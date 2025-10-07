Sen. Eric Schmitt Goes on Righteous Rant Detailing 10-Year Weaponization of the DOJ by Dems

We're looking through the headlines of the mainstream media to see how they're describing Attorney General Pam Bondi's appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee. We've seen "contentious," "combative," and "tense." As we reported earlier, things were certainly a little combative between Bondi and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, whose stolen valor she called out quite clearly.

This next clip is a little long — just short of six minutes — but in it, Sen. Eric Schmitt calls out the cognitive dissonance of all of the Democrats who believe that President Donald Trump has weaponized the Justice Department. Schmitt gives a history lesson, beginning with Hillary Clinton's emails, of the Obama and Biden administrations' weaponizing the DOJ against Trump.

"The truth is, they never forgave President Trump for coming down the escalator at all," Schmitt says.

🚨BREAKING: Senator Schmidt just EXPOSED the weaponization AGAINST Trump and his supporters:



This is the most EXPLOSIVE rant I've EVER SEEN from Schmidt!



"I'm STRUCK by the degree of COGNITIVE DISSONANCE that's here on the other... it's TRULY SHOCKING"



The TRUTH IS COMING OUT! pic.twitter.com/pFC7D4SgN7 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 7, 2025

As Schmitt said, he hoped MSNBC wasn't cutting away, because they've kept all of this from their viewers for a decade.

Everyone needs to watch this. He lays out the past 10 years of the left’s playbook in 5 minutes. — Trump Train. All Aboard!! (@ScruffMcGruff11) October 7, 2025

This might just be the best 5-minute explanation of the corruption the democrats have unleashed on the entire country by a sitting member of Congress. — WorldWarHulks (@World_War_Hulks) October 7, 2025

Phenomenal moment by Schmidt here 👏

He needs to be given much more airtime pic.twitter.com/YjxszGKMLi — Voice of Reason (@BiltzBuilt) October 7, 2025

Talk is cheap. We need ACTION...pre-dawn raids by the FBI... perp walks...prosecutions...handcuffs...JAIL. — Daniel Clawson Jr (@vividsax) October 7, 2025

And all these treasonous acts while they and their press cohorts accused their actual victims of being “threats to democracy!” WTF? — Stan Stamper (@stanstamper) October 7, 2025

Light them up! — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) October 7, 2025

Gosh, I'd sure would hate it for the DOJ to arrest, indict and prosecute these people. — Tex (@starjunkie12) October 7, 2025

If there is no accountability for what Senator Schmidt enumerated there is no Republic. — Henry Pelifian 🇺🇸 (@HPelifian) October 7, 2025

There are zero statues of limitations on crimes. Anything involving a felony charge... — Citizen X ⚖️ (@TerenBlackthorn) October 7, 2025

We have reached a critical moment of decision for America. Either we endorse and excuse lawlessness and open political warfare or else we condemn it and combat it with every resource available to us. — Matthew Cason (@MTCason) October 7, 2025

I'm glad he said it, but we all knew this. Now, let's see what kind of accountability will happen. — MaggieinVA (@MaggieGera1221) October 7, 2025

It's true. Nothing he's said here is new information. And yet the perpetrators walk free.

He was spot on. But, if no one is arrested, his wonderful speech will be for naught. The Democrats do not care and are clearly above the law it seems. — Mad Old Crow (@happy_crone) October 7, 2025

The walls are shaking, truth always wins. Lets see how this unfolds. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) October 7, 2025

Let's see what happens with James Comey first. We're still waiting for his perp walk.

