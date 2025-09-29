As a Black Woman, Rep. Ilhan Omar Tells Don Lemon Charlie Kirk Has...
Zohran Mamdani’s Free Bus Program Would Cost Taxpayers $700 Million a Year

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on September 29, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

New York City's next likely mayor, socialist Zohran Mamdani, was a guest on MSNBC over the weekend and talked about some of his ideas to revitalize the city and make it more "equitable." For example, he wants public transportation on buses to be "free." He estimates this will cost somewhere between $600 and $700 million (so likely more) a year, but he's going to get the rich to pay their fair share so that programs like this one can be implemented.

We haven't heard if the subway will be free as well, but he does have plans to convert it to homeless shelters.

The California Assembly allocated only $25 million to Trump-proof the whole state against litigation.

That pretty much nails the thought process of the average New York City voter.

***

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

