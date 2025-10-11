FAFO: TV Station Employee Arrested by ICE Agents, Who Go On to Swipe...
Thousands of Federal Bureaucrats Fired in ‘Friday Night Massacre’

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on October 11, 2025
ImgFlip

Here's what you voted for. More than 4,000 federal employees were laid off on Friday night. Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought announced the layoffs with a very brief post on Friday.

CNN reports:

More than 4,000 federal employees received layoff notices Friday as part of the Trump administration’s broad effort to reshape the government while it remains shutdown, according to a court filing Friday.

The filing provides greater insight into an announcement from President Donald Trump’s budget chief earlier in the day that the administration had begun government-wide reductions in force that had been anticipated since federal funding lapsed on October 1.

Trump said late Friday afternoon that he plans to fire “a lot” of federal workers in retaliation for the government shutdown, vowing to target those deemed to be aligned with the Democratic Party.

“We figure they started this thing, so they should be Democrat-oriented,” Trump said, placing blame for the shutdown on Democratic lawmakers.

Speaking of terse posts, Texas Rep. Chip Roy didn't waste any words:

When you consider the size of the federal government, 4,000 people is nothing. Those numbers need to be a lot higher. Those are rookie numbers.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

