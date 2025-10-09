Florida Law Would Ban Sharia Law Enforcement in the State

Texas used to be the gold standard, but Florida under Gov. Ron DeSantis just might edge it out. Florida has done a lot of things right, despite being hit with false labels like "Don't Say Gay." They've called Alligator Alcatraz a "concentration camp," but DeSantis keeps it chugging right along.

GOP Rep. Hillary Cassel has introduced a law that would ban Sharia law from being enforced in Florida. For those of us seeing countries like England and cities like Dearborn, Michigan, being taken over by Muslims, this is a huge relief and not a moment too soon. We told you about the man in the U.K. who was arrested for singing "I love bacon" at a protest outside a proposed mosque.

🚨 BREAKING: The Florida Legislature is now considering a law to BAN Sharia Law from being enforced in the state.



PASS IT NATIONWIDE.



The "No Shari’a Act" codifies into Florida Statutes that Florida courts and state agencies can NOT enforce or recognize rulings, decisions, or… pic.twitter.com/RN2P5HrWBs — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 8, 2025

The post continues:

… contracts that rely on Shari’a law or any foreign law, legal code, or system if doing so would violate constitutional rights guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution or the Florida Constitution. Filed by GOP Rep. Hillary Cassel

Common sense legislation. Let's keep the legal system American. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) October 8, 2025

The legislation has the backing of DeSantis:

Sharia law has no place in the USA and is incompatible with the Constitution. https://t.co/KMi6fODkZ5 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 9, 2025

Please 🙏🏼 do it now! I left the UK in 1990 for them…



I predicted what would is happening!



I am free now, make it safe for our way of life. — Making America Great (@freedomtowermia) October 9, 2025

We have one set of laws that rule our land.

Any other set laws that claim supremacy over our Constitution is representing a hostile foreign government and should be viewed and treated as such. — Jay (@JayOnlyInWaves) October 9, 2025

Why does this take a new law?! By definition, Sharia "law" can't be enforced because it's not the law. Anyone who tries to enforce Sharia is, by definition, breaking US and (likely) Florida law. So, arrest and prosecute anyone who tries! Easy. — Robert F Williams 🇺🇲 (@RobertFWilliams) October 9, 2025

A lot of people are saying this is just performative, as Sharia is already unenforced. Still …

Please pass it nationwide. — D Gwin (@DGwin12) October 9, 2025

