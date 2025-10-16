Vice President JD Vance Does a Fake-Out With Young Republicans and Jay Jones

VIP
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on October 16, 2025
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

As our own Sam J. pointed out Thursday morning, Virginia gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears played the UNO reverse card on the Virginia Democratic Party, which demanded in a statement that she condemn the racist and antisemitic texts in a group chat by the Young Republicans and surfaced by POLITICO.

Sears condemned the texts. Easy. Now it's Abigail Spanberger's turn. "Easy, they absolutely must step down," she posted, adding, "Now it’s your turn, Abigail," referring to the violent text messages from Democrat candidate Jay Jones.

Vice President JD Vance jumped in with the assist:

Vance doesn't cower or beg for forgiveness. 

We can, and Sears did. Vance is just playing by the Democrats' rules.

***

 

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER VIRGINIA WINSOME SEARS JAY JONES

