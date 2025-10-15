Jacksonville Jaguars Star Travis Hunter Shines with Faith and Grace, Silencing Haterade-Si...
Judge BLOCKS Trump From Firing Federal Employees During Schumer Shutdown

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on October 15, 2025
derooshh

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, more than 4,000 federal bureaucrats were let go during what's being called the "Friday Night Massacre." "The RIFs [reductions in force] have begun," posted Office of Management and Budget Secretary Russ Vought. The layoffs had been anticipated since federal funding lapsed on October 1.

Now, not surprisingly, a judge has blocked President Donald Trump from firing any federal employees during the Schumer Shutdown.

The post continues:

… this point.

IGNORE, APPEAL and KEEP FIRING!

Agreed on all three points. We'd like to hear more of the judge's logic on why federal employees can't be fired.

Even after the Supreme Court has ruled, these activist judges are doing whatever they can to block the will of the Trump administration. Impeachments are in order.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

