Top Virginia Prosecutor Plans to Decline to Seek Charges Against Letitia James

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on October 06, 2025
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Well, this certainly isn't a shock. What happened to "no one is above the law?" MSNBC is reporting that a top prosecutor in Virginia is preparing to send a memo declining to seek mortgage fraud charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Carol Leonnig and "Fusion" Ken Dilanian report:

A top prosecutor in Virginia has informed colleagues she plans to decline to seek charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James, resisting intense pressure from President Donald Trump, according to two people familiar with her discussions.

Elizabeth Yusi, who oversees major criminal prosecutions in the Norfolk office of the Eastern District of Virginia, has confided to co-workers that she sees no probable cause to believe James engaged in mortgage fraud, the two sources told MSNBC. Yusi plans to present her conclusion to the president’s new interim U.S. attorney, Lindsey Halligan, in the coming weeks, they said.

Trump has publicly called on the Justice Department to criminally prosecute James, despite the conclusion of career prosecutors that they cannot prove she lied or intended to lie on a mortgage application for her niece’s home, according to the people. In a Truth Social post Saturday, Trump called James “SCUM,” saying she should be removed as New York attorney general and pointing to what he called “her WITCH HUNT against President Donald J. Trump, and others.”

James almost certainly engaged in mortgage fraud, as did Adam Schiff.

Watch Dilanian on MSNBC and see if you can spot his concern that there is no case against James, and this is purely President Trump seeking to punish his political enemies.

The post continues:

… charge of this case is now preparing to write a memo and send it to the newly installed U.S. Attorney saying we are not charging this case. There’s nobody in this office that believes that this is a good case that there’s probably cause that a crime was committed here that Letitia James committed mortgage fraud.” 

“She fully expects to be fired over this.” 

I give it a 99.9% chance that Elizabeth Yusi is a far-left Democrat.

She fully expects to be fired? Good. Do your job or get out.

It's all a pressure campaign by Trump looking for revenge, they say. Revenge for what, exactly?

If she sends this memo, she should be fired immediately.

***

DOJ DONALD TRUMP LETITIA JAMES VIRGINIA

