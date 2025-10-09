Florida Law Would Ban Sharia Law Enforcement in the State

Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger In the Virginia Gubernatorial Deba...
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on October 09, 2025
AP Photo/Heri Juanda, File

Texas used to be the gold standard, but Florida under Gov. Ron DeSantis just might edge it out. Florida has done a lot of things right, despite being hit with false labels like "Don't Say Gay." They've called Alligator Alcatraz a "concentration camp," but DeSantis keeps it chugging right along.

GOP Rep. Hillary Cassel has introduced a law that would ban Sharia law from being enforced in Florida. For those of us seeing countries like England and cities like Dearborn, Michigan, being taken over by Muslims, this is a huge relief and not a moment too soon. We told you about the man in the U.K. who was arrested for singing "I love bacon" at a protest outside a proposed mosque.

The post continues:

… contracts that rely on Shari’a law or any foreign law, legal code, or system if doing so would violate constitutional rights guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution or the Florida Constitution.

Filed by GOP Rep. Hillary Cassel

The legislation has the backing of DeSantis:

A lot of people are saying this is just performative, as Sharia is already unenforced. Still …

***

ISLAM RON DESANTIS

