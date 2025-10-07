Sen. Eric Schmitt Goes on Righteous Rant Detailing 10-Year Weaponization of the DOJ by Dems

Judge Sets Two ICE Vehicle Ramming Suspects Free After Detention Hearing
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on October 07, 2025
We're looking through the headlines of the mainstream media to see how they're describing Attorney General Pam Bondi's appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee. We've seen "contentious," "combative," and "tense." As we reported earlier, things were certainly a little combative between Bondi and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, whose stolen valor she called out quite clearly

This next clip is a little long — just short of six minutes — but in it, Sen. Eric Schmitt calls out the cognitive dissonance of all of the Democrats who believe that President Donald Trump has weaponized the Justice Department. Schmitt gives a history lesson, beginning with Hillary Clinton's emails, of the Obama and Biden administrations' weaponizing the DOJ against Trump. 

"The truth is, they never forgave President Trump for coming down the escalator at all," Schmitt says.

As Schmitt said, he hoped MSNBC wasn't cutting away, because they've kept all of this from their viewers for a decade.

It's true. Nothing he's said here is new information. And yet the perpetrators walk free.

Let's see what happens with James Comey first. We're still waiting for his perp walk.

***

