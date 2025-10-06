Top Virginia Prosecutor Plans to Decline to Seek Charges Against Letitia James

Well, this certainly isn't a shock. What happened to "no one is above the law?" MSNBC is reporting that a top prosecutor in Virginia is preparing to send a memo declining to seek mortgage fraud charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

BREAKING



A top prosecutor in Virginia has informed colleagues she plans to decline to seek charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James, resisting intense pressure from President Donald Trump.



Full Story: https://t.co/YsliFFIqi0 pic.twitter.com/opkDiGPJax — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 6, 2025

Carol Leonnig and "Fusion" Ken Dilanian report:

A top prosecutor in Virginia has informed colleagues she plans to decline to seek charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James, resisting intense pressure from President Donald Trump, according to two people familiar with her discussions. Elizabeth Yusi, who oversees major criminal prosecutions in the Norfolk office of the Eastern District of Virginia, has confided to co-workers that she sees no probable cause to believe James engaged in mortgage fraud, the two sources told MSNBC. Yusi plans to present her conclusion to the president’s new interim U.S. attorney, Lindsey Halligan, in the coming weeks, they said. … Trump has publicly called on the Justice Department to criminally prosecute James, despite the conclusion of career prosecutors that they cannot prove she lied or intended to lie on a mortgage application for her niece’s home, according to the people. In a Truth Social post Saturday, Trump called James “SCUM,” saying she should be removed as New York attorney general and pointing to what he called “her WITCH HUNT against President Donald J. Trump, and others.”

James almost certainly engaged in mortgage fraud, as did Adam Schiff.

Watch Dilanian on MSNBC and see if you can spot his concern that there is no case against James, and this is purely President Trump seeking to punish his political enemies.

BREAKING: A top career criminal prosecutor at the Norfolk office of the Eastern District of Virginia, Elizabeth Yusi, has informed her colleagues that she plans to decline to seek charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James, according to MSNBC.



“Who has been in… pic.twitter.com/CKEG56Dm0y — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 6, 2025

The post continues:

… charge of this case is now preparing to write a memo and send it to the newly installed U.S. Attorney saying we are not charging this case. There’s nobody in this office that believes that this is a good case that there’s probably cause that a crime was committed here that Letitia James committed mortgage fraud.” “She fully expects to be fired over this.” I give it a 99.9% chance that Elizabeth Yusi is a far-left Democrat.

She fully expects to be fired? Good. Do your job or get out.

Fire her asap. pic.twitter.com/YBVvheROwb — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) October 6, 2025

Is there a way to watch Yusi's career after this move? If James lied on multiple mortgage applications, and Yusi declines to prosecute, then the media narrative shifts to make Yusi trustworthy, her imminent firing an injustice, and by implication, making James "innocent." — Andrew Wooddell (@AndrewWooddell) October 6, 2025

What exactly does "This is not a good case mean?" 😅



So no discussion of examination of the facts of the case - and I mean only the ones made public? Because a 4th grader would indict her. — Sum Facet (@SumFacet) October 6, 2025

She didn't accidentally claim she was married to her dad. That's impossible to believe. — El Mini Chingón 🇺🇲 (@ElMiniChingon) October 6, 2025

Why are ANY of these holdovers still in office? — Dec Ditko (@DecDitko75) October 6, 2025

This partisan, deep state obstruction has got to be resolved. Anybody who knows anything about fraud cases knows there is abundant probable cause to charge her with at least five counts. The fact that this story was planted or leaked to MSNBC is very telling. — TeslaDon (@TeslaDon23MYLR) October 6, 2025

There wasn't a good case on most of the charges against Trump either...AND they literally had to change the law in NY to bring charges against him in one case! But they did it anyway so I don't see the problem here. — TheSteelPatriot (@SteelPatriot117) October 6, 2025

I saw clear indications of mortgage fraud.



What’s ambiguous about having multiple primary residences in different states? — Chaa Loftin (@DigitalNomad66) October 6, 2025

It's all a pressure campaign by Trump looking for revenge, they say. Revenge for what, exactly?

We haven't seen all the evidence, but from what's been shown, it seems very straight forward. She either signed documents misrepresenting her primary residence, or she didn't. What is controversial? — Dave S (@DaveS98757658) October 6, 2025

She expects to be fired because she knows that any newly minted prosecutor can see that mortgage fraud was committed. — Texas Dug 🇺🇸 (@Rundug21) October 6, 2025

If she sends this memo, she should be fired immediately.

