the "black and brown New Yorkers who've been the victims of police brutality."

He also wants to turn the subways into homeless shelters.

He really doesn't. He has no real-world experience. Guaranteed he doesn't ride the bus.

