Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger In the Virginia Gubernatorial Deba...
White House Trolls Schumer Shutdown With Hilarious Furlough Photo Dump
Florida Law Would Ban Sharia Law Enforcement in the State
Mehdi Hasan Amused That None of the Conservatives Invited to White House Are...
Jon Favreau's Hot Take Misses the Mark: Fake Pastor's Collar Isn't Some Law-Dodging...
NC State Rep Who Opposed Parents' Bill of Rights Charged With Kiddie-Diddling
ABC News: Emergency Medicaid for Illegals Counts for Less Than 1 Percent of...
Sean Davis Shares Some Letitia James Projection About Trump That's Aging Worse by...
Vox Correspondent Says More Hostages Would Come Home Alive If Israel Had Made...
BREAKING: Karma's Checkmate: Trump Nemesis Letitia James Indicted for the Bank Fraud
Axelrod’s Outrageous Fabrication: ICE Zip-Tying Tots, Democrat’s Lies Obliterated
NY Times Seems Concerned About This 'Big Risk' Hamas Is Taking With the...
Mamdani-Endorser Rep. Jerry Nadler Calls on Congress to Condemn RFK’s ‘Antisemitic Remark’
Media Medusa: Dem Katie Porter’s Staffers Scurry to Avoid Her Deadly Stare During...

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Talks About RFK’s ‘Strange Kind of Obsession’ With Autism

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on October 09, 2025
The Chris Hayes Podcast

Remember when President Barack Obama put his vice president, Joe Biden, in charge of the "Cancer Moonshot," and they were going to cure cancer during Obama's administration. President Biden revived the program during his administration, and in July of 2023, even took credit for curing it. "I said I'd cure cancer they looked at me like, why cancer? Because we can. We ended cancer as we know it," Biden said. (This editor's sister-in-law is undergoing cancer surgery tomorrow.)

Advertisement

What is this strange obsession Biden has with cancer? And why did it appear like he never actually did anything about it?

MSNBC's Christopher Hayes is baffled by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy's "strange kind of obsession" with autism. Autism is like this "creeping specter," Hayes says. And Kennedy has perverted the public health system in his quest to find why autism cases have spiked.

Hayes is about an inch away from saying that autism is a good thing just to stick it to Kennedy.

He has acquaintances on the spectrum.

Recommended

Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger In the Virginia Gubernatorial Debate
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Megyn Kelly had a similar reaction.

Exactly.

Advertisement

He just hates Kennedy because he's working with Donald Trump now. TDS is his strange obsession.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHRIS HAYES ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger In the Virginia Gubernatorial Debate
Grateful Calvin
White House Trolls Schumer Shutdown With Hilarious Furlough Photo Dump
Amy
Mehdi Hasan Amused That None of the Conservatives Invited to White House Are 'Real' Journalists
Brett T.
BRO, Take the L! Governor 'Fat Bastard' Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Push-Up Fight With Pete Hegseth
Sam J.
NC State Rep Who Opposed Parents' Bill of Rights Charged With Kiddie-Diddling
Brett T.
Jon Favreau's Hot Take Misses the Mark: Fake Pastor's Collar Isn't Some Law-Dodging Superpower
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger In the Virginia Gubernatorial Debate Grateful Calvin
Advertisement