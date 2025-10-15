Greta Thunberg Claims She Was Filmed While Stripped Naked in Israeli Captivity

As we reported in June, Greta Thunberg and the crew of her "selfie yacht" were "kidnapped" by Israelis and forced to watch the compilation video of the October 7 atrocities committed by Hamas against the Israelis. Israel released their hostage, though — as Guy Benson posted, "The worst part of this 'kidnapping' is that they put her in coach to fly her home." She was deported just a day after her vessel was intercepted, so she wasn't held captive for very long … it certainly beats 738 days.

Thunberg's Global Sumud Flotilla tried again to deliver what Zohran Mamdani has described as "life-saving aid" to the Gazans, even though video from onboard showed that there was no aid anywhere on the boats: "Not a grain, not a bandage."

Thunberg released a video on October 2 saying that she'd been "abducted" by the Israelis. Again, she wasn't held captive for very long; she was among 170 activists expelled to Greece and Slovakia on October 6.

Now, we're getting disturbing reports that Israeli soldiers tortured her.

Greta Thunberg: “Israeli soldiers hit, kicked, starved, and tortured me”



• They placed a flag next to me, and anytime the flag touched me, they kicked me



• Whenever I raised my head to look at Ben-Gvir, I was kicked



• She was filmed while stripped naked



• Prison was… pic.twitter.com/KEBwU0UpjX — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 15, 2025

The post continues:

… 40 degrees but no water was given to Greta and her friends for days • People fell sick. Guards mocked them saying they would gas them, showing them cylinders • She was kept in solitary confinement for hours with bugs — Aftonbladet

What's Aftonbladet? It's a Swedish daily tabloid newspaper.

We don't know if it's less believable that they kicked her whenever a flag touched her or that they stripped her naked. No one needs that visual.

This never happened. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 15, 2025

I don't believe a word of it. When Greta came out she had no bruises at all and was all smiles. Plus, the stories about what she *supposedly* went through differed wildly from person to person. Plus, that's not the way the security forces in Israel act. — Anne Harris Wyckoff (@ASingeveryday) October 15, 2025

Strangely not a mark on her. pic.twitter.com/CI9erZoobe — MintSauceSarnie 🥪🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@MintSauceSarnie) October 15, 2025

...and when she got home, her 3 year old niece told her "Don't be ashamed of the injustice you endured in this venture. You will be vindicated in the end." A beam of light fell on Greta at that moment, and the gathered crowd was surrounded by a flock of whistling redstarts. — Jay at AmericanTorah.com (@AmericanTorah) October 15, 2025

Please, won't someone think of the poor Israeli prison guards who saw Greta naked? — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) October 15, 2025

That's where the story really stretches credulity for us. No one wants to see that.

