Gavin Newsom Says Trump Is a Wartime President: War Against Women, Latinos, History, Etc.

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on October 14, 2025
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

What's up with California Gov. Gavin Newsom? Between him and the clowns at his "press office," he posts an awful lot of garbage that fails to read the room. As we reported when the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Maria Corina Machado and not President Donald Trump, Newsom responded from his personal account, "What a loser." A loser who just brokered peace in the Middle East. The Gavin Newsom Press Office doesn't seem at all impressed that Trump brokered a peace deal in the Middle East. As Breitbart reported, the geniuses who run his satirical press office account reacted to a photo of Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu by posting (and then deleting) the stars of "Dumb and Dumber."

Newsom himself, or whatever intern runs his X account, also tried to belittle calls of Trump being the peace president by claiming that he's actually a wartime president:

"War on California." Don't flatter yourself, governor.

He really seems to think he'll be running against Trump in 2028. Except he said in August that he was "absolutely convinced there won't be an election in 2028."

Illegal Aliens Not Able to Renew CDLs After Trump Closed Loopholes CA Was Exploiting
Brett T.
Jealous much? Monday was the most consequential day in Trump's second term. Newsom couldn't stand that the attention wasn't on him for doing nothing.

***

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Illegal Aliens Not Able to Renew CDLs After Trump Closed Loopholes CA Was Exploiting
Brett T.
'They Regret Nothing, the End': The White House Channels Parks & Rec to Troll Dems' Love For Illegals
Grateful Calvin
Rep. Steny Hoyer, 86, Taunts 'The Grim Reaper', but This Fossil's Been Fleecing Congress Since Disco Died
justmindy
'At Least She Didn't CRAP Her Pants': Greg Gutfeld Hilariously ANNIHILATES Abigail Spanberger (WATCH)
Sam J.
Oh Honey, NO! Scott Wiener Thought He'd Pick and Win a Fight with JD Vance and YEAH, NO (Ted Cruz Assist)
Sam J.
DHS Car Crash in Chicago Leads to Chaos as Protesters Surround the Area
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Illegal Aliens Not Able to Renew CDLs After Trump Closed Loopholes CA Was Exploiting
Advertisement