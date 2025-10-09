MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Talks About RFK’s ‘Strange Kind of Obsession’ With Autism

Remember when President Barack Obama put his vice president, Joe Biden, in charge of the "Cancer Moonshot," and they were going to cure cancer during Obama's administration. President Biden revived the program during his administration, and in July of 2023, even took credit for curing it. "I said I'd cure cancer they looked at me like, why cancer? Because we can. We ended cancer as we know it," Biden said. (This editor's sister-in-law is undergoing cancer surgery tomorrow.)

What is this strange obsession Biden has with cancer? And why did it appear like he never actually did anything about it?

MSNBC's Christopher Hayes is baffled by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy's "strange kind of obsession" with autism. Autism is like this "creeping specter," Hayes says. And Kennedy has perverted the public health system in his quest to find why autism cases have spiked.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes says RFK Jr has a “strange obsession” with finding the cause of autism pic.twitter.com/CUBBADLocD — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 9, 2025

Hayes is about an inch away from saying that autism is a good thing just to stick it to Kennedy.

RFK doesn't want children to suffer and he wants children to live healthy, happy lives. Chris thinks that's weird. I don't think that it's RFK that's the problem in this story. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 9, 2025

Isnt this a good thing? Its not like we shouldnt investigate the thing that has increased by an astronomical amount in the last 50 years. — Dublin Marley (@DublinMarley) October 9, 2025

How is this a bad thing?



It's like saying someone has a strange obsession with finding a cure to cancer. — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 9, 2025

Guess Chris Hayes hasn't met any children/adults who are severely autistic. — Darla Shine 👑 (@DarlaShine) October 9, 2025

He has acquaintances on the spectrum.

Lucky for Chris Hayes, he has not had to experience profound autism. No parent that has experienced it wishes it upon their worst enemy. — Children’s Health Defense (@ChildrensHD) October 9, 2025

Great point Chris! I mean imagine you audacity of Jonas Salk's "strange obsession" with finding the cure for polio? — The Win Doctor (@Windoctorx) October 9, 2025

Why would the head of our country’s public health sector want to prevent a devastating neurodevelopmental condition…🤦‍♂️



Good grief.



This is what TDS does to people. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 9, 2025

Megyn Kelly had a similar reaction.

Democrats have a strange obsesssion with hating everything and LITERALLY ANYTHING that comes from this White House. — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) October 9, 2025

I went to a family reunion recently. All my cousins kids and my younger cousin all on the spectrum. So not 1 in 30 or 1 in 12. Closer to 5 in 8. So by all means, please obsess on a cause and cure. — Greybush (@timbarclay15) October 9, 2025

Lots of us have a strange obsession with finding the cause for autism. It should cross party lines. — Thinker (@bebesunshine) October 9, 2025

Since the right is trying to end autism, the left is trying to turn autism into a protected identity class. Like another gender.



They don’t want a cure. They see this as an opportunity. — Common Sense Todd (@CommonSenseTodd) October 9, 2025

Exactly.

For many on the Left, their stance is that it’s purely genetic and the increase is simply due to better recognition and and diagnosis. They massively underestimate the environmental causes interplaying with genetic predisposition. — Cynical Doomer (@244335ChiefK) October 9, 2025

A total clown making total clown noises. Thank God RFK is trying to find the cause of autism. Just spend a day with a young man whose life has been destroyed by the onset of autism and you would pray that someone in authority be so obsessed. — Gil Brooks (@GilBrooks9) October 9, 2025

Chris Hayes has a weird obsession of trying to accuse the Health Secretary of being maliciously overconcerned about people's health 🙄 pic.twitter.com/cA8JgON1WR — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) October 9, 2025

He just hates Kennedy because he's working with Donald Trump now. TDS is his strange obsession.

