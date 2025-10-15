Judge BLOCKS Trump From Firing Federal Employees During Schumer Shutdown

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, more than 4,000 federal bureaucrats were let go during what's being called the "Friday Night Massacre." "The RIFs [reductions in force] have begun," posted Office of Management and Budget Secretary Russ Vought. The layoffs had been anticipated since federal funding lapsed on October 1.

Now, not surprisingly, a judge has blocked President Donald Trump from firing any federal employees during the Schumer Shutdown.

🚨 JUST NOW: Judge Susan Illston hereby BLOCKS President Trump from firing federal employees while Democrats have the government shut down.



Holy crap. She thinks she's President of the United States.



We have a huge judicial tyranny problem and it reveals itself every week at… pic.twitter.com/sW0EJ5f2fs — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 15, 2025

The post continues:

… this point. IGNORE, APPEAL and KEEP FIRING!

Agreed on all three points. We'd like to hear more of the judge's logic on why federal employees can't be fired.

The Supreme Court already ruled on a very similar case. This is an already decided issue and SCOTUS has clearly empowered Trump to simplify ignore this judge and continue moving forward. — Airborne RxDr (@AirborneRxDr) October 15, 2025

How did the jurisdiction of a federal judge extend to every power of the executive branch? Where is separation of powers? — Henry Pelifian 🇺🇸 (@HPelifian) October 15, 2025

I wonder if there is a jail cell big enough for who she thinks she is? 😂 — Majestic🇺🇸🦅 (@realMajestic07) October 15, 2025

And zero activist judges thwarting the will of the PEOPLE have been impeached by @SpeakerJohnson and Congress. This is looking more like dereliction duty. — Barry Boston (@barryboston) October 15, 2025

Congress, specifically Speaker Johnson & Leader Thune, have to implement the nuclear option to address this judicial takeover of our country. These judges have to be dismissed for exceeding their authority & Congress is our only remedy. — Bluzbelle (@Bluzbelle182982) October 15, 2025

@SpeakerJohnson @HouseGOP why are you not impeaching these activists judges? What is you plan to deal with them? Only you can fix this Judicial overreach and end the judicial activism! Impeaching is the way forward. — David Campbell (@dlcampbell05) October 15, 2025

It looks like we are going to do the same as El Salvador did and fire all corrupt or incompetent judges.



CONGRESS WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU WAITING FOR — Miguel Fernandez (@MiguelF09443843) October 15, 2025

This is beyond ridiculous. Democrats have had this planned for years in advance to thwart Trump every step of the way. Time to stop the garbage @LeaderJohnThune @SpeakerJohnson @JudiciaryGOP @SenMikeLee @SenTedCruz @ChuckGrassley @RepAndyBiggsAZ — MtLilly (@MtLilly1976) October 15, 2025

Since when did the judicial branch dictate whom the Commander in Chief of the executive branch can hire and fire? — ʀɪᴄᴋʏ ᴍᴏʟɴᴀʀ (@Ricky_Molnar) October 15, 2025

She has no authority for that kind of injunction. The Supreme Court has ALREADY ruled on this. Ignore her and continue. — John Caligiuri (@RavenC1512) October 15, 2025

SCOTUS already ruled on this. Trump can fire who ever he wants during the shutdown. pic.twitter.com/8VIKJhPxxY — James Tisdale (@WesTisdale) October 15, 2025

Even after the Supreme Court has ruled, these activist judges are doing whatever they can to block the will of the Trump administration. Impeachments are in order.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

