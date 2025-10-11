Thousands of Federal Bureaucrats Fired in ‘Friday Night Massacre’

Here's what you voted for. More than 4,000 federal employees were laid off on Friday night. Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought announced the layoffs with a very brief post on Friday.

Advertisement

The RIFs have begun. — Russ Vought (@russvought) October 10, 2025

CNN reports:

More than 4,000 federal employees received layoff notices Friday as part of the Trump administration’s broad effort to reshape the government while it remains shutdown, according to a court filing Friday. The filing provides greater insight into an announcement from President Donald Trump’s budget chief earlier in the day that the administration had begun government-wide reductions in force that had been anticipated since federal funding lapsed on October 1. … Trump said late Friday afternoon that he plans to fire “a lot” of federal workers in retaliation for the government shutdown, vowing to target those deemed to be aligned with the Democratic Party. “We figure they started this thing, so they should be Democrat-oriented,” Trump said, placing blame for the shutdown on Democratic lawmakers.

🚨 JUST IN: Democrats are referring to last night as a “Friday Night Massacre” in DC after a swaths of federal agencies were informed that in total, thousands of their bureaucrats were being fired.



I voted for this.



Democrats asked for it by shutting the government down. pic.twitter.com/65s6HKCNF0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 11, 2025

Speaking of terse posts, Texas Rep. Chip Roy didn't waste any words:

Vought should go full Musk on the Administrative State.

75%-80% cut, minimum. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) October 11, 2025

I voted for this. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 10, 2025

Excellent! It’s about time! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 10, 2025

Siri, play "Ride of the Valkyries" — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 10, 2025

LFG!! FULL THROTTLE! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 11, 2025

Great news! We can’t afford this much government and Congress has failed to cut it.



Glad to see you and the Trump team getting it done! — Keith Gross (@KeithGrossFL) October 10, 2025

Russ Vought is a legend. 😎 — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) October 10, 2025

When you consider the size of the federal government, 4,000 people is nothing. Those numbers need to be a lot higher. Those are rookie numbers.

🚨 BREAKING: Panic is ensuing among Democrats after learning that President Trump is paying the troops, keeping food programs alive for women and children, and cutting thousands of federal employees as a result of THEIR shutdown.



Chuck Schumer walked into a political landmine. pic.twitter.com/XDUbnL1B37 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 11, 2025

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.