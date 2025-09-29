Zohran Mamdani’s Free Bus Program Would Cost Taxpayers $700 Million a Year

New York City's next likely mayor, socialist Zohran Mamdani, was a guest on MSNBC over the weekend and talked about some of his ideas to revitalize the city and make it more "equitable." For example, he wants public transportation on buses to be "free." He estimates this will cost somewhere between $600 and $700 million (so likely more) a year, but he's going to get the rich to pay their fair share so that programs like this one can be implemented.

Advertisement

Zohran Mamdani admits that his “free bus” program will cost taxpayers $700 million per year.



Besides costing a fortune, the buses would become completely unridable after being taken over by vagrants and the homeless. pic.twitter.com/EuRvhjDxpw — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 29, 2025

We haven't heard if the subway will be free as well, but he does have plans to convert it to homeless shelters.

Anyone else ever see the movie “Escape from NYC”?



That may yet become all too real… — Skatvedt (@Skatvedt_) September 29, 2025

Oh just a minor detail. Wait till that federal money is cut off, good luck NYC! — Artiste DuBois (@artiste_dubois) September 29, 2025

He’s spending $100 million to “Trump proof” NYC



Trump- Ok then zero Fed dollars coming your way!



Checkmate! — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) September 29, 2025

The California Assembly allocated only $25 million to Trump-proof the whole state against litigation.

How's it free if it costs $700 million? Oh yeah socialism. — Damn Yankee 💯 🇺🇲 🦅 (@damnnyankee1776) September 29, 2025

Yeah, but he’s woke and he looks so good in his suit and he always has that fake perpetual smile so yeah, I’ll vote for him — Full time sober🙏🏻 (@Ptrmlln159957) September 29, 2025

Was just in Atlanta last month. They have free tram service.



It's just a bum train. Also, felt like I could be the victim of a violent crime at any moment.



These people just live on the tram now. — MaidenFan666 (@MaidenFan6Six6) September 29, 2025

And since he will reduce or defund the police, those "free buses" will become taxpayer subsidized mobile homeless shelters, drug dens & crime scenes. Truth. — Jette Burner (@JetteBurner) September 29, 2025

What is laughable is he doesn't say where the money is coming from. Tax the wealthy. The wealthy will leave. No federal funding. Who is going to end up paying for his wish list. Communism is corruption. — [email protected] (@djclearycomcas1) September 29, 2025

Yeah, but he’s woke and he looks so good in his suit and he always has that fake perpetual smile so yeah, I’ll vote for him — Full time sober🙏🏻 (@Ptrmlln159957) September 29, 2025

That pretty much nails the thought process of the average New York City voter.

***

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.