Zohran Mamdani Says Eliminating Bus Fare Will Reduce Assaults on Drivers

Socialist Zohran Mamdani, likely the next mayor of New York City, admitted late last month that his proposal to offer "free" bus service to all New Yorkers would cost somewhere between $600 and $700 million a year. Still, he'd make up the difference by making the rich pay their fair share. Somehow, $700 million in taxpayer dollars so that vagrants can set up shelter in city buses is considered "free."

Asked this week by Fox News' Martha McCallum if Hamas should give up its weapons, Mamdani answered, "I believe that a future here in New York City is affordable for all." OK, then.

Mamdani was asked again about his free bus policy and explained that, most of all, it would reduce assaults against drivers.

Zohran: "A key reason we have to make the bus free is it reduces assauIts" pic.twitter.com/Wmmuv8TOWs — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 16, 2025

Maybe more police could help with that. Back during the 2020 George Floyd riots, Mamdani advocated for slashing the NYPD budget by $1 billion annually, but he's since turned around on that issue, even apologizing for his past remarks about police, saying that you can't have justice without safety for the "black and brown New Yorkers who've been the victims of police brutality."

Complete nonsense. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 16, 2025

Liberals are willing to do anything to stop crime other than arrest criminals and put them in jail. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 16, 2025

Of course!



Because criminals famously stop assaulting people when the ride’s free.



Next up: free jewelry to reduce robberies. pic.twitter.com/OuP6XBlMCQ — mdtlion (@mdtlion) October 16, 2025

Got it. So it's the bus driver's fault they're assaulted because they charge a fare. — Grass 🌿 (@DewyGrassBlades) October 16, 2025

This makes no sense at all. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 16, 2025

“Assaults happen because…bus fare?” Bro what? 😂 — Salt T (@Salt_T1) October 16, 2025

Talk about a reach. — Michael Etheridge (@806Engineer) October 16, 2025

Oh my. Can you imagine the non-stop population of homeless simply existing on the buses. More so than they already do. — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) October 16, 2025

It will make the bus a refuge for homeless people and therefore less safe for people going to and coming from work. — Sharon Cabana (@sharoncabana) October 16, 2025

He also wants to turn the subways into homeless shelters.

He has no idea how things work — DSP (@DonnaPence5) October 16, 2025

He really doesn't. He has no real-world experience. Guaranteed he doesn't ride the bus.

