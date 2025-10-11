Thousands of Federal Bureaucrats Fired in ‘Friday Night Massacre’

Here's what you voted for. More than 4,000 federal employees were laid off on Friday night. Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought announced the layoffs with a very brief post on Friday.
The RIFs have begun.— Russ Vought (@russvought) October 10, 2025
CNN reports:
More than 4,000 federal employees received layoff notices Friday as part of the Trump administration’s broad effort to reshape the government while it remains shutdown, according to a court filing Friday.
The filing provides greater insight into an announcement from President Donald Trump’s budget chief earlier in the day that the administration had begun government-wide reductions in force that had been anticipated since federal funding lapsed on October 1.
Trump said late Friday afternoon that he plans to fire “a lot” of federal workers in retaliation for the government shutdown, vowing to target those deemed to be aligned with the Democratic Party.
“We figure they started this thing, so they should be Democrat-oriented,” Trump said, placing blame for the shutdown on Democratic lawmakers.
🚨 JUST IN: Democrats are referring to last night as a “Friday Night Massacre” in DC after a swaths of federal agencies were informed that in total, thousands of their bureaucrats were being fired.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 11, 2025
I voted for this.
Democrats asked for it by shutting the government down. pic.twitter.com/65s6HKCNF0
Speaking of terse posts, Texas Rep. Chip Roy didn't waste any words:
More. https://t.co/eSraBr2Bwy— Chip Roy (@chiproytx) October 11, 2025
Vought should go full Musk on the Administrative State.— Albert Latham (@albert1776) October 11, 2025
75%-80% cut, minimum.
I voted for this.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 10, 2025
Excellent! It’s about time!— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 10, 2025
Siri, play "Ride of the Valkyries"— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 10, 2025
October 10, 2025
LFG!! FULL THROTTLE!— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 11, 2025
Great news! We can’t afford this much government and Congress has failed to cut it.— Keith Gross (@KeithGrossFL) October 10, 2025
Glad to see you and the Trump team getting it done!
Russ Vought is a legend. 😎— Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) October 10, 2025
When you consider the size of the federal government, 4,000 people is nothing. Those numbers need to be a lot higher. Those are rookie numbers.
🚨 BREAKING: Panic is ensuing among Democrats after learning that President Trump is paying the troops, keeping food programs alive for women and children, and cutting thousands of federal employees as a result of THEIR shutdown.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 11, 2025
Chuck Schumer walked into a political landmine. pic.twitter.com/XDUbnL1B37
Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
