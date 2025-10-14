Gavin Newsom Says Trump Is a Wartime President: War Against Women, Latinos, History, Etc.

What's up with California Gov. Gavin Newsom? Between him and the clowns at his "press office," he posts an awful lot of garbage that fails to read the room. As we reported when the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Maria Corina Machado and not President Donald Trump, Newsom responded from his personal account, "What a loser." A loser who just brokered peace in the Middle East. The Gavin Newsom Press Office doesn't seem at all impressed that Trump brokered a peace deal in the Middle East. As Breitbart reported, the geniuses who run his satirical press office account reacted to a photo of Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu by posting (and then deleting) the stars of "Dumb and Dumber."

Newsom himself, or whatever intern runs his X account, also tried to belittle calls of Trump being the peace president by claiming that he's actually a wartime president:

Donald Trump is a wartime president.



War on women.

War on voting rights.

War on Latinos.

War on California.

War on institutions.

War on history. https://t.co/OtfmeNEvlK — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) October 13, 2025

"War on California." Don't flatter yourself, governor.

I’m a woman and this is a ridiculous statement — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 14, 2025

Donald Trump is a wartime president.



War against trans in women's spaces.

War against unsecured elections.

War against illegal immigrants.

War against corruption.

War against criminals.



fixed it for you, Gavin. — Bobby Freeman 🇺🇸 (@BobbyFreemanUS) October 13, 2025

Trump ends the war in the Middle East, brings the hostages home, and signs an epic peace deal…



and this is what you post?



You might be the most insecure, desperate, gaslighting, wannabe in the history of politics.



“Loser” doesn’t even begin to define what you are.



🤦🏻‍♂️ — Scott Mitchell (@ScottMit99) October 14, 2025

He really seems to think he'll be running against Trump in 2028. Except he said in August that he was "absolutely convinced there won't be an election in 2028."

Not reading the room on this one, Gav. — Ani O'Brien (@aniobrien) October 14, 2025

You are a narcissist grease ball. — Alaskagirl (@Alaskacryptogi1) October 14, 2025

47 is winning the WAR ON STUPID — FatWallet (@gwehunt22) October 14, 2025

Gavin Newsom, this is your legacy:

Unchecked mass illegal migration

High-end hotels for illegal aliens

Housing for illegal alien families

Legal services for illegal aliens

Food cards for illegal alien families

Free cell phones for illegal aliens

Free healthcare for illegal aliens… — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) October 14, 2025

Tone deaf on a historic day like this. — Royally Sage (@sage1411) October 14, 2025

Jealous much? Monday was the most consequential day in Trump's second term. Newsom couldn't stand that the attention wasn't on him for doing nothing.

