Greta Thunberg Claims She Was Filmed While Stripped Naked in Israeli Captivity

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on October 15, 2025
Twitchy

As we reported in June, Greta Thunberg and the crew of her "selfie yacht" were "kidnapped" by Israelis and forced to watch the compilation video of the October 7 atrocities committed by Hamas against the Israelis. Israel released their hostage, though — as Guy Benson posted, "The worst part of this 'kidnapping' is that they put her in coach to fly her home." She was deported just a day after her vessel was intercepted, so she wasn't held captive for very long … it certainly beats 738 days.

Thunberg's Global Sumud Flotilla tried again to deliver what Zohran Mamdani has described as "life-saving aid" to the Gazans, even though video from onboard showed that there was no aid anywhere on the boats: "Not a grain, not a bandage." 

Thunberg released a video on October 2 saying that she'd been "abducted" by the Israelis. Again, she wasn't held captive for very long; she was among 170 activists expelled to Greece and Slovakia on October 6.

Now, we're getting disturbing reports that Israeli soldiers tortured her.

The post continues:

… 40 degrees but no water was given to Greta and her friends for days 

• People fell sick. Guards mocked them saying they would gas them, showing them cylinders 

• She was kept in solitary confinement for hours with bugs 

— Aftonbladet

What's Aftonbladet? It's a Swedish daily tabloid newspaper.

We don't know if it's less believable that they kicked her whenever a flag touched her or that they stripped her naked. No one needs that visual.

That's where the story really stretches credulity for us. No one wants to see that.

***



 

