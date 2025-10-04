Zohran Mamdani Laments Greta Thunberg's Flotilla of 'Live-Saving Aid’ Being Intercepted

AP Fact-Check Claiming Why 'Democrats Did Not Shut Down the Gov't' for SOME...
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on October 04, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, Greta Thunberg, who is part of what they're calling the Global Sumud Flotilla that's allegedly on its way to deliver aid to Gaza, posted a video claiming she'd been abducted by Israeli forces. New York City's next mayor, Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani, demanded that those who had been detained, including New Yorkers, be freed immediately.

The flotilla was indeed intercepted (again), and Lieutenant Dean Elsdunne of the Israeli police shared video from inside one of the aid vessels with precious little "life-saving aid" in sight.

Of course, it's a publicity stunt. That's all Grunberg is capable of doing.

They refuse to unload it because there isn't any. Mamdani is just another easy mark.

Yes, why not?

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

