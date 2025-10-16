Vice President JD Vance Does a Fake-Out With Young Republicans and Jay Jones

As our own Sam J. pointed out Thursday morning, Virginia gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears played the UNO reverse card on the Virginia Democratic Party, which demanded in a statement that she condemn the racist and antisemitic texts in a group chat by the Young Republicans and surfaced by POLITICO.

Sears condemned the texts. Easy. Now it's Abigail Spanberger's turn. "Easy, they absolutely must step down," she posted, adding, "Now it’s your turn, Abigail," referring to the violent text messages from Democrat candidate Jay Jones.

Vice President JD Vance jumped in with the assist:

A friend shared these truly disturbing messages from a Young Republican group chat. The group's leader "genuinely" calls for murdering the children of his political opponents.



Oh wait, actually this is from Jay Jones, the Democrat running for Attorney General in Virginia. pic.twitter.com/gGcUmlPXXN — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 16, 2025

Vance doesn't cower or beg for forgiveness.

This is how it’s done. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 16, 2025

That's my future president.



Period. End of story. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 16, 2025

If you're a Republican pol unsure of how to react to something in the news, just follow JD Vance's lead. You'll come out ahead every time. — Jim Rose (@JimRoseAF) October 16, 2025

How is this guy still in the race? — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 16, 2025

Jay Jones needs to drop out of the race for Attorney General.



If Democrats had any integrity left, they would be calling for it right now. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) October 16, 2025

This is absolutely unacceptable. Talk of violence and harming children by anyone running for public office is extremely dangerous and reprehensible, regardless of their party affiliation. Someone like this should not hold office. — Brijesh Kumar Yadav (@Brijeshyadav38) October 16, 2025

Can’t we condemn both? — Communism Kills (@Commiesgetded) October 16, 2025

We can, and Sears did. Vance is just playing by the Democrats' rules.

