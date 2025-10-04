Zohran Mamdani Laments Greta Thunberg's Flotilla of 'Live-Saving Aid’ Being Intercepted

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, Greta Thunberg, who is part of what they're calling the Global Sumud Flotilla that's allegedly on its way to deliver aid to Gaza, posted a video claiming she'd been abducted by Israeli forces. New York City's next mayor, Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani, demanded that those who had been detained, including New Yorkers, be freed immediately.

This week, the Global Sumud Flotilla tried to deliver life-saving aid to Gaza.



Instead, 461 people—including New Yorkers—have been detained by the Israeli military.



They must be freed at once. And the deliberate starvation of Palestinians must end now. https://t.co/BworV27sjJ — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) October 3, 2025

The flotilla was indeed intercepted (again), and Lieutenant Dean Elsdunne of the Israeli police shared video from inside one of the aid vessels with precious little "life-saving aid" in sight.

Where's the fucking aid? Navy just searched every hole-empty. Not a grain, not a bandage. These clowns floated in for propaganda, to defame Israel. Mission accomplished for the cameras. Failed for humanity. pic.twitter.com/qlqg2NUQGi — Mosab Hassan Yousef (@MosabHasanYOSEF) October 2, 2025

I've said such all along. Nothing more than a PR stunt. — Tybernicus (@Tybernicus17) October 2, 2025

Now the zombies are saying their goal was to create a "humanitarian corridor"... 😂 — Aric (@aricfedida) October 2, 2025

Of course, it's a publicity stunt. That's all Grunberg is capable of doing.

It's not about the Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/UKNeCczwTA — Jacob Ben-David Linker 🪬🕎✡️🕎🪬 (@JacobALinker) September 27, 2025

They refuse to unload it because there isn't any. Mamdani is just another easy mark.

ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME YOU ANTISEMITIC PIECE OF FUCKING SHIT.



This is a lie. They tried to breach a fucking LEGAL military blockade and in turn, THEY violated the fucking law you fucking idiot.



They shouldn’t be released, they should be charged under counter-terror laws.… https://t.co/ajvguLFG72 — 𝔼𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕠𝕥 𝕄𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕟 🎗️ (@ElliotMalin) October 3, 2025

Zohran Mamdani is lying. The Global Sumud Flotilla is a floating publicity stunt. They aren't carrying "life-saving aid to Gaza." They barely had any food or medicine on the ships. These party boats are only carrying selfie sticks and iPhones to document their useless project.… — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) October 3, 2025

The Pope, the Italian government, and the Israeli government all offered to ensure the distribution of any aid that the flotilla was brining. Those offers were declined, which is just as well because there was no actual food or supplies for Gazans on those boats. — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) October 3, 2025

There was no aid on the boat. — Daniella Greenbaum Davis (@DGreenbaum) October 3, 2025

Sir, they arrived with no aid.

It was all performative. — Jonathan Levitt (@JWLevitt) October 4, 2025

Why don’t you use your voice to demand that Hamas accept the peace deal, free the hostages, and bring an end to the war? — Jim Walden (@jimfornyc) October 3, 2025

Yes, why not?

***

